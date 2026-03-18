Actor Jerry O’Connell Can’t Win: Leftist Family Mad, X Followers Mad, So He Gives Up Podcasts Forever

Yesterday, we told you about Jerry O'Connell appearing on Bill Maher's show and talking about his shock when Kamala lost to Trump. According to Jerry, he attended a Kamala rally, his wife and daughters were all in on Kamala and so he expected her to win. When she didn't win, he was shocked. He made some off hand comments on election night and that made his wife and girls big mad at him. Well, it seems like they are mad again and now he is declaring he will never do another podcast after the fallout.

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Okay. @ClubRandom_ was my last podcast. Can't do anything right. @x is mad at me. My family is mad at me. Even @nypost is having a laugh. Only podcast I will ever do again is @PardonMyTake for Fahntasy Preview and we're drafting @JayD__5 https://t.co/nFnc14IUdD — Jerry O'Connell (@MrJerryOC) March 17, 2026

Jerry is getting it from all sides and he's sick of it.

For whatever it is worth Jerry, we have known each other socially for a long time - you have always been so kind and respectful (as has your wife). You aren't one of those people who treat republicans like they are going to infect you with a conservative disease.



These are very… https://t.co/SWg23uWHdg — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 18, 2026

Literally, Meghan is friends with everyone. Be jealous of her rolodex, honestly.

No one is mad at you, Jerry.



We're concerned. Your family's overreaction to the election is *not* normal.



(Well, anywhere outside of LA, NYC and Portland.)



Be well. https://t.co/25x37rkyTJ — 🔴 KNEON 🔴 (@Kneon) March 18, 2026

America just wants to know Jerry is safe.

Eternal fat kid



He revealed that his 53 year old wife has to get high every day, that she won’t sleep with him unless she’s high, and that he was physically attacked by his entire family for not being happy with Kamala Harris one day.



Admitting this in public is a cry for help. https://t.co/5iDGPi9Beh — LowRes Wünderbred (@LowresWB) March 18, 2026

Maybe his wife should look into some counseling, as well, and spend less time hyper focused on politics.

This dude’s wife told him he can’t do anymore interviews after telling Bill Maher that she’s a violent Leftist who abuses him.



This is a cautionary tale fellas. If you don’t use your balls they can be taken away from you. https://t.co/kWXiRJU0Hm — Verbal Riot (@verbalriotshow) March 18, 2026

To be fair, he just said she is mad at him. He didn't say she said he couldn't do any more podcasts. He seems to be making that choice for his own health and sanity.

X is not mad at Jerry. X wants to assure him that he has a right to his own thoughts, opinions, and jokes. His wife and daughters have no right to "get physical" with him for sharing them. Jerry, your house sounds unsafe. People are worried about your safety and are trying to… https://t.co/Bsvo6LOazR — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) March 18, 2026

Also, everyone needs to keep their hands to themselves.

It is difficult for me to determine if Jerry O’Connell is performing here or if he actually feels everyone is bullying him for fearing to stand up for himself against his family.



There is a lesson here.



More than one lesson, actually. https://t.co/FCKXHvikAW — cobra (@cobracommandr15) March 18, 2026

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Your family has no right to get physical with you over political opinions. https://t.co/DZEyrc9NVc — Pepperbody Paulo (@bottledpaul) March 18, 2026

This is a good take.

X randos don't matter, Jerry. You seem like a nice guy. And you were absolutely correct about the dems Kamala disaster. — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) March 18, 2026

One thing America can all agree on ... Kamala was a disaster.

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