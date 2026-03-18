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Actor Jerry O’Connell Can’t Win: Leftist Family Mad, X Followers Mad, So He Gives Up Podcasts Forever

justmindy
justmindy | 12:10 PM on March 18, 2026
Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File

Yesterday, we told you about Jerry O'Connell appearing on Bill Maher's show and talking about his shock when Kamala lost to Trump. According to Jerry, he attended a Kamala rally, his wife and daughters were all in on Kamala and so he expected her to win. When she didn't win, he was shocked. He made some off hand comments on election night and that made his wife and girls big mad at him. Well, it seems like they are mad again and now he is declaring he will never do another podcast after the fallout.

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Jerry is getting it from all sides and he's sick of it.

Literally, Meghan is friends with everyone. Be jealous of her rolodex, honestly.

America just wants to know Jerry is safe.

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Maybe his wife should look into some counseling, as well, and spend less time hyper focused on politics.

To be fair, he just said she is mad at him. He didn't say she said he couldn't do any more podcasts. He seems to be making that choice for his own health and sanity.

Also, everyone needs to keep their hands to themselves.

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This is a good take.

One thing America can all agree on ... Kamala was a disaster.

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