Trump Teases: A Former President Told Me 'I Wish I Did It' on Iran — But Won't Name Names

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justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on March 16, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool

President Trump has revealed all kinds of insider information today. 

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While there is no way to tell which President Trump was talking about, people had their guesses. 

For some reason, it doesn't seem like Geroge W. would share his innermost thoughts with President Trump. 

Plus, it drives the Democrats crazy.

Some guessed perhaps it was Clinton.

Apparently, everyone actually does NOT know.

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Nah, Biden wouldn't have known what he wanted to do.

Apparently, no one thinks it was Obama. Heh.

The overwhelming consensus is Bill Clinton was the former President Trump was referring to. Maybe President Trump will confirm. 

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Maybe he was referring to his former self. Heh.

The world may never know the real answer.

As always.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS BILL CLINTON DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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