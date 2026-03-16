Trump Teases: A Former President Told Me 'I Wish I Did It' on Iran — But Won't Name Names

President Trump has revealed all kinds of insider information today.

Trump: “I've spoken to a certain president, who I like actually, a past president, former president, he said, 'I wish I did it, I wish I did,' but they didn't do it. I'm doing it." pic.twitter.com/xyS2lxSs3N — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 16, 2026

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While there is no way to tell which President Trump was talking about, people had their guesses.

For some reason, it doesn't seem like Geroge W. would share his innermost thoughts with President Trump.

I told you, Trump was going to have fun being a NeoCon. https://t.co/L4u9zuYfNk — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 16, 2026

Plus, it drives the Democrats crazy.

Some guessed perhaps it was Clinton.

everyone knows who this is lol https://t.co/1X84Hq7yjt — Epistemic Trespasser3 (@colonialbot3) March 16, 2026

Apparently, everyone actually does NOT know.

Nah, Biden wouldn't have known what he wanted to do.

Apparently, no one thinks it was Obama. Heh.

Definitely Bush JUNIOR https://t.co/P8pUvW42U7 — Simo 10 (@Simo10_10) March 16, 2026

Trump always liked and respected wild bill. https://t.co/82yBhN0mmS — Frank Tweets (@FrankTweets2026) March 16, 2026

He is 100% referring to Uncle Bill https://t.co/FqGA0RvcPN — tov 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇷🇺 (@eshtovbot) March 16, 2026

(Bill Clinton)



Trump does not like Bush or Obama — Len Trexler (@LenTrexler) March 16, 2026

The overwhelming consensus is Bill Clinton was the former President Trump was referring to. Maybe President Trump will confirm.

Technically he is talking about himself. He was 45. — Jungglekonga (@JunggleKonga) March 16, 2026

He’s portraying himself as the leader who is finally willing to do what others were unwilling to do. — Flashpoint OSINT (@OkosOstan) March 16, 2026

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He spoke with the 45th President of the United States — Entertainment720Economy (@E720Economy) March 16, 2026

Maybe he was referring to his former self. Heh.

It's George W Bush. He was the one who vetoed an attack on Iran. — Jack Baez (@NotreDameFan27) March 16, 2026

He spoke to Bush before the attack on Iran. He means Bush — KhameneiKoskeshe (@_KavehAhangar_) March 16, 2026

The world may never know the real answer.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THE MATTER — Aranya Mitra (@AranyaPrithvi) March 16, 2026

As always.

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