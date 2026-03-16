Trump Teases: A Former President Told Me 'I Wish I Did It' on Iran — But Won't Name Names

President Trump has revealed all kinds of insider information today.
Trump: “I've spoken to a certain president, who I like actually, a past president, former president, he said, 'I wish I did it, I wish I did,' but they didn't do it. I'm doing it." pic.twitter.com/xyS2lxSs3N— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 16, 2026
While there is no way to tell which President Trump was talking about, people had their guesses.
"Sir, Trump just outed you on national TV..." https://t.co/LbOiYmZMoi pic.twitter.com/l8UDMM1tUI— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 16, 2026
For some reason, it doesn't seem like Geroge W. would share his innermost thoughts with President Trump.
I told you, Trump was going to have fun being a NeoCon. https://t.co/L4u9zuYfNk— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 16, 2026
Plus, it drives the Democrats crazy.
https://t.co/L4u9zuYfNk pic.twitter.com/TGPeAlzgx3— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 16, 2026
Some guessed perhaps it was Clinton.
everyone knows who this is lol https://t.co/1X84Hq7yjt— Epistemic Trespasser3 (@colonialbot3) March 16, 2026
March 16, 2026
nah pic.twitter.com/ajSBbwWjEQ— Epistemic Trespasser3 (@colonialbot3) March 16, 2026
Apparently, everyone actually does NOT know.
https://t.co/1X84Hq7yjt pic.twitter.com/TkS2P6Spqu— Epistemic Trespasser3 (@colonialbot3) March 16, 2026
https://t.co/0a67tVL5ad pic.twitter.com/AfgcuZ4iHI— Rowan Geleijnse (@RowanGeleijnse) March 16, 2026
Recommended
Nah, Biden wouldn't have known what he wanted to do.
Bush or Clinton? https://t.co/lDqVi6om2h— Rob Spear (@Robbo1992x) March 16, 2026
Apparently, no one thinks it was Obama. Heh.
Definitely Bush JUNIOR https://t.co/P8pUvW42U7— Simo 10 (@Simo10_10) March 16, 2026
I think, Bill Clinton. https://t.co/cVDsGbfEY0— MNawaz (@MNawaz2k25) March 16, 2026
https://t.co/7QDQIssbBd pic.twitter.com/GknpEr3wdE— Jonofarcadia (@jonofarcadia) March 16, 2026
Trump always liked and respected wild bill. https://t.co/82yBhN0mmS— Frank Tweets (@FrankTweets2026) March 16, 2026
He is 100% referring to Uncle Bill https://t.co/FqGA0RvcPN— tov 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇷🇺 (@eshtovbot) March 16, 2026
(Bill Clinton)— Len Trexler (@LenTrexler) March 16, 2026
Trump does not like Bush or Obama
The overwhelming consensus is Bill Clinton was the former President Trump was referring to. Maybe President Trump will confirm.
Technically he is talking about himself. He was 45.— Jungglekonga (@JunggleKonga) March 16, 2026
He’s portraying himself as the leader who is finally willing to do what others were unwilling to do.— Flashpoint OSINT (@OkosOstan) March 16, 2026
He spoke with the 45th President of the United States— Entertainment720Economy (@E720Economy) March 16, 2026
Maybe he was referring to his former self. Heh.
..the smartest of them all #Yuge pic.twitter.com/iSdduiaaLY— Just my opinion. (@Thread0fFear) March 16, 2026
It's George W Bush. He was the one who vetoed an attack on Iran.— Jack Baez (@NotreDameFan27) March 16, 2026
He spoke to Bush before the attack on Iran. He means Bush— KhameneiKoskeshe (@_KavehAhangar_) March 16, 2026
The world may never know the real answer.
THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THE MATTER— Aranya Mitra (@AranyaPrithvi) March 16, 2026
As always.
Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.
Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member