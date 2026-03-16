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Trump Reveals GOP Rep. Dunn Faced 'Terminal' Heart Ailment, Would've Died by June Without His Help

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on March 16, 2026
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Apparently, President Trump revealed some insider information about the health struggles of Rep. Dunn from Florida and Speaker Johnson was pretty taken aback.

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 President Trump revealed Monday that Rep. Neal Dunn’s (R-Fla.) life was in danger due to a heart ailment, but that he made a miraculous recovery after the president deployed doctors to save both his life and the already slim House Republican majority.

“He would be dead by June,” Trump said during an event in the White House East Room.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) seemed stunned by the president’s candor, remarking: “OK, that wasn’t public, but, yeah, OK, it was grim.” 

The story emerged from a Trump-Kennedy Center meeting as the president praised Johnson for his prowess in navigating the tiny Republican majority, which currently stands at four seats.


“Death is very bad when you’re the speaker, and you have a majority of two or three. But we had it, and then we had another death,” Trump said.

President Trump is always a helper, but he is also going to make sure to get his flowers.

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All of America should be thankful for that miracle.

Speaker Johnson looks like he wants to climb under the table. Heh.

At least Dunn is well now and they can talk about it.

It was awkward. Johnson was definitely shifting around in his seat. President Trump has never met a filter. 

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Absolutely. They aren't laughing at him. Trump was reveling in saving him. All is well. 

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Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FLORIDA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES MIKE JOHNSON REPUBLICAN PARTY

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