Revenge of the Radicalized Rich Kid: Bucks County Brat Bombs Protest, Flashes ISIS Bling in Cuffs

The 'Little Prince" of Bucks County, PA, who grew up in the million dollar home and then tried to kill Americans peacefully protesting, swore allegiance to ISIS when he was arrested. What a peach.

Advertisement

Gracie Mansion bomber flashes ISIS salute while being led in shackles from precinct https://t.co/et18GvFi3h pic.twitter.com/8hll8msEVo — New York Post (@nypost) March 9, 2026

So, this poor disaffected teenager is a fan of ISIS? He should move to Afghanistan and live among them. Take his whole family with him.

A suspected ISIS-inspired militant alleged to have tried to set off an explosive device at Gracie Mansion has defiantly flashed an ISIS salute as he was led away in shackles during his perp walk. Wearing a black t-shirt and beige pants, Balat made the gesture before one of the officers detaining him slapped his hand down. Balat, whose parents are reportedly from Turkey but who became naturalized citizens in 2017, was arrested Saturday along with 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi after a homemade "Mother of Satan" bomb was allegedly thrown at protesters outside New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Upper East Side residence.

Revenge of the nepo babies.

Islamic extremism has a home in NYC with our mayor and his wife. Most of the media is even running cover for these extremists. These are actually the new Nazis. pic.twitter.com/wRu52goryP — Emma Hitchcock (@EmmaHitchcocked) March 9, 2026

5 charges against these Muslim terrorists to include Weapons of Mass Destruction. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) March 9, 2026

Is he out by now, or they’ll make him stay overnight? — Biased News (@MrKnesss) March 9, 2026

His millionaire parents will post bond soon.

Well I guess the hero police will resume work today and will be spit at, have snow balls thrown at them and keep arresting the same people over and over again. What a disgrace the democrats are to law enforcement. — Robert Bowdish (@BowdishRobert) March 9, 2026

Then, the Democrats will want to defund them.

This is not actually a failure of their policies. This is actual a success for them. The more young people who hate America is a true success for them.

NYC voted for this.

We will never forget 9/11... was forgotten a mere 24 years later.

Enjoy the bed you made. — LazerBone (@LazerBone1980) March 9, 2026

Apparently, lots of people did forget, and Islamic terrorists are wasting no time reminding them just what they are capable of.

Advertisement

Anyone praising ISIS shouldn't be in this country. — Johnathon Corcoran 👑 🇮🇪 | Mr. Intelligent (@TheKingCorcoran) March 9, 2026

Let’s see his look when he’s going to a federal prison. — Pearl Curl (@mtpearlcurl) March 9, 2026

Islam. Again. Islam is the NY Yankees of Terrorism. @NYCMayor deflect all you want. We all know. — BIGGY BIGGGY BiGGY (@ANDRETH51979458) March 9, 2026

jihadhists. Deport all islamic jihadhists — tolu1970 (@Pluto197011) March 9, 2026

The sooner, the better.

Exactly. Two weeks ago these guys received ZERO support from city leaders when attacked by the idiot thugs throwing ice balls.

And Monday’s news conference only reaffirms my belief that New York City is in big trouble. — Curious George (@CuriousG5775) March 9, 2026

Leftists hate law and order.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.