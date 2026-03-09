James Talarico Has Met So Many Non-Christians Who Are More Christ-Like Than His...
Revenge of the Radicalized Rich Kid: Bucks County Brat Bombs Protest, Flashes ISIS Bling in Cuffs

justmindy
justmindy | 4:40 PM on March 09, 2026
AP Photo/Joseph B. Frederick

The 'Little Prince" of Bucks County, PA, who grew up in the million dollar home and then tried to kill Americans peacefully protesting, swore allegiance to ISIS when he was arrested. What a peach. 

So, this poor disaffected teenager is a fan of ISIS? He should move to Afghanistan and live among them. Take his whole family with him.

A suspected ISIS-inspired militant alleged to have tried to set off an explosive device at Gracie Mansion has defiantly flashed an ISIS salute as he was led away in shackles during his perp walk. Wearing a black t-shirt and beige pants, Balat made the gesture before one of the officers detaining him slapped his hand down. Balat, whose parents are reportedly from Turkey but who became naturalized citizens in 2017, was arrested Saturday along with 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi after a homemade "Mother of Satan" bomb was allegedly thrown at protesters outside New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Upper East Side residence.

Revenge of the nepo babies.

His millionaire parents will post bond soon.

Then, the Democrats will want to defund them. 

This is not actually a failure of their policies. This is actual a success for them. The more young people who hate America is a true success for them. 

Apparently, lots of people did forget, and Islamic terrorists are wasting no time reminding them just what they are capable of. 

The sooner, the better. 

Leftists hate law and order. 

