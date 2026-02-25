Third Strike for Ro Khanna on Epstein Files: Viral Photo Was Hermès, Not CIA Headquarters

Ro Khanna continues his mission to lie about Republicans and the Epstein files unabated. This isn't the first time his claims have not held up to scrutiny.

NEW: Ro Khanna Claimed Epstein Visited 'CIA Headquarters.' It Was Almost Certainly An Hermès Design Studio.



Great @ChuckRossDC story on Khanna's latest faceplant in discussing the Epstein files https://t.co/NmqSjm5dh9 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) February 24, 2026

Rep. Ro Khanna (D., Calif.) said in an interview released Monday that he is "so careful" not to spread "conspiracy theories" about Jeffrey Epstein. He then claimed that Epstein visited CIA headquarters, seemingly citing a viral photograph that almost certainly shows Epstein at a design studio for Hermès, the luxury French leather goods company of which he was a connoisseur. Khanna made the claim and other unsubstantiated allegations in an interview with the left-wing YouTube host Andrew Callaghan. The two discussed the left-wing congressman's efforts to force the Department of Justice to release millions of documents related to Epstein, who was indicted in July 2019 on charges that he trafficked dozens of underage girls. "It shows that he has a picture at the CIA headquarters," Khanna said. The California lawmaker is eyeing a 2028 presidential bid and has used the Epstein files—he authored the law that required the Justice Department to unseal them—to build a national profile. "I think it's inside, I mean, but the picture is out there publicly. Like, why?" The photo Khanna appeared to be referencing, and which Callaghan flashed on screen as Khanna spoke, shows Epstein with an unidentified woman in a large room. The purported evidence that the photograph does in fact show Epstein at the CIA is the appearance of gray bins in the background emblazoned with the acronym "CIA." The picture went viral on social media platforms and appears to be the only one of Epstein purportedly at the CIA.

This is the third fail in a week related to Epstein because he doesn’t care about the truth. That’s why he portrayed 4 random innocents as wealthy co-conspirators and why he’s inviting an actual accomplice to the SOTU.



For Khanna, it’s just a way to score points and fundraise. https://t.co/HMRGtIPjjx — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 24, 2026

So, it was a Hermes design studio. That makes perfect sense since Epstein loved ostentatious and over the top decor. Ro Khanna may say he is being 'careful' about claims he spreads, but that is clearly not the case.

Khanna's probblem is that the Epstein file is a nothing burger.



He should take the W for releasing the files and move on. Instead, he's trying to drum up some nonexistent scandals supposedly exposed by the files. https://t.co/GvDoD5hWgK — Jimmy Gandhi (@jimmygandhi) February 25, 2026

Democrats are convinced they will finally nail Trump with these files. They can't admit Trump wasn't part of Epstein's debauchery and move on.

The Epstein thing has really exposed Khanna as a doofus. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) February 24, 2026

I don’t think there’s a democrat who I’ve lost more respect for than khanna. He’s my rep and while I disagreed with his views he seemed genuinely insightful and interesting.



But w/ all this it’s p clear he doesn’t give a s**t about any Epstein victims. — krish kothari (@wisekrish) February 24, 2026

If he actually cared about the victims, he would look for actual perpetrators who participated with Epstein instead of laser focusing on Trump who had nothing to do with it.

The frustrating thing, as I noted a few weeks ago https://t.co/WzCcytXKiT , is that the only reason Khanna is so pro-Epstein chatter right now is to avoid the disaster that is the CA wealth tax. Instead we get pure hackery. https://t.co/FDOPeDeefV — Daniel Vaughan (@dvaughanCI) February 24, 2026

It's all to distract from Democrat failures. Always.

