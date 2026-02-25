Cameraman Goes Full Savage Mode: Zooms on Rep. McBride Like 'Exhibit A' in...
Third Strike for Ro Khanna on Epstein Files: Viral Photo Was Hermès, Not CIA Headquarters

justmindy
justmindy | 10:50 AM on February 25, 2026
AP Photo/Adam Gray

Ro Khanna continues his mission to lie about Republicans and the Epstein files unabated. This isn't the first time his claims have not held up to scrutiny. 

Rep. Ro Khanna (D., Calif.) said in an interview released Monday that he is "so careful" not to spread "conspiracy theories" about Jeffrey Epstein. He then claimed that Epstein visited CIA headquarters, seemingly citing a viral photograph that almost certainly shows Epstein at a design studio for Hermès, the luxury French leather goods company of which he was a connoisseur.

Khanna made the claim and other unsubstantiated allegations in an interview with the left-wing YouTube host Andrew Callaghan. The two discussed the left-wing congressman's efforts to force the Department of Justice to release millions of documents related to Epstein, who was indicted in July 2019 on charges that he trafficked dozens of underage girls. 

"It shows that he has a picture at the CIA headquarters," Khanna said. The California lawmaker is eyeing a 2028 presidential bid and has used the Epstein files—he authored the law that required the Justice Department to unseal them—to build a national profile. "I think it's inside, I mean, but the picture is out there publicly. Like, why?"

The photo Khanna appeared to be referencing, and which Callaghan flashed on screen as Khanna spoke, shows Epstein with an unidentified woman in a large room. The purported evidence that the photograph does in fact show Epstein at the CIA is the appearance of gray bins in the background emblazoned with the acronym "CIA." The picture went viral on social media platforms and appears to be the only one of Epstein purportedly at the CIA.

So, it was a Hermes design studio. That makes perfect sense since Epstein loved ostentatious and over the top decor. Ro Khanna may say he is being 'careful' about claims he spreads, but that is clearly not the case.

Democrats are convinced they will finally nail Trump with these files. They can't admit Trump wasn't part of Epstein's debauchery and move on.

If he actually cared about the victims, he would look for actual perpetrators who participated with Epstein instead of laser focusing on Trump who had nothing to do with it.

It's all to distract from Democrat failures. Always.

