Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Falsely Connected 4 Men to Epstein's Crimes, Then Blamed DOJ for His 'Mistake'

Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna is determined to get to the bottom of all the names in the Epstein files and is among those who seems to believe that just the appearance names implies people are complicit in the crimes. As a result, Khanna insisted the Justice Department unredact some names:

.@RepThomasMassie and I forced last night the DOJ to disclose the identities of 6 men:



Salvatore Nuara, Zurab Mikeladze, Leonic Leonov, Nicola Caputo, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, and billionaire businessman Leslie Wexner.



I share details of what more we learned to hold the… pic.twitter.com/5JwKwRUNIF — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) February 10, 2026

Khanna then read some of the names aloud on the House floor, where of course members of Congress have absolute immunity:

The DOJ agreed that none of these six men should have been redacted. Too many rich and powerful men have been protected like Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Les Wexner, and many others. The other men I mentioned should not have been redacted, and, while there is speculation, we do not… — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) February 13, 2026

Four of the formerly redacted names that Khanna revealed on the House floor were not even connected to Epstein's crimes, so the Dem Rep got a little ahead of himself on this one. Oh, and Khanna knows who's to blame, and it's NOT him (we'll get to that in a second):

Ro Khanna, a California Democratic representative, read a list of six names on the House floor earlier this week and said they were “wealthy, powerful men that the DoJ hid” in the recently released files related to Jeffery Epstein. After questions from the Guardian, the Department of Justice said that four of the men Khanna named have no apparent connection to Epstein whatsoever, but rather appeared in a photo lineup assembled by the southern district of New York (SDNY). Khanna, along with Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican representative, pushed the justice department to unredact names in the files, arguing that some names were being unlawfully redacted.

"Accuse and slander first, ask questions later" was again the order of the day.

Khanna acknowledged that those four people are not connected to Epstein's crimes, but he blames -- you guessed it -- the Justice Department:

I appreciate @JSweetLI’s reporting confirming today that Salvatore Nuara, Zurab Mikeladze, Leonid Leonov, and Nicola Caputo were just part of a photo line up and are not connected to Epstein's crimes.



I wish DOJ had provided that explanation earlier instead of redacting then… — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) February 13, 2026

Khanna must have looked at Jasmine Crockett and said "hold my beer."

How embarrassing for Ro Khanna.



It's somehow even worse than when Jasmine Crockett falsely claimed Lee Zeldin and other Republicans got campaign donations from *the* Jeffrey Epstein https://t.co/WHn7PpauZw — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 13, 2026

But he's sorry about it... sort of:

"After I mistakenly tied 4 men to Epstein's crimes, I regret the error." https://t.co/Sa2Mmtj0aT — Brian Cates - Political Columnist & Pundit (@drawandstrike) February 13, 2026

The Justice Department redacted the names for apparent good reason, Khanna revealed them anyway, and he's still trying to make the DOJ out to be the problem here?

So the DOJ was right to keep their names redacted since they have nothing to do with the abuse of girls https://t.co/KiczPbJ9R1 — Michael Algarin🇺🇸 (@michaelralgarin) February 13, 2026

“See what you made me do…” https://t.co/GRB4pHkmg7 — Micah Spence (@micahspence) February 14, 2026

I don’t think you can blame others for this one. Just plain irresponsible https://t.co/zJgVQPiVsI — Soren Dayton (@sorendayton) February 14, 2026

And yet he'll just try and keep blaming others.

