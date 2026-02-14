Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Falsely Connected 4 Men to Epstein's Crimes, Then Blamed DOJ for His 'Mistake'

Calm Down, Unknown AWFL: Sarah Spain 'Vomited' Seeing the 'Demon' JD Vance at...
Doug P. | 11:43 AM on February 14, 2026
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna is determined to get to the bottom of all the names in the Epstein files and is among those who seems to believe that just the appearance names implies people are complicit in the crimes. As a result, Khanna insisted the Justice Department unredact some names:

Khanna then read some of the names aloud on the House floor, where of course members of Congress have absolute immunity: 

Four of the formerly redacted names that Khanna revealed on the House floor were not even connected to Epstein's crimes, so the Dem Rep got a little ahead of himself on this one. Oh, and Khanna knows who's to blame, and it's NOT him (we'll get to that in a second): 

Ro Khanna, a California Democratic representative, read a list of six names on the House floor earlier this week and said they were “wealthy, powerful men that the DoJ hid” in the recently released files related to Jeffery Epstein. After questions from the Guardian, the Department of Justice said that four of the men Khanna named have no apparent connection to Epstein whatsoever, but rather appeared in a photo lineup assembled by the southern district of New York (SDNY).

Khanna, along with Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican representative, pushed the justice department to unredact names in the files, arguing that some names were being unlawfully redacted.

"Accuse and slander first, ask questions later" was again the order of the day.

Khanna acknowledged that those four people are not connected to Epstein's crimes, but he blames -- you guessed it -- the Justice Department: 

Khanna must have looked at Jasmine Crockett and said "hold my beer."

But he's sorry about it... sort of: 

The Justice Department redacted the names for apparent good reason, Khanna revealed them anyway, and he's still trying to make the DOJ out to be the problem here? 

And yet he'll just try and keep blaming others. 

*****

