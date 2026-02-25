Ilhan's Latest Stunt Backfires – Her ICE-Harassing Guest Arrested After Defying Police at Trump's SOTU

A few days ago, we told you about Ilhan Omar's 'guest' she was brining to the State of the Union event. They really need to start vetting who is allowed to come because this was a whole mess waiting to happen. This woman is an activist who does nothing but cause issues. Last night, she was arrested. Shocker.

Advertisement

My guest, Aliya Rahman, stood up silently in the gallery during the president’s speech for a short period of time, part of which other guests were also standing. For that, she was forcibly removed, despite warning officers about her injured shoulders and ultimately charged with… — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) February 25, 2026

Of course, if Ilhan Omar is talking, she is lying. There is much more to the story. Her guest, Aliya Rahman, was standing in 'silent protest'. She was asked to take her seat, a very reasonable request, and she refused.

Rep. Omar says her guest at the SOTU -- who was previously arrested by ICE in Minneapolis -- was again arrested after standing up at Trump's speech last night. https://t.co/ZSha6LesrW — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) February 25, 2026

Ilhan Omar says lots of things. Most of them are lies.

Omar says her guest to the State of the Union was “forcibly removed” from the speech after standing in the gallery



Her guest was “taken to George Washington University Hospital for treatment and later booked at the United States Capitol Police headquarters” https://t.co/lPN3YRkoXI — Cami Mondeaux (@cami_mondeaux) February 25, 2026

This 'guest' says she sustained a shoulder injury when she was forcibly removed from her vehicle because she was interfering with ICE activities. With a sore shoulder, maybe she should have listened to the rules last night and left when told.

Anyone who saw posts from me yesterday, did I not say Ilhan would create a scene and cause something like this to happen? So predictable and she is using Aliya for her politic terrorism. https://t.co/hEWyRoOYwU — lilylynn (@lilylynnxa) February 25, 2026

Ilhan will always seek to disrupt. She is a menace who hates America and all that it stands for.

GP Guests stay at the pleasure of their hosts.



You don't want to get bounced, maybe behave yourself.



The only reason you didn't get bounced for your shenanigans is because you're a sitting member of Congress.



Also an alleged brother-marrier, but that's not relevant here. https://t.co/EVlHL87nwF — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) February 25, 2026

It's not safe to have people just standing around while the President is speaking. Just take your seat or leave.

You were given the privilege of not only living in this great country, but serving in its government.



In return, you have done nothing but defraud, corrupt, and slander this country, its people, and its values, using your position to encourage others to do the same.



. https://t.co/TrbT0uiX50 — Adrienne (@willow032013) February 25, 2026

Advertisement

Ever allowing her or her family in this country was a huge mistake.

You brought a domestic terrorist who enjoys filming herself acting a fool and then getting arrested. Not that you bringing a domestic terrorist is a surprise. — BartonBella (@BartonBella1) February 25, 2026

That's the whole truth.

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Twitchy's coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.