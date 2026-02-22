Cartel Boss Down, Truth Up: Melugin Calls Out Biden Open Border for Lining Pockets of Human Smugglers

In the wake of the killing of a major cartel kingpin, Bill Melugin is reminding Americans of how Joe Biden abetted cartel organizations and lined their pockets.

A reminder that a vast majority of the millions who crossed the border illegally during the Biden administration were lining the pockets of cartels like CJNG, paying thousands, sometimes tens of thousands of $ per head to be smuggled into the Unites States. Color coded cartel… pic.twitter.com/fJiw8hgtSE — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 22, 2026

Cartels gave their human cargo colored wristbands to differentiate who paid which organization. The litter was found all over the border.

The Biden administration lined the pockets of the cartels for 4 straight years. They are largely responsible for Mexico’s decline into a hellhole. 😣 — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) February 22, 2026

Yet another way that administration harmed Americans.

@BillMelugin_ I’m sure I speak for many Americans when I express my appreciation for your reporting at the Border.



I vividly remember you holding up a handful of these wristbands on national television and thinking to myself, “there is no way this was not coordinated from both… — Richard Thornton (@RDeltaTango70) February 22, 2026

Was always a surreal experience to hear the WH briefings in my earpiece claiming the border was closed/secure as I had a line of 2,000 men from Africa & the Middle East behind me in my live shots waiting for Border Patrol to apprehend them because they were spread so thin. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 22, 2026

Melugin was one of the very few willing to tell the American people the truth.

So Border Crossing started when Biden took office? Before that, it wasn't happening at all? Okay, Bill. — Eddy M 🇺🇸 (@Eddyonxx) February 22, 2026

Never on the scale we saw under President Biden.



Trump had a spike in 2019. pic.twitter.com/43KmGPIcyI — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 22, 2026

Hilarious the reflexive need to defend Biden some people have. Facts are facts though.

So the cartels started this as soon as Biden took office? This wasn't happening in 2019, 2020? — Jesse Jane 🇺🇸🇵🇱🇺🇦 (@JesseJa00920812) February 22, 2026

Of course it was, cartels have been smuggling people for decades, but never on the scale we saw in 2021-2024.



Additionally, during the Biden years, it was a global surge. People from China, Middle East, Asia etc paid a lot more than those from Central & South America. Esp China — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 22, 2026

It's important for some people to face reality and recognize what Biden did. Some seem to be unwilling to do so.

The Autopen Administration was their biggest supporter. They did ZERO to stop the cartels. pic.twitter.com/SOjpxpY2dm — Leftizamess (@mytoosentz) February 22, 2026

Gavin Newsom has blood on his hands. https://t.co/EglrwfbM9B — Jammles (@jammles9) February 22, 2026

Much of the media coverage of the cartels leaves out that many of the people trafficked were functionally slaves to the cartels working to pay off debts. It was a modern slave trade ran by the cartels. — Jared (@Jar3d__) February 22, 2026

The Democrats dirty little secret!

This will all start once trump term is over and if democrats win. — loafer banda (@charlie535i) February 22, 2026

That's the scary part.

