Cartel Boss Down, Truth Up: Melugin Calls Out Biden Open Border for Lining Pockets of Human Smugglers

justmindy
justmindy | 5:05 PM on February 22, 2026
In the wake of the killing of a major cartel kingpin, Bill Melugin is reminding Americans of how Joe Biden abetted cartel organizations and lined their pockets. 

Cartels gave their human cargo colored wristbands to differentiate who paid which organization. The litter was found all over the border.

Yet another way that administration harmed Americans.

Melugin was one of the very few willing to tell the American people the truth. 

Hilarious the reflexive need to defend Biden some people have. Facts are facts though.

It's important for some people to face reality and recognize what Biden did. Some seem to be unwilling to do so.

The Democrats dirty little secret!

That's the scary part.

