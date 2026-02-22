Cartel Kingpin Dead: Puerto Vallarta Descends into Violence with Airport Shutdown and Tourists Trapped

Today, a high ranking member of a Mexican cartel was killed.

Breaking: Mexico killed the country’s most powerful drug kingpin, stepping up its war against cartels amid U.S. pressure https://t.co/pe21SneX7W — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) February 22, 2026

Apparently, this has resulted in an all out explosion of cartel violence in the streets of Puerto Vallarta.

🚨BREAKING: Puerto Vallarta has ERUPTED into full-scale cartel violence following the reported killing of El Mencho, kingpin of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), by Mexican forces today.



Roads blocked with burning vehicles, car bombings reported, thick smoke over the… pic.twitter.com/G51fJ2W2eu — Walter Curt (@wcdispatch) February 22, 2026

Puerto Vallarta, MX: Cartel thugs pull a driver from his car, torch it, and one of their own films it from the escape vehicle.



Like they’re making a highlight reel of terror.



Absolute insanity. pic.twitter.com/EDHnchXvJ2 — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) February 22, 2026

This is particularly terrifying as this is a top destination spot for tourists.

Tourists are stranded in the popular beach destination of Puerto Vallarta after the airport shut down amid escalating cartel violence in the city. pic.twitter.com/PgqEL1pcHP — 🅽🅴🆁🅳🆈 (@Nerdy_Addict) February 22, 2026

It is reported the airport has also shut down amid all the violence.

Airports shut down, military getting involved, power may soon be cut, our resort is surrounded by burning cars, the situation is intense! pic.twitter.com/7Jo3RGMZCF — Dan Dicks (@DanDicksPFT) February 22, 2026

Dicks is a journalist in the area right now.

Puerto Vallarta ain’t no surprise. Went there for honeymoon; wildly apparent that the Nuevo Jalisco Cartel got out the drug game & in the tourism/resort game. City felt creepy as hell. — J.McGahee (@jacksonmcgahee) February 22, 2026

#Developing: Canadian tourists in Puerto Vallarta ordered to shelter in place amid violent unrest, military operation against cartelhttps://t.co/D4PPXUSkvG — Toronto Star (@TorontoStar) February 22, 2026

Canada has ordered its citizens in Puerto Vallarta to shelter in place. This is a dangerous and developing situation. Stay tuned.

