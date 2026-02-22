White House, Ordinary Americans Dunk on Old Justin Trudeau Post After U.S. Hockey...
State Department Reports a Ruthless Drug Kingpin Has Been Killed
After Team USA Wins Gold, HuffPost Gets Ratioed Into the Sun for Claiming...
Oh, NO They Did Not! (LOL, Yes, They DID!) Conservatives Sign Up to...
LOL - SHE MAD! Sen. John Kennedy Triggers TF Out of AOC By...
Secret Service Shoots and Kills Armed Man Entering Secure Perimeter at Mar-a-Lago; UPDATE...
'DESTROYED Our City!' Karen Bass's Constituents Get Up Close and BRUTALLY Personal During...
PEAK Desperation! Katie Porter's Bizarre, Creepy, Curse-Filled Anti-Trump Rant BOMBS (CRIN...
VIP
Adam Schiff Announces He Is One of the Big Babies Not Attending Trump's...
Dances With BS! Elizabeth Warren Makes Heap BIG Mistake Accusing Trump of Stealing...
AOC's Weepy MELTDOWN After the World Points and LAUGHS at Her Foreign Policy...
VIP
The Bulwark: Volunteers Delivering Babies at Home for Mothers Afraid of Going to...
Jeffrey Epstein Survivors to Attend SOTU as Guests of Democrats
Globe and Mail: 'Out of Nowhere,' Canada Became Poorer Than Alabama

Cartel Kingpin Dead: Puerto Vallarta Descends into Violence with Airport Shutdown and Tourists Trapped

justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on February 22, 2026
U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Los Angeles Field Division via AP

Today, a high ranking member of a Mexican cartel was killed.

Advertisement

Apparently, this has resulted in an all out explosion of cartel violence in the streets of Puerto Vallarta.

This is particularly terrifying as this is a top destination spot for tourists.

It is reported the airport has also shut down amid all the violence. 

Recommended

After Team USA Wins Gold, HuffPost Gets Ratioed Into the Sun for Claiming the US Flag Is a 'Turn-Off'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Dicks is a journalist in the area right now.

Canada has ordered its citizens in Puerto Vallarta to shelter in place. This is a dangerous and developing situation. Stay tuned. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

CARTELS CRIME MEXICO NATIONAL SECURITY PUERTO RICO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

After Team USA Wins Gold, HuffPost Gets Ratioed Into the Sun for Claiming the US Flag Is a 'Turn-Off'
Grateful Calvin
White House, Ordinary Americans Dunk on Old Justin Trudeau Post After U.S. Hockey Takes the Gold (Twice!)
Aaron Walker
Oh, NO They Did Not! (LOL, Yes, They DID!) Conservatives Sign Up to Help Zohran Mamdani Shovel NYC (Pics)
Sam J.
PEAK Desperation! Katie Porter's Bizarre, Creepy, Curse-Filled Anti-Trump Rant BOMBS (CRINGE-Watch)
Sam J.
LOL - SHE MAD! Sen. John Kennedy Triggers TF Out of AOC By Encouraging GOP to Continue Letting Her Speak
Sam J.
'DESTROYED Our City!' Karen Bass's Constituents Get Up Close and BRUTALLY Personal During Parade (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

After Team USA Wins Gold, HuffPost Gets Ratioed Into the Sun for Claiming the US Flag Is a 'Turn-Off' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement