Confirmed: U.S. Intelligence Aids Mexico in Deadly Takedown of El Mencho

justmindy
justmindy | 4:10 PM on February 22, 2026
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

Earlier today, we told you about the death of a cartel kingpin and the subsequent outbreak in violence in Puerto Vallarta. Now, it is reported America assisted with the takedown of the cartel leader.

Some of these cartels are armed like armies.

It appears the cartel blames America for this action. Apparently, they don't believe the leadership of Mexico was very motivated to deal with them. 

After Team USA Wins Gold, HuffPost Gets Ratioed Into the Sun for Claiming the US Flag Is a 'Turn-Off'
Grateful Calvin
Airlines in America have cancelled flights to Puerto Vallarta. It's important Americans stay hunkered down.

It's certainly a concern. 

Welp, he was right!

That seems not safe.

Hopefully, that's not the case and this is solid reporting. It is CBS and their editorial review is much more cohesive under Bari Weiss.

President Trump has made it very clear he is serious about ending narco-terrorism. This seems like another step toward that goal.

