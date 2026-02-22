Confirmed: U.S. Intelligence Aids Mexico in Deadly Takedown of El Mencho

Earlier today, we told you about the death of a cartel kingpin and the subsequent outbreak in violence in Puerto Vallarta. Now, it is reported America assisted with the takedown of the cartel leader.

US played a role in Mexico-led operation that killed drug kingpin “El Mencho” -- a Pentagon joint task force regularly works with the Mexican military, @CBSNews's @ellee_watson reports. The killing triggered violence in Puerto Vallarta and other areas, with some reports the… https://t.co/UiqnbTzVZj — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 22, 2026

Unfortunately, CJNG is not a cartel. It is an army. https://t.co/PQdUU5hSLH pic.twitter.com/BTnifkeTHz — Marek Magierowski (@mmagierowski) February 22, 2026

Some of these cartels are armed like armies.

Mexican drug cartels have reportedly declared war against both Mexico and the United States, dramatically escalating tensions following the death of their top leader, ‘El Mencho,’ in a joint operation. pic.twitter.com/OTcDZCQ129 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) February 22, 2026

It appears the cartel blames America for this action. Apparently, they don't believe the leadership of Mexico was very motivated to deal with them.

In cases like this, cartels like the CJNG may target anyone perceived as connected to the U.S. including tourists or expats in affected states like Jalisco, Michoacán, and Guanajuato.🫠 https://t.co/stYgm0kOeF — GeoInsider (@InsiderGeo) February 22, 2026

Airlines in America have cancelled flights to Puerto Vallarta. It's important Americans stay hunkered down.

US Citizens in Mexico take cover. https://t.co/eMxiJ1uk1u — Sam Riddle (@RedListCommando) February 22, 2026

https://t.co/yOo41GwORU this is a resort area with a lot of Americans.



What if the cartel starts taking American hostages? — William (@WilliamHar47237) February 22, 2026

It's certainly a concern.

https://t.co/4fjKE4vfPb a guy on the scene speculates through reports the American military was the key in the operation — William (@WilliamHar47237) February 22, 2026

Welp, he was right!

Not a safe time for Americans in large parts of Mexico. They'll easily be targeted. — Frennch Kitten (@ParisianDesert) February 22, 2026

It is set to host 4 matches of the World Cup.



How can you have World Cup soccer matches with cartels that can bomb you all over? pic.twitter.com/CXsJm3Qyge — William (@WilliamHar47237) February 22, 2026

That seems not safe.

Sounds like irresponsible vague unverifiable reporting by @ellee_watson that could likely get Americans killed merely so she can put on airs of being "read in." — haggardbaggard69 (@haggardbag47147) February 22, 2026

Hopefully, that's not the case and this is solid reporting. It is CBS and their editorial review is much more cohesive under Bari Weiss.

https://t.co/5bvL7DUu5P the cartels in Mexico are equipped like a country’s military.



Biden had a wide open border for 4 years with this right on the other side. — William (@WilliamHar47237) February 22, 2026

This highlights how complex the fight against drug cartels truly is. Hope for peace and stability in those affected areas. — John Lee (@aiktp_com) February 22, 2026

President Trump has made it very clear he is serious about ending narco-terrorism. This seems like another step toward that goal.

