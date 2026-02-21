Poor Canada: Betting Their Entire Country's Worth on Beating the 'Hated' USA. Spoiler: We Don't Care

Remember Dems Denying Coordination Between the WH and DOJ on the Mar-a-Lago Raid?...
justmindy
justmindy | 2:05 PM on February 21, 2026
AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

Tomorrow at approximately 8:00 am Eastern Time, the male American ice hockey team will take on Canada in the gold medal game at the Winter Olympics. Canada is apparently basing the hope of the survival of their country on this game, and they want Americans to know we are the underdogs and the world hates us. Pish, posh ... when did Americans ever care about that. 

America against all y'all.

Let's get down to what really matters. 

The no neck Canuck.

That hate us cuz they ain't us in colloquial terms.

The people in blue know that silver is just first last place.

As an extension, the people in blue don't have obnoxious body odor, whilst the people in red are an olfactory atrocity of uncommon potency.

Basically. 

