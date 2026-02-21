Poor Canada: Betting Their Entire Country's Worth on Beating the 'Hated' USA. Spoiler: We Don't Care

Tomorrow at approximately 8:00 am Eastern Time, the male American ice hockey team will take on Canada in the gold medal game at the Winter Olympics. Canada is apparently basing the hope of the survival of their country on this game, and they want Americans to know we are the underdogs and the world hates us. Pish, posh ... when did Americans ever care about that.

🔴: Team Canada fans this Sunday

🔵: Team USA fans this Sunday pic.twitter.com/mkAoFQ34Xz — The Habitant (@the_habitant) February 20, 2026

I like these odds 🇺🇸😎🏒🥅 https://t.co/UBssYrNI6O — Jane Bond, Purveyor of Snark (@JaneBond462) February 21, 2026

America against all y'all.

Makes every W that much sweeter, you ungrateful bastards. https://t.co/fNAgjdwhGi — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) February 21, 2026

Zero SEC championships in the red area https://t.co/6AQ8p1qh52 — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) February 21, 2026

Let's get down to what really matters.

This is the guy that posted this https://t.co/txzYR6VYjo pic.twitter.com/qgi19iWJZ4 — Stephen Lloyd (@apparentlysteve) February 21, 2026

The no neck Canuck.

🔵 Been to the moon

🔴 Everyone else https://t.co/LDHqalC7ge — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 21, 2026

Inferiority Complex 101 on full display here.



At the end of the day, sportsball/sportspuck aside, the USA pulls everyone’s fat out of the proverbial fire and you all know it. We know it. You know it.



Cope harder. https://t.co/qPb4bs2iNL — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) February 21, 2026

That hate us cuz they ain't us in colloquial terms.

Just how we like it https://t.co/S1lVFzpHAi — Sean (@SeanWats) February 21, 2026

0 super bowls in the red area. https://t.co/BMlWKmMH9j — derrick (@datsderrick) February 21, 2026

🔵 owns the Stanley Cup

🔴 hasn’t owned the Stanley Cup in 33 years https://t.co/bd22ey4Gdn — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) February 21, 2026

🔴: People who think silver shines just as bright as gold

🔵: People who know that's a lie https://t.co/tabkcuYOKO — Deeds (@Deedo_70) February 21, 2026

The people in blue know that silver is just first last place.

🔵: Has A/C

🔴: Does not https://t.co/o3rvc1zNEQ — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) February 21, 2026

As an extension, the people in blue don't have obnoxious body odor, whilst the people in red are an olfactory atrocity of uncommon potency.

An entire world of envy and resentment.

Sorry you guys weren’t born the main characters! https://t.co/ksp5pI8pAb — Some dude (@NWordBiden) February 21, 2026

I mean fact checking a meme is the most obnoxious thing one can do, but as a Latvia hockey fan first and USA second I can guarantee you there is at least a stronger hatred of Canada amongst most hockey nations. https://t.co/yE1YYt6Z7M — Tim Roberts (@21stCenturyTim) February 21, 2026

no one likes us an we don’t care 🇺🇸 https://t.co/FfvOYkvbwp — kb (@karinasophia12) February 21, 2026

Basically.

