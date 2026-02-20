Cry Me a River: Eileen Gu Whines She's a 'Punching Bag' After Selling Out to China – Boo Hoo, Traitor

Traitor to her country Eileen Gu is big mad she is feeling backlash from her fellow Americans for competing for Communist China. Oh, well. Good!

American-born Team China skier Eileen Gu responded to the global criticism she has received during the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

Her decision to compete for China despite being born in the US has made her a target for Americans and others across the world, with Vice President JD Vance chiming in by saying he hopes athletes born here would “want to compete with the United States of America.”

“I’m flattered. Thanks, JD! That’s sweet,” Gu said of Vance’s comments, per USA Today.

Gu was asked if she currently feels “like a bit of a punching bag for a certain strand of American politics” after her competition on Thursday.





“I do,” she said, per USA Today. “So many athletes compete for a different country. … People only have a problem with me doing it because they kind of lump China into this monolithic entity, and they just hate China. So it’s not really about what they think it’s about.

“And also, because I win. Like if I wasn’t doing well, I think that they probably wouldn’t care as much, and that’s OK for me. People are entitled to their opinions.”