Cry Me a River: Eileen Gu Whines She's a 'Punching Bag' After Selling Out to China – Boo Hoo, Traitor

Olympian Eileen Gu says she feels like a 'punching bag' amid backlash for competing with China over US https://t.co/xcQMQA7xGX pic.twitter.com/9xSZkby7Xj— New York Post (@nypost) February 20, 2026
American-born Team China skier Eileen Gu responded to the global criticism she has received during the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.
Her decision to compete for China despite being born in the US has made her a target for Americans and others across the world, with Vice President JD Vance chiming in by saying he hopes athletes born here would “want to compete with the United States of America.”
“I’m flattered. Thanks, JD! That’s sweet,” Gu said of Vance’s comments, per USA Today.
Gu was asked if she currently feels “like a bit of a punching bag for a certain strand of American politics” after her competition on Thursday.
“I do,” she said, per USA Today. “So many athletes compete for a different country. … People only have a problem with me doing it because they kind of lump China into this monolithic entity, and they just hate China. So it’s not really about what they think it’s about.
“And also, because I win. Like if I wasn’t doing well, I think that they probably wouldn’t care as much, and that’s OK for me. People are entitled to their opinions.”
People tend to get upset when people turn their backs on their own country and compete for a Commie super power.
ackshually i don’t have to give traitors credit https://t.co/lBWH2f24da— kaitlin (@thefactualprep) February 20, 2026
Woman who prostituted herself to the Chicoms is upset that she is now regarded as a commie whore. https://t.co/LU5BkKu2tP— Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 20, 2026
Truth hurts.
I don't get her. I mean, she couldn't have made more than enough money as an attractive skiing icon for the USA? did she essentially sell her soul for not much more money? even if you're completely amoral, I just don't get why you make the trade she did.— South Florida Team Reality (@SoFla862) February 20, 2026
Well she is pic.twitter.com/t7gxL9iS5h— Saya 🇺🇦🇨🇦 (@Wilma867967) February 20, 2026
She goes to Stanford, makes $20 million/year, is attractive and athletically gifted. You'll forgive me if I don't use any of my limited sympathy on Tokyo Rose (or Beijing Betty).— ralphie wigs (@RalphieWigs) February 20, 2026
She had plenty. Not only she is a traitor, but she is greedy.
Saw it on here yesterday somewhere... a hot traitor is still a traitor.— Kevin Winterhalt (@TheOneKevinW) February 20, 2026
Often honeypots are attractive. Just saying.
I can't believe going into business with a murderous dictatorship had a downside.— J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) February 20, 2026
Eileen Gu either needs to be denaturalized and deported, or imprisoned for treason. https://t.co/XlTMFezCML— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 20, 2026
me liking every post calling Eileen Gu a traitor for representing communist China pic.twitter.com/JZfxatjJdr— Paula Scanlan (@PaulaYScanlan) February 11, 2026
New favorite hobby unlocked.
