Congressman Asks MS NOW Panel Why Trump Lied About Kicking Jeffrey Epstein Out...
CNN Documentary to Examine Rise and Radicalization of Christian Nationalism This Sunday
AOC's Taiwan Ted Talk: 20 Seconds of Pure 'Um' Hell – JD Vance...
Minneapolis Activists Openly Train on Jury Nullification to Block Convictions in Anti-ICE...
AP: Judge Rules US Can't Take Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia Back Into...
Hypocrisy Alert: Atlantic Downplays Epstein Conspiracy, Ignores Owner's Ties to Ghislaine...
Minneapolis Looks to Delay Renewing Liquor Licenses for Hotels That Housed ICE
Acosta Goes Nuclear: 'Why Is a Baby Detained by ICE?'—Ignores Mom's Illegal Status...
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Looking at $5.4 Billion Budget Gap and Higher Taxes...
The Shooting In Rhode Island Proves A Disturbing Trend Is Happening In Our...
NBC News: Rep’s Anti-Muslim Post Prompts ‘Major Islamic Civil Rights Group’ to Call...
‘Utterly Disgusting Lie’: ICE Allegedly Kills a Beloved Teacher
Wes Moore Only Makes Things WORSE by Lashing Out at the Free Beacon...
Goalposts Moved! Politico Claims Noncitizen Voting Is Rare, So We Should Ignore It

Thank God for Enes Kanter Freedom: The US Cheers as Traitor Eileen Gu Crashes Out – No Tears for Sellouts

justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 PM on February 17, 2026
AP Photo/Thibault Camus

Thank goodness Enes Kanter Freedom said what all of America has been thinking. We are glad Eileen Gu lost, she is a traitor and Americans aren't rooting for her. 

Advertisement

If only.

Except they also have concentration camps for religious minorities.

Recommended

AOC's Taiwan Ted Talk: 20 Seconds of Pure 'Um' Hell – JD Vance Watches, Bursts Out Laughing
justmindy
Advertisement

It certainly doesn't make patriotic Americans want to buy their products. 

Oh, the Left has been hating him. 

Americans should rejoice when any communist loses, including her. 

Advertisement

If she's so proud of China, she should go live there. 

Washed-up Keith Older-mann is seething again. Sorry, but when an athlete enjoys all the privileges and freedoms of America—then turns around and competes for a straight-up communist regime—it absolutely deserves criticism. You can't have it both ways.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHINA COMMUNISM SPORTS USA XI JINPING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

AOC's Taiwan Ted Talk: 20 Seconds of Pure 'Um' Hell – JD Vance Watches, Bursts Out Laughing
justmindy
Wes Moore Only Makes Things WORSE by Lashing Out at the Free Beacon For Exposing His ACTUAL History
Sam J.
CNN Documentary to Examine Rise and Radicalization of Christian Nationalism This Sunday
Brett T.
See if You Can Tell the Exact MOMENT Hillary Knows She's Been Caught Lying About Her 'Epstein Links'
Sam J.
AP: Judge Rules US Can't Take Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia Back Into Immigration Custody
Brett T.
Minneapolis Activists Openly Train on Jury Nullification to Block Convictions in Anti-ICE Cases
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

AOC's Taiwan Ted Talk: 20 Seconds of Pure 'Um' Hell – JD Vance Watches, Bursts Out Laughing justmindy
Advertisement