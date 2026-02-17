Thank God for Enes Kanter Freedom: The US Cheers as Traitor Eileen Gu Crashes Out – No Tears for Sellouts

Thank goodness Enes Kanter Freedom said what all of America has been thinking. We are glad Eileen Gu lost, she is a traitor and Americans aren't rooting for her.

🚨 BREAKING: NBA legend Enes Kanter Freedom, a naturalized American citizen, just DESTROYED Eileen Gu, American-born woman who defected to the Chinese Olympic team



“She's a TRAITOR!”



“She chooses to play for a country responsible for the deaths of TENS KF MILLIONS of its own… pic.twitter.com/uMgM3VYsQI — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 18, 2026

Can we deport her to China? Lol @nicksortor — George (@Mudmanchuck) February 18, 2026

If only.

She should be barred from re-entering the United States. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 18, 2026

China is a third world country and should be treated as such..... — Patriot Forge USA 🇺🇸 (@PatriotForgeUSA) February 18, 2026

Except they also have concentration camps for religious minorities.

Why are American (let alone western) companies endorsing an athlete who grew up in America, benefitted from America, but then *chose* to represent Communist F’ing China in the Olympics?



I’m looking at you @VictoriasSecret, @TiffanyAndCo, and others… pic.twitter.com/GeUneXNOql — Common Sense Todd (@CommonSenseTodd) February 18, 2026

It certainly doesn't make patriotic Americans want to buy their products.

Kanter’s point hits hard representing a country with such a record while turning away from your own raises serious ethical questions. — Orivis (@The_X_Ledger) February 18, 2026

Oh snap. Enes won’t be the correct type of minority immigrant now. Been a fan of this guy since his time in OKC — Mr30Below (@mr30below) February 18, 2026

Oh, the Left has been hating him.

Wild to see this finally getting the attention it deserves.



She originally defected to the Chinese Olympic team in 2022. Still mind-blowing that she is continuing forward for China in the 2026 Olympics. — Ann Koehler (@annkoehler) February 18, 2026

Americans should rejoice when any communist loses, including her.

Born in USA, raised in USA, got EVERY opportunity in USA → then sells out to the CCP for cash — True Europa (@TrueEuropa) February 18, 2026

Competing for a country with a record of human rights abuses after enjoying U.S. freedoms is deeply troubling. She should be ban from re-entering the United States. — BIG DADDY ✪ (@_big_daddy__1) February 18, 2026

If she wants to represent China, she should be a resident there. Certainly not the USA. #Traitor — TheJoke’sOnUS4Sure (@aeamario) February 18, 2026

If she's so proud of China, she should go live there.

She is a traitor. — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) February 18, 2026

She should be treated as a Chinese spy. — Original Grace (@Grace59367953) February 18, 2026

Funny, huh, that @ingrahamangle isn't telling ex-NBA washout Enes Kanter to "shut up and dribble" - not THIS time, anyway? pic.twitter.com/GpgDCgg2YD — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 18, 2026

Washed-up Keith Older-mann is seething again. Sorry, but when an athlete enjoys all the privileges and freedoms of America—then turns around and competes for a straight-up communist regime—it absolutely deserves criticism. You can't have it both ways.

