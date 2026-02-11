Beshear: 'DeSantis Is the Worst!' Translation: Notice Me, I'm Riding Daddy's Coattails While FL Thrives

Duh Moment at WaPo: Fired Employees Baffled by Turned-Off Computers and Door Badges
justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on February 11, 2026
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley

If nepo-baby, pretend 'moderate' Leftist Andy Beshear calls you a terrible Governor, take that as a compliment and run. The goal is to do everything opposite of what he believes. Actually, he doesn't believe in anything other than enriching his already deep pockets off of Democrat politics (just like Daddy), so he just says nonsense.

Beshear has no idea how to deal with an actual alpha male who earned his position. 

Team DeSantis on top, always.

That's why baby commies like Andy hate him.

Boom!

His Dad was a beloved Governor and Kentucky continues to reward Nepo Baby Andy for that.

Check the scoreboard.

Oh yes, he said that.

America still remembers, Andy, you big weirdo!

They hate Ron DeSantis because he says what he means and he follows through. He is brave enough to make tough decisions and not worry about how the press will cover it or if they'll be mean to him. He hits back when the press lies about him and effectively dismantled the Democrat Party in Florida. They have no idea how to be that kind of leader because they govern by polls and not ethics and morals. 

Probably.

He's a white straight guy. He isn't going anywhere in today's Democrat Party. 

