Beshear: 'DeSantis Is the Worst!' Translation: Notice Me, I'm Riding Daddy's Coattails While FL Thrives

If nepo-baby, pretend 'moderate' Leftist Andy Beshear calls you a terrible Governor, take that as a compliment and run. The goal is to do everything opposite of what he believes. Actually, he doesn't believe in anything other than enriching his already deep pockets off of Democrat politics (just like Daddy), so he just says nonsense.
Jon Stewart: Who's the worst governor?— Beshear Operative (@Beshearop) February 10, 2026
Andy Beshear: Ron Desantis pic.twitter.com/8xEzhTYIvZ
Beshear has no idea how to deal with an actual alpha male who earned his position.
We will take this as a compliment. https://t.co/Zuesr05gT3— Alex Lanfranconi (@AlexLanfran) February 11, 2026
Team DeSantis on top, always.
I’ll take Republican that is doing the best for his/her state Alex. https://t.co/GUhLt1sAO4 pic.twitter.com/VRfqFch9Aa— Sooner Trump (@AB_OK_SOONER) February 11, 2026
That's why baby commies like Andy hate him.
Your BOOs don't bother me. I've seen what makes you cheer https://t.co/axMB9POXNO— Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 11, 2026
Boom!
WTH is wrong with KY? https://t.co/lDpm5j4rwY— Jason Jones (@psujwj) February 11, 2026
His Dad was a beloved Governor and Kentucky continues to reward Nepo Baby Andy for that.
Beshear won his re-election by 6 points; DeSantis won his by 19. https://t.co/PgYJbnXdpq— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 11, 2026
Check the scoreboard.
kentucky political nepo baby who thinks females in families of elected republicans should raped…has opinions https://t.co/ubbK5P2a9Y— kaitlin (@thefactualprep) February 11, 2026
Oh yes, he said that.
BREAKING: Scumbag Andy Beshear doubles down on his vile comment wishing rape on a member of @JDVance’s family.— Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 20, 2024
He then has the audacity to say that JD “lacks empathy.”
pic.twitter.com/Xj5J1ZIWV9
America still remembers, Andy, you big weirdo!
They hate Ron Desantis partially because he transformed Florida from a Purple state into a deep red state but also because of how exceptionally competent he is. Democrats are the party of incompetence and having any single governor who has demonstrated such a strong aptitude for… https://t.co/KB3DuNWq4P— David Sumner (@DavidsumnerFilm) February 11, 2026
They hate Ron DeSantis because he says what he means and he follows through. He is brave enough to make tough decisions and not worry about how the press will cover it or if they'll be mean to him. He hits back when the press lies about him and effectively dismantled the Democrat Party in Florida. They have no idea how to be that kind of leader because they govern by polls and not ethics and morals.
Yeah, that’s why nobody is moving to Florida. Oh wait… https://t.co/8Kclfo9Yad— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 11, 2026
Objectively insane statement. Also stupid. Does Andy Beshear have brain damage? https://t.co/PiUtvfmLtq— This Here Snakeskin Jacket (@SFlipp) February 11, 2026
Probably.
Jon Stewart could’ve been a champion of classical liberalism, instead he become a progressive tool.— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 11, 2026
Stay out of Florida when the revolution begins to eat its own, champ… https://t.co/dvknSfZTcx
He's a white straight guy. He isn't going anywhere in today's Democrat Party.
Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.
Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member