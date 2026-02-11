Beshear: 'DeSantis Is the Worst!' Translation: Notice Me, I'm Riding Daddy's Coattails While FL Thrives

If nepo-baby, pretend 'moderate' Leftist Andy Beshear calls you a terrible Governor, take that as a compliment and run. The goal is to do everything opposite of what he believes. Actually, he doesn't believe in anything other than enriching his already deep pockets off of Democrat politics (just like Daddy), so he just says nonsense.

Advertisement

Jon Stewart: Who's the worst governor?



Andy Beshear: Ron Desantis pic.twitter.com/8xEzhTYIvZ — Beshear Operative (@Beshearop) February 10, 2026

Beshear has no idea how to deal with an actual alpha male who earned his position.

We will take this as a compliment. https://t.co/Zuesr05gT3 — Alex Lanfranconi (@AlexLanfran) February 11, 2026

Team DeSantis on top, always.

I’ll take Republican that is doing the best for his/her state Alex. https://t.co/GUhLt1sAO4 pic.twitter.com/VRfqFch9Aa — Sooner Trump (@AB_OK_SOONER) February 11, 2026

That's why baby commies like Andy hate him.

Your BOOs don't bother me. I've seen what makes you cheer https://t.co/axMB9POXNO — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 11, 2026

Boom!

WTH is wrong with KY? https://t.co/lDpm5j4rwY — Jason Jones (@psujwj) February 11, 2026

His Dad was a beloved Governor and Kentucky continues to reward Nepo Baby Andy for that.

Beshear won his re-election by 6 points; DeSantis won his by 19. https://t.co/PgYJbnXdpq — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 11, 2026

Check the scoreboard.

kentucky political nepo baby who thinks females in families of elected republicans should raped…has opinions https://t.co/ubbK5P2a9Y — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) February 11, 2026

Oh yes, he said that.

BREAKING: Scumbag Andy Beshear doubles down on his vile comment wishing rape on a member of @JDVance’s family.



He then has the audacity to say that JD “lacks empathy.”

pic.twitter.com/Xj5J1ZIWV9 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 20, 2024

America still remembers, Andy, you big weirdo!

They hate Ron Desantis partially because he transformed Florida from a Purple state into a deep red state but also because of how exceptionally competent he is. Democrats are the party of incompetence and having any single governor who has demonstrated such a strong aptitude for… https://t.co/KB3DuNWq4P — David Sumner (@DavidsumnerFilm) February 11, 2026

They hate Ron DeSantis because he says what he means and he follows through. He is brave enough to make tough decisions and not worry about how the press will cover it or if they'll be mean to him. He hits back when the press lies about him and effectively dismantled the Democrat Party in Florida. They have no idea how to be that kind of leader because they govern by polls and not ethics and morals.

Yeah, that’s why nobody is moving to Florida. Oh wait… https://t.co/8Kclfo9Yad — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 11, 2026

Advertisement

Objectively insane statement. Also stupid. Does Andy Beshear have brain damage? https://t.co/PiUtvfmLtq — This Here Snakeskin Jacket (@SFlipp) February 11, 2026

Probably.

Jon Stewart could’ve been a champion of classical liberalism, instead he become a progressive tool.



Stay out of Florida when the revolution begins to eat its own, champ… https://t.co/dvknSfZTcx — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 11, 2026

He's a white straight guy. He isn't going anywhere in today's Democrat Party.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.