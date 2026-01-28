Duckworth Bites Off More Than She Can Chew: Rubio Schools Interrupting Senator in Epic Hearing Showdown

In the South, there is a saying about 'not biting off more than you can chew'. Unfortunately, for Tammy Duckworth, she did just that when she attempted to argue with Marco Rubio today.

Watching Tammy Duckworth obsessively interrupt Marco Rubio during this hearing is like watching Forest Gump argue with Isaac Newton. — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 28, 2026

That's another good way to say it.

This is so embarrassing.



Duckworth just humiliated herself in front of the nation. pic.twitter.com/OnCwHkitg5 — Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) January 28, 2026

She is not even in his intellectual universe. She should just zip it right up.

Tammy Duckworth is simply too stupid to be taking Marco on. pic.twitter.com/7elhUqgaya — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) January 28, 2026

To be fair, not many people could take on Marco, but it dang sure isn't Tammy Duckworth.

WOW 🚨 I have no words...



Mentally deficient Tammy Duckworth tries to pressing Marco Rubio on a "War with Venezuela" but she confuses the Aliens Enemies Act as a war declaration with Venezuela.



This is a MUST WATCH. It's a perfect synopsis of the left vs the right. One side… pic.twitter.com/LquBhIhpuH — J (@JayTC53) January 28, 2026

It seems like Duckworth is perpetually confused.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES, MARCO RUBIO UNLEASHED. Dem Sen. Tammy Duckworth is stunned!



"ANYONE who believes that gangs that flood our country with fentanyl or cocaine are not threats to the United States is NOT LIVING IN REALITY and CERTAINLY does not reflect the opinion of most… pic.twitter.com/BxHASahA3v — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 28, 2026

And Tammy Duckworth goes down. Rubio likes doing this, that's the problem for Dems. pic.twitter.com/lSZtVyFNuu — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) January 28, 2026

The other problem for Dems is Rubio is smart and they are not.

Know how you know Tammy Duckworth served in the military? Because she tells you every 5 minutes. — David S. (@dfs1974) January 28, 2026

She thinks that is her out to say whatever she wants, whenever she wants.

Clearly, the Vice President has nothing better to do than to denigrate a war veteran and U.S. Senator.



Senator Duckworth was demanding answers from Secretary Rubio before this Administration puts more American lives at risk to serve President Trump’s foreign policy whims. pic.twitter.com/OAhdpBGFFy — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) January 28, 2026

Example A of other Democrats thinking that because she served in the military, she can't be criticized.

Every other Senator should be happy that the people of Illinois keep sending Tammy Duckworth to the Senate because with her safely in her seat they can rest easy knowing they’re not the dumbest member of the Senate — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 28, 2026

Tammy Duckworth is screaming like a phycho and doesn’t let Marco Rubio answer the questions pic.twitter.com/cInxsokzpV — mary (@mary89299980) January 28, 2026

Her usual behavior, honestly.

Forrest Gump ran toward danger in Vietnam. Your boss ran to his podiatrist crying bone spurs.



Petty insults at the expense of people with disabilities won't change the fact that you're risking troops' lives to boost Chevron's stock price.



It's my job to hold you accountable. https://t.co/KTVMtUPLBe — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 28, 2026

Ol' Tam tried a clapback, but apparently doesn't realize Forrest Gump was a fictional movie and Forrest didn't run anywhere, actually.

He said NOTHING about your disability.



I think it's laughable that you always lead with that.



It's like you have nothing substantive to offer so you're looking for sympathy.



What a JOKE you are. — Mila Joy (@Milajoy) January 28, 2026

It's all she ever does when she is caught lacking.

