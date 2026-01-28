Duckworth Bites Off More Than She Can Chew: Rubio Schools Interrupting Senator in Epic Hearing Showdown

Video Reportedly Shows Alex Pretti Doing Everything But 'Legally Observing'
justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on January 28, 2026
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

In the South, there is a saying about 'not biting off more than you can chew'. Unfortunately, for Tammy Duckworth, she did just that when she attempted to argue with Marco Rubio today.

Advertisement

That's another good way to say it.

She is not even in his intellectual universe. She should just zip it right up.

To be fair, not many people could take on Marco, but it dang sure isn't Tammy Duckworth.

It seems like Duckworth is perpetually confused. 

Video Reportedly Shows Alex Pretti Doing Everything But 'Legally Observing'
Brett T.
The other problem for Dems is Rubio is smart and they are not. 

She thinks that is her out to say whatever she wants, whenever she wants.

Example A of other Democrats thinking that because she served in the military, she can't be criticized. 

Her usual behavior, honestly.

Ol' Tam tried a clapback, but apparently doesn't realize Forrest Gump was a fictional movie and Forrest didn't run anywhere, actually.

It's all she ever does when she is caught lacking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

