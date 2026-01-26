The Left's Real Motivation: Not Loving Illegals, Just Despising Popular Kids Who Shoved Them in Lockers

Leftists are many things and one of those things is extremely dramatic.

Deep in the heart of every theater kid leftist is the fear that the well-turned out popular kid from high school will return to shove them in their locker



It isn't about loving the immigrants it's about hating the chuds



It's always about hating the chuds pic.twitter.com/Ephl9emKCE — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) January 26, 2026

They are completely convinced Republicans are big, dumb, mean oafs and they are the better breed of humans.

POV: You are talking to a middle aged, well-turned out popular kid from high school, that went to a high school reunion and shoved a theater kid into a locker. https://t.co/z9wBvIexo6 pic.twitter.com/O3VzHJ9Hzx — AlexisEnders (@AlexisEnders999) January 26, 2026

Hero.

these people are illiterate and can’t string two thoughts together! the popular kid didn’t drop out of high school! the popular kid isn’t the chud!! these people don’t know anything about the people of the country they so purport to love and defend https://t.co/xOheMNDrIB — high Jeffinitian (@NamrekYo) January 26, 2026

They live in their little bubbles and they all sniff each other's toots and are high on the supply.

Found one that was honest. It isn't about helping people. It's about hurting you https://t.co/uuFKGgmke7 — Nightrhythums (@GeoffreyWeights) January 26, 2026

The popular kids from school are highly educated and well adjusted people. https://t.co/1syCGVgYe2 — the ACPs biggest hater (@Novanamii) January 26, 2026

Leftists have to believe they are finally beating the popular kids so they tell themselves these lies.

It’s always about hating the chuds https://t.co/2EaimR2CpR — Evil Man (@evilhooperninja) January 26, 2026

In my high school the people who took AP classes were the same people who played varsity sports, who were also the same people who did other artistic/non-athletic extracurriculars, and they were all the same people who were hot and who had rich parents and who are doing well now.… https://t.co/pgewRRcmhT — Callimachus (@Kallimach0s) January 26, 2026

The theater kids mostly became teachers and academics and now they are brainwashing kids.

This is harsh, but it does explain why educated types are highly resistant to logical argument aimed at their convictions. They expect to be rewarded for holding the "right opinion" rather than being interested in believing things that are true. https://t.co/ghal9rUTCW — Teagan McKenzie (@KentuckyTeagan) January 26, 2026

Also, they think conservatives are guilty of 'wrong thought' and should be hated.

My HS was as cliquish as any, maybe moreso, I never once saw this kind of bullying. There was bullying, but it was typically two parties so bizarre or antisocial no one cared. If anything theater kids had their own clique and enforced it. https://t.co/MJN26WF1g2 — Fimbulvetr (@EgilsDraugr) January 26, 2026

High school dropouts are the worst among us? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Z8PCokqS1J — Goon Actual (@Goon_Actual_) January 26, 2026

Which group is actually engaged in political violence? Kind of like the old days with the Weather Underground.

He's complaining that a law enforcement officer may have dropped out of high school (in reality, he almost certainly has HS and college degrees) while demanding no limit for importing of millions of foreigners, many of whom have had no formal education at all, speak no English,… — illeagle (@ChrisNotes2024) January 26, 2026

Funny how that works.

