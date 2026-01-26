Nurse Says He Won’t Give Anesthesia to Republicans Undergoing Surgery
Don't Buy the Martyr Myth: Pretti and Good Chose Confrontation with Law Enforcement
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Posts a Video With Her Pro Tips on Shoveling...
Moms Trading Playdates for Bulletproof Vests: 'Protecting' Kids by Using Them as...
VIP
Minneapolis Insurrection Proves It: If Trump Blinks on ICE, the Left Wins Open...
David Hogg Claims We Now Have a Secret Police in America, Folks
Rep. Ilhan Omar Says All This Chaos Is About Rigging Elections, Not Immigration...
Woman Tries to Throw Flashbang Back at Law Enforcement, Fails
Lawrence O’Donnell Claims NYC Government Plowing Roads Is ‘Pure Socialism’
Greg Price's Straight-FIRE Letter to His 'Leftist Friends' About How Much He Does...
All the Right People are TORCHING Tim Walz for His Embarrassing and Ignorant...
Tim Walz Bends the Knee To Trump: Radical Protestor Network Infiltrated
GEEZ: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tries Picking a Fight With JD Vance Over Constitutional Rig...
VIP
Ice Queen Abigail Spanberger FAR More Concerned About MN Shooting Than Her Own...

The Left's Real Motivation: Not Loving Illegals, Just Despising Popular Kids Who Shoved Them in Lockers

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on January 26, 2026
Rattankun Thongbun/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Leftists are many things and one of those things is extremely dramatic. 

Advertisement

They are completely convinced Republicans are big, dumb, mean oafs and they are the better breed of humans. 

Hero.

They live in their little bubbles and they all sniff each other's toots and are high on the supply. 

Leftists have to believe they are finally beating the popular kids so they tell themselves these lies.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

The theater kids mostly became teachers and academics and now they are brainwashing kids.

Also, they think conservatives are guilty of 'wrong thought' and should be hated. 

Advertisement

Which group is actually engaged in political violence? Kind of like the old days with the Weather Underground.

Funny how that works.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ACADEMIA COMMUNISM LIBERAL MEDIA WOKE DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Nurse Says He Won’t Give Anesthesia to Republicans Undergoing Surgery
Brett T.
Woman Tries to Throw Flashbang Back at Law Enforcement, Fails
Brett T.
Moms Trading Playdates for Bulletproof Vests: 'Protecting' Kids by Using Them as Human Shields
justmindy
Greg Price's Straight-FIRE Letter to His 'Leftist Friends' About How Much He Does NOT Care Is GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Don't Buy the Martyr Myth: Pretti and Good Chose Confrontation with Law Enforcement
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement