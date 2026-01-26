NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Posts a Video With Her Pro Tips on Shoveling...
Former Special Forces Warrant Officer's SOBERING Post About What Is REALLY Happening in...

Moms Trading Playdates for Bulletproof Vests: 'Protecting' Kids by Using Them as Human Shields

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on January 26, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

One would think mothers who have children who depend on them would make that role their top priority. Apparently, fighting 'the state' is more important to these women. 

This is very disturbing.

They have no idea who they are 'protecting'. All they care about is impeding ICE.

It's a variety of things. For one thing, modern conveniences have given people a lot of free time. Secondly, people have sworn off religion. Rather than putting their heart and soul into loving God and serving the church, they have sworn allegiance to Leftist ideology. Finally, they've been made to believe they are bad and over privileged and the way they can correct that is fighting for the less fortunate. in other words, commies are using their weaknesses to take advantage of them. 

They absolutely need treatment and some actually worthy cause to help.

They need to send a bulk shipment to Minnesota.

These are not sane people. They hate Trump so much it has made them hate their own country. 

Editor's Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

COMMUNISM DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE PRO-PALESTINIAN SANCTUARY CITIES

