Moms Trading Playdates for Bulletproof Vests: 'Protecting' Kids by Using Them as Human Shields

One would think mothers who have children who depend on them would make that role their top priority. Apparently, fighting 'the state' is more important to these women.

Liberal white women are now purchasing buIIetproof vests so they can impede ICE operations..



So brave.. lmao pic.twitter.com/48I7bNL1d4 — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) January 26, 2026

🚨 Minneapolis teachers’ unions are hosting art builds for kids.



Signs bearing the acronym “A🧊AB” (All ICE Are Bastards) are in the hands of young children.



Echoing tactics associated with Hamas, an increasing number of moms are using children as human shields against ICE. https://t.co/CSq9uqVJak pic.twitter.com/lAUiTGJTMc — NizNellie3 (@NizNellie3) January 26, 2026

This is very disturbing.

They have no idea who they are 'protecting'. All they care about is impeding ICE.

Why do they all think government are going to kill them?? They made uncovering record fraud about THEM. 🥴 Then they’ve convinced themselves that they’re being hunted down and the only solution are 🔥💪🏼s…to problems they made up pic.twitter.com/RbaziXDEOw — Nah_AwWw! (@BaltimoreGina) January 26, 2026

It's a variety of things. For one thing, modern conveniences have given people a lot of free time. Secondly, people have sworn off religion. Rather than putting their heart and soul into loving God and serving the church, they have sworn allegiance to Leftist ideology. Finally, they've been made to believe they are bad and over privileged and the way they can correct that is fighting for the less fortunate. in other words, commies are using their weaknesses to take advantage of them.

1. Cat food

2. Cat litter

3. Straight jacket



pic.twitter.com/H3B1YQmV6a — Shane 𝕏 (@ChooseGoodKarma) January 26, 2026

I have an idea! Im sure most ould agree its a perfect solution for these “WOMEN” 🤔. It would involve a little bit of fed $, but we could build an Amazing Mental Health Facility. I have made a list in a few of the most beautiful Communities in the country and the majority will… pic.twitter.com/eFpTL8kfLE — Pissed Off American (@ShawnBr48355191) January 26, 2026

They absolutely need treatment and some actually worthy cause to help.

Probably took that nose ring out right before she hit record.

But still it’s in the eyes. pic.twitter.com/hZXCdp21Yw — JP 🥩 (@1234jscot) January 26, 2026

Tell her not to forget the rest of her kit 😂 pic.twitter.com/DBM44eqJSV — Sevn (@_sevn_x) January 26, 2026

This is the vest she needs pic.twitter.com/zXGvBQIoGV — That Grumpy Man (@alexcavalcanti) January 26, 2026

They need to send a bulk shipment to Minnesota.

😂😂So courageous—standing in front of agents while armed with cell phones & moral superiority. Meanwhile, real heroes like ICE officers get fingers bitten off & maimed. Independent right-winger take: Obstruct law enforcement, face consequences. Deport criminals, not coddle… — B Ray🇺🇸 (@INDYpatriot9109) January 26, 2026

These are not sane people. They hate Trump so much it has made them hate their own country.

