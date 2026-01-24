Weakest Mayor in America Conquers His Greatest Foe... Cat Dander
A Viral Reel of Leftist Meltdowns Shows What Happens When Rage Replaces Reason

Ryan Girdusky's Straightforward Fix for Walz: Offer the Deal, Comply with ICE, De-Escalate Now

justmindy
justmindy | 2:30 PM on January 24, 2026
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

Governor Walz is doing his very best to inflame tensions now that another protestor has been shot. He could do the right thing and try to make the situation better, but he's a Democrat and they don't have the gene to try to improve the climate in America.

This advice is short and to the point. It would also immediately stop all of this. 

They don't listen to any court and there are never any consequences.

Ben says this is 'wrong in every way' and concedes the Supreme Court has stated states cannot restrict immigration policy and what they are trying to do is restrict the enforcement of immigration policy. 

Also, who exactly is a 'hostage taker'? Minnesota is a state in the United States. As such, they are required to follow federal law regarding immigration. The only person holding people 'hostage' is Tim Walz who apparently assumes he is a dictator of a small kingdom separate from the United States.

They don't comply. They don't acknowledge ICE detainers and they don't hold illegals. Yes, they are being compelled to follow federal law because they are not kings.

She wants to smell the city burning down through her open windows at the Governor's Mansion again.

Leftists really don't like the fact Trump is President and he is enforcing federal immigration law. They want to keep pretending he is behaving under some lawless code. He's literally enforcing the laws on the books.

Bingo! This isn't hard.

BORDER SECURITY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA SANCTUARY CITIES TIM WALZ

