Ryan Girdusky's Straightforward Fix for Walz: Offer the Deal, Comply with ICE, De-Escalate Now

Governor Walz is doing his very best to inflame tensions now that another protestor has been shot. He could do the right thing and try to make the situation better, but he's a Democrat and they don't have the gene to try to improve the climate in America.

Advertisement

If Walz wanted ICE out, all he has to do is offer the White House a deal that they will comply with federal immigration law and comply with ICE detainers.



You're a governor, not a king of a state. SCOTUS has ruled, states can't make their own rules when it comes to immigration https://t.co/kMJjXZ0nPj — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 24, 2026

This advice is short and to the point. It would also immediately stop all of this.

One of the most appealing aspects to @TheDemocrats is that no matter what SCOTUS or any court they don't have 100% control of, they just ignore the rulings & continue on w/no repercussions.



They know the true purpose of "the law" is as a political weapon only they can wield https://t.co/s4DmzDT3gl — 703Kyle (@703Kyle) January 24, 2026

They don't listen to any court and there are never any consequences.

This is wrong in every way. You don't reward hostage takers, and that's simply a bad read of the case law. There has never been a SCOTUS case specifically concerning whether states/localities can be sanctuary jurisdictions. So far, we know that generally states cannot restrict… https://t.co/N1bohT3sdO — Ben Yelin (@byelin) January 24, 2026

Ben says this is 'wrong in every way' and concedes the Supreme Court has stated states cannot restrict immigration policy and what they are trying to do is restrict the enforcement of immigration policy.

Also, who exactly is a 'hostage taker'? Minnesota is a state in the United States. As such, they are required to follow federal law regarding immigration. The only person holding people 'hostage' is Tim Walz who apparently assumes he is a dictator of a small kingdom separate from the United States.

They already comply. They simply don't do the federal governments job for them



Ryan wants them to be compelled to do so https://t.co/ieWwGlwBhs — JP (@JP14thStar) January 24, 2026

They don't comply. They don't acknowledge ICE detainers and they don't hold illegals. Yes, they are being compelled to follow federal law because they are not kings.

Exactly what I was saying earlier



This would have been a real off ramp and would have showed a sliver of leadership



But I’m sure Walz’s wife would never let him do this https://t.co/V8EjpgeK7O — Bloat McQueen (@BloatMcQueen) January 24, 2026

She wants to smell the city burning down through her open windows at the Governor's Mansion again.

I think people see this bs argument a lot but what’s so outrageous about the lie(s) is within this tweet it makes no sense at all. Is the claim MN is violating a SCOTUS decision? They’re absolutely not & of course this guy knows that bc if they were then the WH day so. Pathetic. https://t.co/lZLdkJQLej — Todd Schulte (@TheToddSchulte) January 24, 2026

Advertisement

Leftists really don't like the fact Trump is President and he is enforcing federal immigration law. They want to keep pretending he is behaving under some lawless code. He's literally enforcing the laws on the books.

The deal for Democrats to end the sweeps is so simple. Honor the detainers on already arrested criminal aliens and allow ICE access to the jail. Sweeps are not happening in red states because the local politicians and cops cooperate with the Feds. @OfficerDunphy @SteveBellow https://t.co/LEIlkgK48Y — Thomas Marchetti (@Ryanexpress77) January 24, 2026

Bingo! This isn't hard.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.