Jasmine Crockett to TX Dems: If We're Gonna Lose the Senate Race Anyway, Why Not Me

Apparently, Jasmine Crockett doesn't really believe anyone can win a Texas Senate seat for the Democrat party, so she figures, if someone is going to lose, why not her? To be fair, she is a massive loser, so that tracks.

Washington Post: Jasmine Crockett is daring Democrats to rethink electability. Some aren’t sold.



Crockett: “My theory of the case is this: If you believe we're going to lose anyway then what difference does it make if it's me or anybody else?”https://t.co/wMaZcapFQq — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) January 22, 2026

Nobody else is going to win so why not waste your money with me is a heckuva pitch.

“My theory of the case is this: If you believe we’re going to lose anyway then what difference does it make if it’s me or anybody else?” Crockett said. “If you think it’s a losing cause, then who cares? But at least you could say we tried something new and we learned something from this experience.” Crockett suggested her authenticity and ability to “fit into any room that you throw me into” will allow her to reach nonvoters in Texas and bring them into the primary and general election. Her unfiltered style, which she called “liberating,” is why people trust her, she said. On a recent tour through Houston, San Antonio and South Texas, she manned the DJ booths at Houston clubs as a way to attract younger voters.

This is great. Candidate for a possible swing seat : we are gonna lose so you might as well help me raise my profile. Way too many Dem pols have this outlook. https://t.co/sNT4RtWPOu — Non Opinion Haver (@Tiger1187) January 22, 2026

Just classic Leftist mumbo jumbo.

Democrats: Don't do this



Elections aren't there for you to have a fun learning experience https://t.co/C0bYZMnBat — Maya Sen (@maya_sen) January 22, 2026

To be fair, Beto O'Rourke and Stacey Abrams certainly seem to think so.

This is the quote that has been circulating. By MANY large accounts and journalist.



She’s going to need to walk this back/ change the message. https://t.co/ST4W964BRE — AJ Nutter (@L82twatmytweet) January 22, 2026

No, no! The GOP begs Crockett to continue this talking point. It's so convincing.

She is the person Conservatives think AOC is. https://t.co/2WTKFPToG2 — Tannenberg (@TannenbergBltz) January 22, 2026

They're both actually really dumb and mostly only good at running their big mouths.

A good reason for donors to stay away from this race too. — 86’d Everywhere (except Bluesky) (@Dlus) January 22, 2026

Perfect answer and she's right. Dems have got to try new things in Texas. — August V (@AugustCohen4) January 22, 2026

New things like throwing money at a flailing candidate? The GOP endorses this opinion.

Exactly we TRIED BETO ALREADY. and Talarico doesn't have even half of his appeal. Texas needs a FIGHTER — Ghost of Shamble Bangs (@Drea_got_banned) January 22, 2026

If he has half of Beto's appeal, he must be practically comatose.

Utterly disqualifying. There are 5 critical house seats and countless down ballot races that are dependent on a vigorous campaign with the strongest ticket possible. — David Liskov (@DavidLiskov) January 22, 2026

Sorry! What's really important (to Jasmine) is building her profile. Maybe next time, Democrats!

