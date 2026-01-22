Anti-ICE Activists Now Making and Then Canceling Rental Car Reservations
Professional Agitator Who Told AG Pam Bondi to Arrest and Charge Him Gets...
Mayor Jacob Frey Calls Arrest of Church Raid Organizer ‘A Gross Abuse of...
Justice Served for Church Invaders—But Don Lemon Skates Free as Judge Blocks DOJ...
ICE Isn’t the Problem. Clan Mentality, Media Lies, and Gavin Newsom’s Meltdown Explained
Charlie Kirk Murder Conspiracy Plus Vance Baby Announcement Equals the Left's Weirdest Mel...
Brandon Gill Reducing Jack Smith to Babbling, Stuttering FOOL Caught in Lie After...
VA's New Attorney General Jay 'Two-Bullets' Jones Can't Even Spell Attorney (No, We're...
CHAOS Erupts at Jack Smith Hearing as Scumbag Michael Fanone Gets Into Altercation...
Pam Bondi Busts Out the Handcuffs: Psycho Liberals Arrested in Minnesota
VIP
Abigail Spanberger Thought Sharing a Pic of Her Going Into Her Mansion Was...
He's in DEEP! Mayor Jacob Frey TRIES Deleting La Raza Lovefest Video After...
Homeland Security Obliterates Ilhan Omar's ICE Tantrum: Deadbeat Dad Ditched 5-Year-Old, N...
CNN's Erin Burnett Happy to Take (Now Arrested) Church Service Attack Organizer's Word...

Jasmine Crockett to TX Dems: If We're Gonna Lose the Senate Race Anyway, Why Not Me

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on January 22, 2026
AP Photo/LM Otero

Apparently, Jasmine Crockett doesn't really believe anyone can win a Texas Senate seat for the Democrat party, so she figures, if someone is going to lose, why not her? To be fair, she is a massive loser, so that tracks.

Advertisement

Nobody else is going to win so why not waste your money with me is a heckuva pitch.

“My theory of the case is this: If you believe we’re going to lose anyway then what difference does it make if it’s me or anybody else?” Crockett said. “If you think it’s a losing cause, then who cares? But at least you could say we tried something new and we learned something from this experience.”
Crockett suggested her authenticity and ability to “fit into any room that you throw me into” will allow her to reach nonvoters in Texas and bring them into the primary and general election. Her unfiltered style, which she called “liberating,” is why people trust her, she said. On a recent tour through Houston, San Antonio and South Texas, she manned the DJ booths at Houston clubs as a way to attract younger voters.

Recommended

Brandon Gill Reducing Jack Smith to Babbling, Stuttering FOOL Caught in Lie After Lie Is GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Just classic Leftist mumbo jumbo.

To be fair, Beto O'Rourke and Stacey Abrams certainly seem to think so.

No, no! The GOP begs Crockett to continue this talking point. It's so convincing. 

They're both actually really dumb and mostly only good at running their big mouths.

Advertisement

New things like throwing money at a flailing candidate? The GOP endorses this opinion. 

If he has half of Beto's appeal, he must be practically comatose. 

Sorry! What's really important (to Jasmine) is building her profile. Maybe next time, Democrats!

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Brandon Gill Reducing Jack Smith to Babbling, Stuttering FOOL Caught in Lie After Lie Is GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Anti-ICE Activists Now Making and Then Canceling Rental Car Reservations
Brett T.
Professional Agitator Who Told AG Pam Bondi to Arrest and Charge Him Gets His Wish
Brett T.
CHAOS Erupts at Jack Smith Hearing as Scumbag Michael Fanone Gets Into Altercation and Storms Out (Watch)
Sam J.
Justice Served for Church Invaders—But Don Lemon Skates Free as Judge Blocks DOJ Charges ... For Now
justmindy
Mayor Jacob Frey Calls Arrest of Church Raid Organizer ‘A Gross Abuse of Power’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Brandon Gill Reducing Jack Smith to Babbling, Stuttering FOOL Caught in Lie After Lie Is GLORIOUS (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement