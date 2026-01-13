Media Spins Mass Exodus Over ICE Shooting—Shipwreckedcrew Drops the Truth: It's All About Breonna Taylor

VIP
justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on January 13, 2026
meme

Sources took to X today claiming there were lots of resignations coming in the Civil Rights Section of the prosecutor's office because there was no investigation of the death of Renee Good. Not so fast ... Shipwrecked has the REAL facts. As a reminder, 'Shipwrecked' is defense attorney who assisted many J6 defendants so he knows his stuff. 

Oh... so their resignations had nothing at all to do with Renee Good or even Minnesota. In fact, it was about the Breonna Taylor case and some mishandling of it under Biden.

Leftists aren't big on facts. 

They knew they were on their way out.

Republicans and people with sane brains need to get out and vote to ensure that never happens again.

The Democrats or the Corporate Media, but we repeat ourselves. 

What a world that would be. 

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Editor's Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

