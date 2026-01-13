Media Spins Mass Exodus Over ICE Shooting—Shipwreckedcrew Drops the Truth: It's All About Breonna Taylor

Sources took to X today claiming there were lots of resignations coming in the Civil Rights Section of the prosecutor's office because there was no investigation of the death of Renee Good. Not so fast ... Shipwrecked has the REAL facts. As a reminder, 'Shipwrecked' is defense attorney who assisted many J6 defendants so he knows his stuff.

Let me tell you the real reason why the four prosecutors in Civil Rights Criminal Section resigned.



It has to do with the death of Breonna Taylor.



Louisville PD Officer Brett Hankison was retried after a jury in his first federal trial ended 11-1 for acquittal. These four… — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) January 13, 2026

Oh... so their resignations had nothing at all to do with Renee Good or even Minnesota. In fact, it was about the Breonna Taylor case and some mishandling of it under Biden.

Well, that sheds a lot of light on the situation.



Also, kind of struck by how the headlines said this was a mass resignation event, suggesting a mutiny over the ICE shooting, and it was really just four people regarding something unrelated. https://t.co/n2Qd5alMds — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 13, 2026

I hadn't followed this trial so this is news to me. And I'm a little surprised, to be honest. I did an 8-day trial before Judge Jennings a few years ago and would not have expected such conduct from her. — Wonko the Sane (@Amuk31) January 13, 2026

Thank you



Reminder:

Breonna's boyfriend shot a cop in the femoral artery

Police were not at the wrong location

Police knocked & announced several times, despite having a "no Knock" warrant



We had 2 rounds of Soros funded riots in Louisville, 2 cops were shot — Molly Rutherford, MD (@unbridledmd) January 13, 2026

Leftists aren't big on facts.

That is an excellent breakdown, thank you. I believe the real civil-rights take away from Breonna Taylors’s death should have been a ban on no-knock warrants, NOT going after law enforcement. Case in point, it was used against Bryan Malinowski, the 53-year-old executive director… — Not Today Heifer🐮 (@Lil_Sammy_Liz) January 13, 2026

These four leftist revolutionary lawyers did @AAGDhillon a favor by leaving before she had to fire their corrupt a***s. — KenWNichols (@KenWNichols1) January 13, 2026

They knew they were on their way out.

It is sometimes amazing how much impact personal resentments can have on a trial. Not entering a courtroom is usually the best bet. — Daniel 🇺🇸 (@TomHillsisyphus) January 13, 2026

The lawfare was onerous and horrendous. It hasn’t ended. It will get much worse if the democrats ever regain power. — Obiewan Gandalf (@GandalfObiewan) January 13, 2026

Republicans and people with sane brains need to get out and vote to ensure that never happens again.

Thank you....and this is why the phrase, "And now tell us the rest of the story," needs to be used for anything the democrat party tells us. — Billc🇺🇸🇮🇱🦅🗡️✝️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Billc1241) January 13, 2026

The Democrats or the Corporate Media, but we repeat ourselves.

But the DoJ is independent and apolitical.



Right. SURE. UH-HUH.



THANK GOD FOR @AAGDhillon!!! — @inthe307 🏴 (@inthe307) January 13, 2026

Imagine if media would just tell a full story… — HuskerFan58 (@akeece58) January 13, 2026

What a world that would be.

