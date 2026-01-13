NYT: MN Prosecutors Resign After Push to Investigate Renee Good’s Wife

We're now hearing that six, not three, Minnesota federal prosecutors have resigned over the Justice Department's push to investigate the wife of Renee Good, the woman who tried to run down an ICE agent with her SUV. We know that Good was a trained ICE Watch "warrior" — what about the wife? It seems to make sense to investigate her and what role she might have played in the incident.

Breaking News: Three Minnesota federal prosecutors resigned over the Justice Department’s push to investigate the wife of Renee Good, the woman killed by an ICE agent. The Justice Department sought to examine her supposed ties to activist groups.

https://t.co/0nyiX1wCON — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 13, 2026

Look, The New York Times even commissioned a photographer to get a glamor shot of one of the prosecutors.

Ernesto Londoño reports:

Mr. [Joseph H.] Thompson’s resignation came after senior Justice Department officials pressed for a criminal investigation into the actions of the widow of Renee Nicole Good, the Minneapolis woman killed by an ICE agent on Wednesday. Mr. Thompson, 47, a career prosecutor, objected to that approach, as well as to the Justice Department’s refusal to include state officials in investigating whether the shooting itself was lawful, the people familiar with his decision said. … After Ms. Good was shot, the Justice Department decided to forgo a civil rights investigation that would establish whether the ICE officer’s use of deadly force was justified. That decision led several career prosecutors at the department’s civil rights division in Washington to resign in protest, MS Now reported on Monday. Instead, the Justice Department launched an investigation to examine ties between Ms. Good and her wife, Becca, and several groups that have been monitoring and protesting the conduct of immigration agents in recent weeks. Shortly after Wednesday’s fatal shooting, Kristi Noem, the secretary of homeland security, referred to Ms. Good as a “domestic terrorist.”

Well, bye.

Investigate the prosecutors who resigned. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) January 13, 2026

When prosecutors resign over an investigation’s direction, it raises serious questions about priorities and accountability. — Jitendra_P_1 🇮🇳 (@Hitanshjp) January 13, 2026

As they should. And if your ideology prevents you from doing your job, you should def leave that job — TexasMom (@TBell1589) January 13, 2026

The Justice Department was correct to do so.



Those three Minnesota federal prosecutors will not be missed.



The wife of Renee Good liked to put on cigarettes on the bodies of children.



Please do a story on why Renee Good did not have custody of her children. — B.Russell's Paradox (@EarnieAdams) January 13, 2026

Sweet, the trash takes itself out. — best decade ever (@ZachFOCO) January 13, 2026

A novel way to weed out the bad seeds. — Jerry Curlan (@WorkforLife3) January 13, 2026

Flushing out the corrupt activists. — 🇺🇸 sedition sam 🍊 (@sam58820737) January 13, 2026

I'd be willing to bet that's not why they resigned. It's standard practice to investigate everyone connected to this. — Not Jane Austen (@atwaSDOK) January 13, 2026

I think all in federal government who agree with these three should resign en mass. Save us so much headache. — Ghostfear🇺🇸 (@TheGhostfear) January 13, 2026

All communists who have infiltrated our justice system should resign. Good job. — He / Haw (@hamm3randna) January 13, 2026

Well, she did say "Drive baby, drive" when Good was asked to step out of the vehicle. She also admitted it was her idea to be there. She did also taunt the officer she told her wife to hit with said vehicle. So, yeah. There's that. — Zeppo (@Zeppo81190327) January 13, 2026

She was clearly and actively engaged in obstructing federal agent. — Victor Reeeee (@EmTeaVe) January 13, 2026

Ties to radical left extremist groups maybe?



Would be relevant. — 🇺🇸InDefenseOfFreedom🇺🇸 (@IDofFreedom) January 13, 2026

Why not investigate? She has evidence of what happened on her phone. She was there obstructing and inciting. 100% she should be investigated. Either as a witness, accomplice or just a participant in the obstruction. — J (@patrol4life) January 13, 2026

Um. You need to investigate everyone and everything in a death investigation. That's pretty standard. — Joe G (@jagmca34) January 13, 2026

This story sounds bogus anyway. There are no quotes from Joseph Thompson, and the others who resigned "declined to discuss the reasons they resigned." The actual focus of the story is their role in the fraud investigation in Minnesota.

Shady AF — Kimberow (@Kimberl53717105) January 13, 2026

