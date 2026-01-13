NYT: MN Prosecutors Resign After Push to Investigate Renee Good’s Wife

From 'Elephants Are Not Birds' to 'Principles Are Not Permanent': Ashley St. Clair's...
Brett T. | 8:00 PM on January 13, 2026
Meme

We're now hearing that six, not three, Minnesota federal prosecutors have resigned over the Justice Department's push to investigate the wife of Renee Good, the woman who tried to run down an ICE agent with her SUV. We know that Good was a trained ICE Watch "warrior" — what about the wife? It seems to make sense to investigate her and what role she might have played in the incident.

Look, The New York Times even commissioned a photographer to get a glamor shot of one of the prosecutors.

Ernesto Londoño reports:

Mr. [Joseph H.] Thompson’s resignation came after senior Justice Department officials pressed for a criminal investigation into the actions of the widow of Renee Nicole Good, the Minneapolis woman killed by an ICE agent on Wednesday.

Mr. Thompson, 47, a career prosecutor, objected to that approach, as well as to the Justice Department’s refusal to include state officials in investigating whether the shooting itself was lawful, the people familiar with his decision said.

After Ms. Good was shot, the Justice Department decided to forgo a civil rights investigation that would establish whether the ICE officer’s use of deadly force was justified. That decision led several career prosecutors at the department’s civil rights division in Washington to resign in protest, MS Now reported on Monday.

Instead, the Justice Department launched an investigation to examine ties between Ms. Good and her wife, Becca, and several groups that have been monitoring and protesting the conduct of immigration agents in recent weeks. Shortly after Wednesday’s fatal shooting, Kristi Noem, the secretary of homeland security, referred to Ms. Good as a “domestic terrorist.”

Well, bye.

This story sounds bogus anyway. There are no quotes from Joseph Thompson, and the others who resigned "declined to discuss the reasons they resigned." The actual focus of the story is their role in the fraud investigation in Minnesota.

***

The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust.

