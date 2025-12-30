Amazon’s Drone Nightmare Hits Dallas – Constant Buzz, Zero Privacy, and Incoming Lawsuits

It's a bird, it's a plane ... nah, it's just an annoying Amazon drone.

NEW: Amazon begins drone delivery in the Dallas, Texas area, some residents say the buzzing is driving them nuts.



One man, who spoke with the Dallas Observer, says the drones are flying over his house throughout the day, calling the high-pitched noise "annoying."



He did admit,… pic.twitter.com/06TgvL90Te — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 29, 2025

Advertisement

Yeah- no more need for “porch pirates” term when they can basically stay on the curb to steal. — ThatRightGal (@statusvintage) December 29, 2025

Just wait for it to float down from the sky.

Wait until the porch pirates get lazy and start stealing packages with their own drones.



Gonna be drone warfare out there. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 29, 2025

At least it might be good entertainment.

Watch for falling product from the drone wars.

Just wait until the Amazon drones start launching missiles at the Walmart drones. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 29, 2025

If the Walmart drones are anything like their grocery carts, they'll be really squeaky and turn only in one direction.

Gonna be a big lawsuit when one of them falls out of the sky and hits someone. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 29, 2025

It’s a great way to film people. Under the guise of package delivery.



Not only are our streets clogged up, but the skies will be as well.



No privacy on land around you, no privacy in air above you.



What are we doing. — Lisa Christine •. (@lisachristinect) December 30, 2025

It does seem to be an easy way to invade people's privacy by flying low over their backyards and such.

You’re not ordering paper towels.



You’re authorizing a machine to breach your sky.



$4.99 to normalize the buzz of surveillance.

$4.99 to teach your kid that noise is progress.

$4.99 to make you grateful the panopticon’s on time.



The drones don’t just carry packages.

They carry… — Delete Your Handler (@thebeaconsignal) December 29, 2025

Just because we can do something, doesn't mean we should do something.

When is drone hunting season in Texas? — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) December 29, 2025

It's a year-round thing probably.

At least we don’t have to worry about the drones stealing anyone’s cats like the @amazon delivery driver stole Piper the cat. — RudyMoon (Rlynne) (@rla323) December 30, 2025

That's a fair point.

Cool tech, but that constant drone buzz sounds like living next to a giant mosquito. 😅 Progress has a price! — Jigar B Desai (@JigarBDesaiBjp) December 30, 2025

I miss when THIS was the worst a package delivery could get. pic.twitter.com/ZnOjPVgFuY — Joe ⭕ Dot ⭕ Average (@JoeDotAverage) December 29, 2025

This is where we are when we live in a world of instant gratification 🎁🤦‍♀️ — Bella Verita (@1BellaPrime) December 29, 2025

Advertisement

Can I order eggs from amazon? — Andrew Darwis (@adarwis) December 30, 2025

Probably not a good idea to order the drone delivery option.

It's crazy how it shoots out the package onto the lawn. Don't buy anything that might break. Lol. — Tracey Ryniec (@TraceyRyniec) December 30, 2025

Hmmm 🤔 so inother words go to your neighbors house for your package after the drone blows it half way down the street. https://t.co/WILvOiU8S4 pic.twitter.com/3BOqcBQOvt — BullBearTrader007 (@Thewiseone888) December 29, 2025

Me on my roof shooting down my wife’s packages so she’ll stop ordering so many https://t.co/aOyUeOQvWy pic.twitter.com/6fYMWAvjZV — Fairbairn (@Fairbairn27451) December 30, 2025

Don't give the husbands any ideas.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!