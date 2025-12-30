VIP
Billions in Fraud Exposed – Time to Tax or Ban Immigrant Remittances
Gov. Newsom Press Office Attempts Homophobic 'Cute Couple' Post, and That Was a...
Dead Men Renting: $5B+ in Taxpayer Cash Went to Deceased and Non-Citizens in...
Somali LOON Goes Off on Nick Shirley Accusing Him of Going After Muslims...
Turd Ferguson’s Tone-Deaf Meltdown: 'Diversity Is Our Strength' Right as Somali Fraud Trai...
LOL! Shut UP, Clown! MTG BRUTALLY Reminded of Her Own Checkered Past After...
Scott Jennings Absolutely EXPLODES on Lefty After She Compares Israel to Russia Invading...
Think Josh Gerstein Was REKT for His SYG Post Before? You Ain't Seen...
OM-GEE! Joey Jones OWNS Smug 'Radical Centrist' Using Brett Favre to Accuse GOP...
WTAF?! POLITICO'S Josh Gerstein Under FIRE for Implying Somalis Could Shoot Amateurs Inves...
VIP
FBI Releases New Covenant School Killer's Reason for Killing Six Christians and DUH
LOL! You Got BODIED, Son! Harmeet K. Dhillon ENDS Adam Kinzinger After He...
OOPS! MN State Official Claims Quality 'Learing' Center Closed Down Last Week, There's...
QUIET Piggy! Jessica Tarlov Posts Dumbest Take YET In Paranoid Rant About Nick...

Amazon’s Drone Nightmare Hits Dallas – Constant Buzz, Zero Privacy, and Incoming Lawsuits

justmindy
justmindy | 4:30 PM on December 30, 2025
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File

It's a bird, it's a plane ... nah, it's just an annoying Amazon drone.

Advertisement

Just wait for it to float down from the sky.

At least it might be good entertainment.

Watch for falling product from the drone wars.

If the Walmart drones are anything like their grocery carts, they'll be really squeaky and turn only in one direction.

Recommended

Somali LOON Goes Off on Nick Shirley Accusing Him of Going After Muslims and His Response Is PERFECT -Vid
Sam J.
Advertisement

It does seem to be an easy way to invade people's privacy by flying low over their backyards and such. 

Just because we can do something, doesn't mean we should do something.

It's a year-round thing probably. 

That's a fair point.

Advertisement

Probably not a good idea to order the drone delivery option. 

Don't give the husbands any ideas.

 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!

 

Tags:

AMAZON ENTERTAINMENT TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Somali LOON Goes Off on Nick Shirley Accusing Him of Going After Muslims and His Response Is PERFECT -Vid
Sam J.
Gov. Newsom Press Office Attempts Homophobic 'Cute Couple' Post, and That Was a BAD Idea
Grateful Calvin
LOL! Shut UP, Clown! MTG BRUTALLY Reminded of Her Own Checkered Past After Making NASTY Trump Comments
Sam J.
Turd Ferguson’s Tone-Deaf Meltdown: 'Diversity Is Our Strength' Right as Somali Fraud Train Derails Him
justmindy
Scott Jennings Absolutely EXPLODES on Lefty After She Compares Israel to Russia Invading Ukraine (Watch)
Sam J.
Dead Men Renting: $5B+ in Taxpayer Cash Went to Deceased and Non-Citizens in Biden-Era Giveaway
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Somali LOON Goes Off on Nick Shirley Accusing Him of Going After Muslims and His Response Is PERFECT -Vid Sam J.
Advertisement