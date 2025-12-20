Heartbreaking Cat Theft: Amazon Delivery Man Snatches Piper by the Scruff, Leaves Family Devastated

This story is truly revolting. A family's cat was hanging out in their front yard. An Amazon driver walked up and suddenly the cat went missing. The family was panicked and checked the family's Ring camera. They realized the delivery man stole their cat.

Advertisement

An Amazon driver stole a pet cat from a family's front lawn, carrying her to his car by the scruff



He has apologized but has not revealed where Piper is pic.twitter.com/wjYKHabonu — Dexerto (@Dexerto) December 19, 2025

Amazon has fired a delivery driver accused of stealing a customer’s cat in California, as police continue to investigate the incident and prosecutors consider potential charges. The allegation centers on a delivery made to a home in Lakewood, California, where homeowner Diane Huff-Medina says her cat, Piper, was taken shortly after an Amazon package was dropped off. The incident was captured on the home’s Ring doorbell camera and has since been shared by multiple local outlets. Huff-Medina said Amazon later identified the driver but initially struggled to make contact with him. She also contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and was told it could take weeks before her case was formally reviewed. An update from CBS Los Angeles confirmed that detectives have since interviewed the driver, who reportedly apologized but declined to tell authorities where the cat is. Piper remains missing, and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is currently considering whether charges will be filed.

Waterboard his ass. Pets are family. End his cat kidnapping for good. https://t.co/X4yWWgN512 — BONNIE BEHREND ❣️🇺🇸🪶 (@BonnieBehrend) December 20, 2025

this is why, beyond the environmental issues with outdoor cats, i wouldn't let a pet of mine outside unsupervised. you cannot trust people. genuinely and i mean genuinely amazon should reveal this guy's address to the people who own that cat so they can find him and get justice. https://t.co/vrTy1rkSdo — JellyBeamLaser (@JellyBeamLaser) December 19, 2025

His address should be publicized for all to see. He deserves it.

> Stole cat by grabbing by the scruff of it’s neck

> Won’t reveal the location of the cat



He ate it didn’t he..? https://t.co/NTbGCFeEE4 pic.twitter.com/W90DS0zAnW — Cattman423 🇻🇦 ⳩ (@Cattman423) December 20, 2025

Everyone is thinking it.

amazon should be forced to reveal his name and home address. they’re preventing justice by protecting him https://t.co/0dzv57EBWY — erika ⋆ ˚｡⋆୨୧˚🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎀 (@axisgirlfriend) December 20, 2025

Advertisement

It's the right thing for Amazon to do.

No offense but how are there no legal repercussions for stealing and most likely harming the cat????????? Like if they know who he is already how is there not a punishment https://t.co/YGVNjQ1Evz — vale✨🇻🇪 (@SelfStan) December 19, 2025

He should be in jail and they should check his immigration status while they are at it.

Hey @amazon



How long are you going to let this go on?!! You know who he is , you know where he delivered to, you know where he lives. If you won't do anything to get Piper back, release the driver's info. Someone will find out where Piper is. https://t.co/aoAkvZaK26 — lainarenee (@magiccatterfly) December 19, 2025

Internet do your thing.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!