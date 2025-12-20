Heartbreaking Cat Theft: Amazon Delivery Man Snatches Piper by the Scruff, Leaves Family Devastated

Tara Palmeri Asks If It’s a Coincidence Trump’s DOJ Released the Epstein Photos...
justmindy
justmindy | 4:30 PM on December 20, 2025
House Republican Committee

This story is truly revolting. A family's cat was hanging out in their front yard. An Amazon driver walked up and suddenly the cat went missing. The family was panicked and checked the family's Ring camera. They realized the delivery man stole their cat. 

Amazon has fired a delivery driver accused of stealing a customer’s cat in California, as police continue to investigate the incident and prosecutors consider potential charges. The allegation centers on a delivery made to a home in Lakewood, California, where homeowner Diane Huff-Medina says her cat, Piper, was taken shortly after an Amazon package was dropped off. The incident was captured on the home’s Ring doorbell camera and has since been shared by multiple local outlets. 

Huff-Medina said Amazon later identified the driver but initially struggled to make contact with him. She also contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and was told it could take weeks before her case was formally reviewed. An update from CBS Los Angeles confirmed that detectives have since interviewed the driver, who reportedly apologized but declined to tell authorities where the cat is. Piper remains missing, and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is currently considering whether charges will be filed.

His address should be publicized for all to see. He deserves it.

Everyone is thinking it.

It's the right thing for Amazon to do.

He should be in jail and they should check his immigration status while they are at it. 

Internet do your thing.

Tags:

AMAZON CALIFORNIA CRIME LOS ANGELES

