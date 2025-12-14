Aussie Cops at Bondi: Fierce Against Maskless Beachgoers During COVID, Frozen Against Jihadists Today

Witnesses of the Bondi Beach shooting today in Australia claim there were police present and they did not shoot back. Witnesses were stunned and furious.

Witness account from Bondi Beach tonight pic.twitter.com/9FAGmKXPSH — Ashlee Mullany (@AshleeMullany) December 14, 2025

Bondi man witnessed the cops PRESENT FROM THE BEGINNING failing to fire back, let them keep shooting people unhindered—reloading magazines—with NO action to stop them.



But I’m sure they delighted in frog marching people off the beach during COVID. pic.twitter.com/6BIe26zOGp — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) December 14, 2025

That has to feel like a huge betrayal.

Well, it's Australia. Their response to street gangs attacking people with machetes is to arrest the survivors. They know not to interrupt violence perpetrated by the correct people, they've been trained very well. https://t.co/3AC6Rq5PGy — The Amazing Critter Man 🇺🇸🐍🔫 (@_CritterMan) December 14, 2025

This is what Leftist ideals get a society.

.@anjewla90 20 minutes of shooting. 4 cops there that never returned fire. — Lauren G 🇺🇸 (@lbc360) December 14, 2025

If that turns out to be true, there should be many firings.

Why did the police not intervene sooner?? — AmoreMio (@lamourestdivin) December 14, 2025

Australia took away almost all firearms from the public so these shooters were shooting at least 10 minutes straight without anyone firing back



I don't ever want to hear anyone tell us to weaken the 2nd Amendment — SENDCONGRESSHOME (@Congressgohome) December 14, 2025

This is an object lesson for the importance of an armed citizenry.

That must have been horrifying. — Joel Cardwell (@joelcardwellX) December 14, 2025

This guy is in shock — TwitCensorAI (@TwitAI_censor) December 14, 2025

Who could blame him?

If someone was smoking in a non smoking area the cops would have been there in 30 seconds flat! — Gastroboy (@lukin_toomoon) December 14, 2025

Like how they frog marched people off the beach during COVID when they were not wearing a mask ... outside.

The Australian Police should be ashamed of themselves!! Badly handled! Four armed officers & they wouldn’t engage the shooters?!? Absolutely disgusting! 😡 — Messengers Awake 🇮🇱 (@MessengersAwake) December 14, 2025

It was either incompetence or willful malpractice. Australia needs to quickly work to discover which.

All jewish communities need to have their own protection body, with guns, I don't care what the law says. Today's attack shows there never is sufficient protection — charabon08 (@Charabon08) December 14, 2025

Important and timely advice.

