Get on the Jet Ski, Gavvy Pooh: Nicki Minaj Just Destroyed Gavin Newsom in the Funniest Way Possible

Nicki Minaj is an uber famous musician and today, she went off on Gavin Newsom. It was hysterical. It's so rare to see the rich, wealthy and talented speak the truth about Democrats so it was very refreshing.
Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids.— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 12, 2025
Not Gav
The Gav Nots
GavOUT
Send in the next guy, I’m bored. pic.twitter.com/627bIhbD1j
It all started with Gavin's statement the day before about wanting to see 'trans kids'. Weirdo.
Gavin is the cute boy who got everything handed to him b/c of how cute & sexy & hot & smoking he was. Oohhh look @‘m. Sitting there in that suit with the sneakers on. He thinks he’s Tom Cruise only difference is, his next mission IS impossible. He should get another leading role pic.twitter.com/4xPt7BrO1L— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 12, 2025
Of course, she is referring to Gavin's next step which is presumably running for President.
Oh Gavvy pooh, it only gets worse from here for you, buddy.— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 12, 2025
It’s the end of the road for you, my love.
Get on the nearest jet ski & let that beautiful hair blow in the wind.
It will make you happier than this race that you will not win. Enjoy life. Peace. pic.twitter.com/XYHGPnhEo9
Ride off into the sunset with your weird wife, Gavin. The public isn't voting the two of you into the White House. Time to face reality.
my queen ❤️👑 https://t.co/rg9jLQz7yo pic.twitter.com/3GqU6kq6GV— kaitlin (@thefactualprep) December 12, 2025
She has been redpilled and it's beautiful.
Who knew Nicki Minaj was going to be the celebrity to ruin Newsom’s political career!— Kelly Girl 🇨🇦🇺🇸🍻😎🍎 (@kelly_cascadden) December 12, 2025
You go girl! https://t.co/8OrlWb82Tb pic.twitter.com/dNY6E7o3gA
Love to see it!
Nicki Minaj trolling "Gavvy" is my free space on my Bingo card! https://t.co/7GqlxCFB12 pic.twitter.com/tQbGfMIk55— Prissi: Ultra TERF Agent 2955 🇺🇲 (@Prissi_coffee) December 12, 2025
This JD Vance x Nicki Minaj duo 😭 https://t.co/K32cbJ6wvD pic.twitter.com/9EMyHVlnIa— 𝕏erias (@xerias_x) December 12, 2025
Vance would get a kick out of this.
Gavin Newsom is not popular in California, even among Democrats.— Michael Oxford - AKA The Santa Cruz Mountain Goat (@SCMountainGoat) December 12, 2025
Everyone hates Gavin. https://t.co/nfxPhx7vsJ
Nicki and Spencer Pratt are going to destroy Gavin and it's beautiful.
Wtf is happening in the world when I'm agreeing with Nicki Minaj and Laura F'ing Loomer the last week??? https://t.co/WRKS7A2kpl— theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) December 12, 2025
Gavin Newsom getting ratioed by Nicki Minaj just made my day. 😂 https://t.co/DflYs3QGZR— T Wolf 🌁 (@Twolfrecovery) December 12, 2025
It's beautiful!
I did not have @NICKIMINAJ trolling @CAgovernor on my bingo card, but here we are.— Maccabee Mamma (@MitzvahMaya) December 12, 2025
Well done, sister. Keep us laughing, lord knows we need it right now.https://t.co/Yk0rBeQFAw
Lord knows America could use a good laugh these days.
