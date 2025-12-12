Get on the Jet Ski, Gavvy Pooh: Nicki Minaj Just Destroyed Gavin Newsom in the Funniest Way Possible

Amanda Seyfried Says Socialism Is a Gorgeous Idea Because She’ll Never Actually Have...
justmindy
justmindy | 10:40 PM on December 12, 2025
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File

Nicki Minaj is an uber famous musician and today, she went off on Gavin Newsom. It was hysterical. It's so rare to see the rich, wealthy and talented speak the truth about Democrats so it was very refreshing.

It all started with Gavin's statement the day before about wanting to see 'trans kids'. Weirdo.

Of course, she is referring to Gavin's next step which is presumably running for President. 

Ride off into the sunset with your weird wife, Gavin. The public isn't voting the two of you into the White House. Time to face reality. 

She has been redpilled and it's beautiful.

Love to see it!

Vance would get a kick out of this.

Nicki and Spencer Pratt are going to destroy Gavin and it's beautiful.

It's beautiful!

Lord knows America could use a good laugh these days.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM MUSIC TRANSGENDER

