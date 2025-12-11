Gavin Newsom Can’t Stop Being Weird About Trans Kids

Gavin Newsom can't help but be weird and creepy.

NEWSOM: "I want to see trans kids." pic.twitter.com/upBROGlUAT — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 11, 2025

Even better than "friends with school shooters". — Banana In The Tailpipe (@TailpipeBanana) December 11, 2025

They are both Democrats. It tracks.

Don't insult Beavis.

How does anyone vote for Newscum? — MemesOfTruth 🇺🇸 (@TheMemesOfTruth) December 11, 2025

There is no accounting for the taste of California voters.

“80% of people disagree with me, but this comes from my heart, so I’m right and they’re wrong.” — Txnbybirth (@Txnbybirth) December 11, 2025

Check his hardrive — Typhonyx 🔱 (@TyphonFoenix) December 11, 2025

Not a bad idea.

There’s no such thing as trans kids. — Kathywithak (@Kathywithak1973) December 11, 2025

Correct. There is a such thing as parents with severe mental illness who visit that on their young children and children with psychological issues who need help. They are not, however, trans kids.

Get the healthcare they need. 🙄 — Lynne Ballard ☮️ (@ballard_lynne) December 11, 2025

The only healthcare they 'need' is mental health therapy.

What is the motivation of this dangerous politician? — Grid Segow (@gridsegow) December 11, 2025

Other than he's inherently evil, it is pandering to the extreme Left wing of his party.

His voice is so irritating — Patty (@Patty1713649682) December 11, 2025

Along with the rest of him.

Now all of the sudden you have a trans godson? First time I think that has come out of his mouth. Pretty sure I remember you having Charlie Kirk on your podcast and you stating that you agreed it is pretty common sense not to have boys in girls sports. So why are you lying? — Lee Ford (@LeeRoyIV) December 11, 2025

He's a chameleon and fits his opinion to whomever is in the room.

That' a little sick. — David Rising (@dlrising) December 11, 2025

He needs to relocate to a different planet. There's no such thing as Trans.

He must be catching their mental condition. — SSGT Homestead (@SSGT72) December 11, 2025

His mental illness is mostly narcissism.

"It comes from heart, not just my head."



This is how we got here – emotional manipulation.



The "trans-kids" cult IS A LIE and he knows it. And, the @HHSGov proves it. Read my article here:https://t.co/rduU19hHWg https://t.co/5707ABJnnq — Soad Tabrizi (@SoadTabrizi) December 11, 2025

America shouldn't govern itself by Gavin Newsom's emotional whims. That's a losing game.

