Size Matters in the Oval: Trump Roasts Vance, Rubio (and a Mystery Size 7) Over Less Than Stellar Shoes

President Trump is a man who concerns himself with details and the little things matter to him. That includes a man's shoes.

Vice President JD Vance got his kicks retelling a bawdy foot joke by President Trump at a party last week. The veep recalled at a gig he hosted Friday that earlier that day, the president abruptly sidetracked an “important” Oval Office meeting to quiz his team about their shoe sizes, with Vance crowing how he ended up besting Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “Today I’m in the Oval Office with the president,” Vance recalled to partygoers. “And we’re talking about something really, really important. And the president kind of holds up his hand and says, ‘No, no, hold on a second, there’s something much more important.’ “He peers over the resolute desk, and he says, ‘Marco, JD, you guys have s–tty shoes,” Vance said. “We got to get you better shoes.’ So he goes out and grabs a catalog.” Trump, Vance and Rubio — the veep’s potential rival to fill Trump’s figurative shoes in 2028 — were joined by another politician whom the vice president declined to name to avoid embarrassing him.

Leave it to President Trump to have a catalog handy. Heh.

He is one of a kind.

It's classic Trump.

Everyone is thinking it.

These hidden indicators of wealth and attention to detail matter.

It's true.

Oh, we know, Chuck!

Oh, he's absoutely unforgettable.

God broke the mold when he made Trump.

