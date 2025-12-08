NY's Top Cop? Hochul Blesses Mamdani's 'Stand Up to ICE' Crash Course for Criminals

NYT: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's Government Allowed Corruption to Fester
justmindy
justmindy | 5:00 PM on December 08, 2025
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

Zohran Mamdani created a video showing people how to 'deal with' ice. Part of it described how to evade them. That sounds a lot like an elected public official helping criminals avoid prosecution, but whatever. The Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, said she has no problem with it. Welp.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday she had “no problem” with Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s instructional video on how illegal migrants in New York City can “stand up” to federal immigration authorities.

“Everybody in this state should know their rights for themselves, their families, or for their neighbors, and their fellow worshippers in places of worship,” Hochul told reporters at an unrelated event.

“So no, everybody should know these rights, because they’re being trampled on right now,” she said. 

“I have no problem with the mayor-elect using this platform to let people know the rights they have in this great country.”

Mamdani earned scorn from conservative critics for posting a social media video Sunday in which he said that “we can all stand up to ICE if you know your rights.”

The Democratic socialist cited a recent protest in Lower Manhattan where demonstrators surrounded the garage of a government building and prevented federal agents from carrying out an apparent raid on Nov. 29.

Hochul should care about it. It's not surprising she is just as lawless as other Democrats, though.

If it's not illegal, it should be. 

Of course they will and it will likely be border patrol or ICE agents. 

Clearly, their new Mayor is!

All of those things that plague New York. Funny how having a feckless Mayor and Governor can ruin a place. 

Bingo.

That about sums it up.

