NY's Top Cop? Hochul Blesses Mamdani's 'Stand Up to ICE' Crash Course for Criminals

Zohran Mamdani created a video showing people how to 'deal with' ice. Part of it described how to evade them. That sounds a lot like an elected public official helping criminals avoid prosecution, but whatever. The Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, said she has no problem with it. Welp.

Advertisement

Gov. Hochul sees ‘no problem’ with Zohran Mamdani’s controversial ‘how to’ video on thwarting ICE https://t.co/buyqQ1CHGK pic.twitter.com/trPQog58Op — New York Post (@nypost) December 8, 2025

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday she had “no problem” with Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s instructional video on how illegal migrants in New York City can “stand up” to federal immigration authorities. “Everybody in this state should know their rights for themselves, their families, or for their neighbors, and their fellow worshippers in places of worship,” Hochul told reporters at an unrelated event. “So no, everybody should know these rights, because they’re being trampled on right now,” she said. “I have no problem with the mayor-elect using this platform to let people know the rights they have in this great country.” Mamdani earned scorn from conservative critics for posting a social media video Sunday in which he said that “we can all stand up to ICE if you know your rights.” The Democratic socialist cited a recent protest in Lower Manhattan where demonstrators surrounded the garage of a government building and prevented federal agents from carrying out an apparent raid on Nov. 29.

Hochul should care about it. It's not surprising she is just as lawless as other Democrats, though.

Aiding a abetting criminals is a crime. Aiding & abetting criminals is now part of the Democrat Agenda. https://t.co/ecUfZfr2VP — Lorie1917 (@Lorie1918) December 8, 2025

Since interfering directly with ICE agents is a crime, isn’t it also a crime to promote and educate others how to do so? Or can we just arrest him for being a jackass? — In4Profit (@in4profit) December 8, 2025

If it's not illegal, it should be.

this will get some people hurt — Ravenhawk 🇺🇸 (@MysticRavenHawk) December 8, 2025

Of course they will and it will likely be border patrol or ICE agents.

New York is done. — 𝗟⃥𝗜⃥𝗕⃥𝗥⃥𝗘⃥ (@RealIggyLibre) December 8, 2025

Clearly, their new Mayor is!

She also sees no problem with antisemitism, Hamas support, releasing violent criminals on to the streets and sprawling homeless encampments in parks, otherwise she wouldn’t have endorsed this failed rapper nepo baby communist jihadi. — PugofDoom (@ComixGalore) December 8, 2025

All of those things that plague New York. Funny how having a feckless Mayor and Governor can ruin a place.

Advertisement

What is the penalty for an elected official preaching subversion to Federal Authority?@grok - I'm curious, how have the courts handled santuary cities relative to federal immigration law, or has that not been settled at a circuit curt or higher? — Tear Drop from Hades (@Medellin_Topo) December 8, 2025

Shameful but both know illegals are the only way they can remain in power — Silversion (@SilverZion8) December 8, 2025

Bingo.

He's a commie subversive, and she's a dupe. And a dope. — Dr Doh! (@pete_mcvei70) December 8, 2025

That about sums it up.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.