Museum of Modern Mental Illness Just Acquired Its New Crown Jewel: The Pantone Color Pyromaniac

A couple of days ago, we told you about the Pantone 'Color of the Year'. Well, that color is white and now the libs have lost their mind. Some of the reactions deserve a whole new follow up article.

Some people are angry that a black woman was brought out to explain why white was chosen. pic.twitter.com/1bUYCYbVLH — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) December 6, 2025

First off, people were upset the person who explained the reasoning behind the choice was a Black woman. Oh, well.

Pantone’s color of the year is Cloud Dancer, a "billowy, balanced white.”



As expected, liberal women aren’t taking it so well. pic.twitter.com/OlS4CzoVJ4 — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) December 6, 2025

Apparently, that wasn't enough to calm the Karens, though. They are burning their paint chips.

I vividly remember how expensive Pantone books (like the one she’s holding) used to be. Just light a couple of Benjamins on fire instead. You can still virtue signal while simultaneously reducing your carbon footprint. — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) December 6, 2025

She's such a hero for lighting her money on fire, apparently.

Not me over here waiting for that scarf to catch https://t.co/OHOpdcFJnf pic.twitter.com/ReQAhtIKRx — Someone’s In the Wolf (@inthewolf) December 7, 2025

No such luck.

Protesting colors now I guess. https://t.co/7366afANMj — KatsOkay (@backslashkatsok) December 7, 2025

Not enough to do with her life, clearly.

Girl made her hair smell like smoke, for a post.. 😆 https://t.co/PonblBE9Ww — FadedAtNoon (@FadedAtNoon) December 7, 2025

Nothing is worth that.

😂😂 this woman. People who racialize color choices cannot be taken seriously. They have a screw loose. She literally has white in almost every post on her page. https://t.co/T5976cjQHT pic.twitter.com/JAfo4KZrHp — CC (@ARCAngelTweety) December 6, 2025

She thinks this makes her look tolerant. It makes her look like a psycho.

Pantone fumbled the bag: hiring Sydney Sweeney to drop this year’s Color of the Year. Internet would have been in shambles with fake drama and liberal tears. Generational fumble!! https://t.co/BQErBAzWru pic.twitter.com/EauerJ5TC1 — HeidingOut (@HeidingOut) December 7, 2025

A missed opportunity.

Katie Rogers culturally appropriates Feng Shui for a living as well as practices yoga. But white paint is a bridge too far for that dingbat. https://t.co/PifA0GlFQu — LG in AZ (@AzMenagerie) December 7, 2025

Just point and laugh.

The good Dr is a racist - only someone who constantly thinks about skin color and always makes a connection about intent based on race is a racist. She is a sad case! https://t.co/lNsUBqzlMW — Ann Williams (@AnnWill66245270) December 6, 2025

Look at this weird,self hating, completely deranged, pandering pos who doesn’t even know that she herself is a light shade of the brown spectrum like all humans. Stop worship or idolizing skin color on both sides. Just stop. Be so for real lady! https://t.co/34B4yGdkS3 — Tamerlin (@TamerlinM) December 6, 2025

It's a stupid thing to care about.

Never deleting this app 😆🤯

Literal 🤡 video https://t.co/trcepqSbjt — Onward and Upward (@1ogicalthinker) December 7, 2025

We really do need a Museum of Woke.



AI can assist in curating videos, pictures, news stories and other items for exhibits.



The exhibits in the AWFL wing are going to take four days to get through. https://t.co/lYOsAmEH7u — ┈ Agent FUBAR ┈ (@AgentFUBAR) December 6, 2025

She deserves her own exhibit.

