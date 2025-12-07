Museum of Modern Mental Illness Just Acquired Its New Crown Jewel: The Pantone Color Pyromaniac

The Family That Called Half the Country Nazis Now Shocked People Fight Back
justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on December 07, 2025
Twitchy

A couple of days ago, we told you about the Pantone 'Color of the Year'. Well, that color is white and now the libs have lost their mind. Some of the reactions deserve a whole new follow up article. 

Advertisement

First off, people were upset the person who explained the reasoning behind the choice was a Black woman. Oh, well.

Apparently, that wasn't enough to calm the Karens, though. They are burning their paint chips. 

She's such a hero for lighting her money on fire, apparently. 

No such luck.

Not enough to do with her life, clearly. 

Nothing is worth that.

She thinks this makes her look tolerant. It makes her look like a psycho. 

A missed opportunity. 

Just point and laugh.

It's a stupid thing to care about. 

She deserves her own exhibit. 

