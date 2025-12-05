No Richard Gere, Illegals Aren’t ‘Just Like Us’ — Unless Your Maid and...
Sydney Sweeney Effect Confirmed: Pantone Crowns White the 2026 Color of the Year

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on December 05, 2025
GQ

Every year 'Pantone' chooses a color of the year. This color will inspire fashion and decor trends across the spectrum. This coming year's pick was um, bold. 

Oh, the Democrats will hate this. They hate white. 

It's the Sydney Sweeney effect, honestly.

Sure.

And she's proud of it, probably. She'll never apologize. 

Pantone said so.

Blame the millenials.

They'll probably be even more crazy after this reveal, to be honest. 

Probably so.

Fingers crossed.

The Democrats are not okay.

The Leftists and their eyeroll inducing comments are entertainment all in itself. 

Here we go.

Here's hoping.

