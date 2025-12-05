Sydney Sweeney Effect Confirmed: Pantone Crowns White the 2026 Color of the Year

Every year 'Pantone' chooses a color of the year. This color will inspire fashion and decor trends across the spectrum. This coming year's pick was um, bold.

Advertisement

Pantone’s Color of the Year 2026 is “Cloud Dancer.”



This is the first time ever they’ve chosen a shade of white. pic.twitter.com/3B5k7N4sYf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 4, 2025

Oh, the Democrats will hate this. They hate white.

It's the Sydney Sweeney effect, honestly.

Whiter Shade of Pale? https://t.co/gWi98U5EPQ — Caitlin Flanagan (@CaitlinPacific) December 5, 2025

Sure.

Sydney Sweeney is responsible for this somehow, I just know it https://t.co/r13n1Ek5VE — Spencer A. Klavan (@SpencerKlavan) December 4, 2025

And she's proud of it, probably. She'll never apologize.

We're levels of back no one ever thought possible https://t.co/cqRXjPS9YR — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) December 5, 2025

It's okay to be white https://t.co/UD5KFK1Pi6 — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) December 4, 2025

Pantone said so.

How to say what’s happening without saying what’s happening. 😎 https://t.co/mekNE9pZql pic.twitter.com/f0aukHosgo — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) December 5, 2025

the world is already devoid of colour and warmth https://t.co/HuoOtnzCs5 pic.twitter.com/QorBPYOlR5 — giuseppe (@_giuseppeas) December 4, 2025

Blame the millenials.

One year I went to the reveal party for the Pantone color of the year and people went INSANE when they revealed it (it was blue) https://t.co/GsbkVB5fij — Kelly Keegs (@kellykeegs) December 4, 2025

They'll probably be even more crazy after this reveal, to be honest.

recession indicator and may I say conservative indicator like we've never seen before https://t.co/9l79mdoQu3 — andy🍸 (@90slisbongirl) December 4, 2025

So Pantone's "Color of the Year 2026" is actually the absence of color. https://t.co/WhJrtL6WyO — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) December 5, 2025

am I too woke https://t.co/Mfc63rC7BN — dark woke practitioner (@MisogynyCope) December 4, 2025

Probably so.

maybe woke is actually dead https://t.co/pSBtVfbWKT — taoki (@justalexoki) December 4, 2025

Fingers crossed.

white being the colour of the year seems fitting as the west descends into fascism and white supremacy is on the rise https://t.co/KlifH9BsdY — nd (@naanasfilms) December 4, 2025

Advertisement

The Democrats are not okay.

this is a clear representation of the current political climate and how conservatism is coming back into pop culture but yall aren’t ready for that conversation https://t.co/RIIka7YlV1 — syd⁸⁷ (@crosbysangels) December 4, 2025

Feels racist given all of the white supremacy/eugenic ads that everyone has done this year. https://t.co/w7BGgSiWRO — cor - #1 natalie bearzatto fan (@corthreadgoode) December 4, 2025

The Leftists and their eyeroll inducing comments are entertainment all in itself.

Here we go.

You just know 2026 is going to be a good year — obj 🪽 (@obj0x0) December 4, 2025

Here's hoping.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.