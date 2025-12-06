Parents Broke the Law, Kids Don’t Get the Prize: The Sopranos Analogy Jesse Singal Can’t Handle

Actually, yes, that is the kind of America conservatives would like.

DACA recipient: The workforce needs us. With the Dream Act, we can make sure what we’ve done is only the beginning. We are essential, we are driven, we are the future, and we need the Dream Act to pass. pic.twitter.com/o7YuNyf3J3 — Senate Judiciary Democrats 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryDems) December 5, 2025

Thanks man but we’re good. You can go be the future back in your own country now. https://t.co/K7naI5gPRh — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) December 5, 2025

Illegals are always waxing poetic about their homeland and sending all kinds of money back to their country of origin, now they can go back and help their country improve. Children are the future and stuff.

Your view is that people who came to the U.S. as children, through no decision of their own, should be sent back to countries where they often have no real ties and don't speak the language? That's the kind of country you want to live in? — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) December 5, 2025

Yes, that's the view. It's unfortunate their parents involved them in illegal activities as children. That doesn't mean they get to benefit from the crimes of their parents.

Just as if Tony ever got taken down by the feds, AJ & Meadow "through no decision of their own" would be evicted from their suburban mansion & wind up in a ramshackle apartment in Newark with Carmella.



It is 100% the parent's fault for putting their children in that position. https://t.co/i20cyp0eKg — MSG Capital (@MSGCapital) December 6, 2025

While this quote tweet is accurate and well crafted, it's a mistake to ever do analogies with Leftists. Their brains can't handle them as evidenced by Jesse hastily waving it off.

Really bad analogy I've seen multiple uses of



Tony is punished because he did something wrong --> his family has fewer resources. Yes, if we have laws/punishment there will be collateral consequences



But the kid who gets deported did nothing wrong and is the one being punished! https://t.co/dyyNlMBRpc — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) December 6, 2025

So, Jesse wants to make sure the parents are suffering more than the kids because they committed the crime. Fine. Make the parents serve jail time for illegally crossing the border and then deport them. Just deport the kids. Problem solved.

Removal as a consequence of violating immigration law is explicitly not a "punishment."



You should know that.



The analogy stands. — MSG Capital (@MSGCapital) December 6, 2025

Again, illegals wave the flags of their home countries, wear clothes with their flags printed on them, have little flags on their car rearview mirrors, and they talk about how their homeland is a paradise, so why is it a punishment to return them there. They also can get a $1000 bonus. Returning them to paradise with a band in hand doesn't seem like much of a hardship.

"His family has fewer resources" = kids getting deported.



It's an analogy. This is not that hard. — Casey Jones 🏄 🐘 (@_jones_casey) December 6, 2025

Unfortunately, they are hard for Leftists. Critical thinking is not their strong suit.

Yes. That way other parents who are thinking of doing their children a disservice by risking their being deported later would stop and think twice, maybe to even stay home instead. — Jay (@OneFineJay) December 6, 2025

Correct. They'll be culturally enriching their homeland.



What's the problem? — JWF (@JammieWF) December 6, 2025

Yes, I want my own sovereign country where we agree democratically on who gets to come and stay here. Not a country where people like you can enable an invasion and then pretend I am the bad guy for insisting we follow the law when my side returns to power.



You did this. — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) December 5, 2025

That sounds perfect.





