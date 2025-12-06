Parents Broke the Law, Kids Don’t Get the Prize: The Sopranos Analogy Jesse Singal Can’t Handle

Sen. Chris Murphy, Ben Crump Pounce on CBS News Story About Police 'Totalitarianism'
justmindy
justmindy | 6:40 PM on December 06, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

Actually, yes, that is the kind of America conservatives would like.

Illegals are always waxing poetic about their homeland and sending all kinds of money back to their country of origin, now they can go back and help their country improve. Children are the future and stuff. 

Yes, that's the view. It's unfortunate their parents involved them in illegal activities as children. That doesn't mean they get to benefit from the crimes of their parents. 

While this quote tweet is accurate and well crafted, it's a mistake to ever do analogies with Leftists. Their brains can't handle them as evidenced by Jesse hastily waving it off.

justmindy
So, Jesse wants to make sure the parents are suffering more than the kids because they committed the crime. Fine. Make the parents serve jail time for illegally crossing the border and then deport them. Just deport the kids. Problem solved. 

Again, illegals wave the flags of their home countries, wear clothes with their flags printed on them, have little flags on their car rearview mirrors, and they talk about how their homeland is a paradise, so why is it a punishment to return them there. They also can get a $1000 bonus. Returning them to paradise with a band in hand doesn't seem like much of a hardship.

Unfortunately, they are hard for Leftists. Critical thinking is not their strong suit.

That sounds perfect. 


 

BORDER SECURITY CONSERVATISM DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

