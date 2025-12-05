No Richard Gere, Illegals Aren’t ‘Just Like Us’ — Unless Your Maid and Gardener Are Worth $120 Million

Unless the illegals are Hollywood stars worth millions of dollars and are known the world over with homes in many different countries, no, Richard, they are not like you. If they are indeed fabulously wealthy and famous like Richard, they could likely afford one of Trump's Golden Tickets if they would like citizenship. Just a thought.

Advertisement

ACTOR RICHARD GERE: “Do you really think these refugees and immigrants are different than us?”pic.twitter.com/ewU1D6QYxd — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 4, 2025

Let's be honest, Richard is afraid of losing his maids and gardeners. That's what this is about.

They are different in the most crucial way: They aren't AMERICANS.



Sorry but the era of multi-millionaires using accusations of racism to shame the American people for refusing to cosign their own disinheritance to benefit the global indigent is over. https://t.co/SI3brcMYNX — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) December 5, 2025

They deflect to this stupid nonsense because the reality — that hardworking, overtaxed Americans were defrauded of BILLIONS in multiple schemes perpetuated in MN and ME (that we know of) by Somali nationals — is indefensible. https://t.co/j8QbPokkxM — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 5, 2025

They keep glossing over that fact.

Yeah. As a matter of fact I do. https://t.co/9XBQMq8Sk7 — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) December 4, 2025

Do they speak English? Probably not, so they are different.

Richard Gere knows that people are driven by "profound kindness." He knows that it's mean guys like Trump and Netanyahu that teach us that Somali values might be different from American values. The reality is that we are all the same, bathing in a beautiful warm pool of Utopian… https://t.co/s3tGGfaz9q — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) December 5, 2025

If only ...

Remember when he was pro Tibet. Ask him about the Dala Lama and immigration https://t.co/9D0U3AJsWX — Brandon S (@BSaarX) December 4, 2025

It’s actually deeply illustrative of the left wing mindset that they simply can’t fathom that people are different and especially different than they are https://t.co/iLQKYL9yFT — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) December 5, 2025

Leftists aren't smart people.

He never once had anything to do with a "refugee and immigrant" other than showing up for a photo op. When your circle of associations are all worth $50 million +, your worldview is skewed. https://t.co/A5DNUH2bKI — Max Morton (@maxmorton6GDM) December 4, 2025

I had my mom ask me this years ago about Iraq and Afghanistan.



I couldn't convice her nor her husband of it even though I spent years over there.



Mom - "They just want the same things we do."



JFC Mom. That's not how this works. https://t.co/M6mippg99V — BT Cave ✝️🏴‍☠️🐝 (@btcave1) December 5, 2025

That's not how this works, at all.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.