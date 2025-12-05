EPIC History Lesson ENDS Democrats' Attempts to Rewrite Immigration History to Favor ......
They Have ONE Goal: Scott Jennings and Ted Cruz Explain Why Dems Continue...
No, Great-Grandma From Sweden Didn’t Steal $1 Billion and Wire It to Terrorists
Sydney Sweeney Effect Confirmed: Pantone Crowns White the 2026 Color of the Year
Andy McCabe Says It’s Unlikely the J6 Pipe Bomber Case Was Ignored, It...
Nature Magazine Retracts Highly Flawed Climate Catastrophe Study
VIP
Dem Jim Himes Says Venezuelan Drug Runners Could Be Average Josés Lacking Economic...
The Reich Stuff: Joy Reid Says She Got a Nazi-Like Vibe From Senior...
Dem Mark Warner Blames Trump’s FBI for Not Arresting J6 Pipe Bomber Suspect...
Stardate 90210: Yet Another Awful Star Trek Series Announced
VIP
MAZE Posts Epic Mehdi Hasan Self-Own Over Search for the Far-Right, White Pipe...
Bulwark’s Tim Miller Applauds Jamie Raskin’s Investigation Into Trump's 60 Minutes Intervi...
'Major Milestone’: Home in Pacific Palisades Receives Final Approval From the City
When Jake Tapper Said the J6 Pipe Bomber Was a ‘White Man’ and...

No Richard Gere, Illegals Aren’t ‘Just Like Us’ — Unless Your Maid and Gardener Are Worth $120 Million

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on December 05, 2025
AP Photo/Dan Balilty

Unless the illegals are Hollywood stars worth millions of dollars and are known the world over with homes in many different countries, no, Richard, they are not like you. If they are indeed fabulously wealthy and famous like Richard, they could likely afford one of Trump's Golden Tickets if they would like citizenship. Just a thought. 

Advertisement

Let's be honest, Richard is afraid of losing his maids and gardeners. That's what this is about. 

They keep glossing over that fact. 

Do they speak English? Probably not, so they are different. 

Recommended

They Have ONE Goal: Scott Jennings and Ted Cruz Explain Why Dems Continue to Have the WORST Heroes
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

If only ...

Leftists aren't smart people. 

That's not how this works, at all. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY DONALD TRUMP HOLLYWOOD ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

They Have ONE Goal: Scott Jennings and Ted Cruz Explain Why Dems Continue to Have the WORST Heroes
Grateful Calvin
EPIC History Lesson ENDS Democrats' Attempts to Rewrite Immigration History to Favor ... Somalis (Watch)
Sam J.
No, Great-Grandma From Sweden Didn’t Steal $1 Billion and Wire It to Terrorists
justmindy
When Jake Tapper Said the J6 Pipe Bomber Was a ‘White Man’ and Then This Happened
justmindy
Nature Magazine Retracts Highly Flawed Climate Catastrophe Study
Gordon K
Andy McCabe Says It’s Unlikely the J6 Pipe Bomber Case Was Ignored, It Was Just a Tough Case to Crack
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

They Have ONE Goal: Scott Jennings and Ted Cruz Explain Why Dems Continue to Have the WORST Heroes Grateful Calvin
Advertisement