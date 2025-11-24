New York's Jose Vega: Send Cash ICE Took My Stepdad and Trump is...
Candidate Aftyn Behn: Marrying and Having Children Is the Product of ‘Deeply Patriarchal...
Fareed Zakaria Accidentally Redpills CNN Viewers on Denmark’s Immigration Crackdown and Wh...
Chaos 'Erupts' as Parents Rush Their Children Off School Bus as News of...
Sports Writer Mourns 'Black QB Plight' as Watson Mentors Sanders; 20 Female Accusers’...
Nex Benedict's Father Just Came Out as Transgender, Is Behind Bars for Sexual...
General Mike Flynn Tells James Comey, 'Don't Think It's Over'
Letitia James Is Heartened by Today’s Victory and Remains Fearless in Face of...
Ilhan Omar: 'Somalis have always been the fabric of this nation' – X...
Sen. Mark Kelly Posts His Life Story to Justify His Appearance in 'Seditious...
Pete Hegseth Posts About ‘Despicable’ video by the ‘Seditious Six’, Singles Out Sen....
Finally! Trump Signs Order to Crush Muslim Brotherhood Terror Chapters Nationwide
Host Reminds Dem Rep. Jason Crow NOTHING on His List of Trump's 'Illegal...
Dave French Plays Dumb for Dems' Even Dumber Sedition Stunt

They Said Young Men Lack Ambition, So These Two Planned a Coup

justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 PM on November 24, 2025
Twitter

Two Texans planned to form their own mercenary army and take over Haiti. Yes, really.

Advertisement

Sounds like a foolproof plan. Not.

Has anyone seen him in the same room with these two before? 

Shame!

God forbid two young men catch a vibe and plan to take over a small country!

It's a waste of resources. Heh.

Most parents can't get them to take out the trash.

Apparently, they are fighting back against the male loneliness epidemic. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

When the group text makes it to real life.

Really, he's procuring a boat and weapons. At least they weren't lazy.

Such rookies.

Add brunch and that's basically a regular weekend. 

And the weed was laced with something real bad.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN RIGHTS HAITI MILITARY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Fareed Zakaria Accidentally Redpills CNN Viewers on Denmark’s Immigration Crackdown and Why They're Happy
justmindy
New York's Jose Vega: Send Cash ICE Took My Stepdad and Trump is Out to Get Me
Eric V.
Candidate Aftyn Behn: Marrying and Having Children Is the Product of ‘Deeply Patriarchal Structures’
Brett T.
Nex Benedict's Father Just Came Out as Transgender, Is Behind Bars for Sexual Abuse
Brett T.
Ilhan Omar: 'Somalis have always been the fabric of this nation' – X responds with brutal fact-check
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement