Trump Ends Somali 'All-You-Can-Fraud' Visa After Minnesota’s Billion-Dollar Terror Scheme Gets Exposed

Yesterday, we told you about the massive fraud happening in Minnesota. The Somali population is fleecing Minnesota taxpayers of billions and sending it back to Somalia. Today, President Trump announced he is ending temporary status for citizens from Somalia.

🚨 BREAKING: In a massive move, President Trump TERMINATES temporary status for SOMALIANS in Minnesota after massive Medicaid fraud exposed



"Send them back to where they came from."



"Minnesota, under Governor Waltz, is a hub of fraudulent money laundering activity. I am, as… pic.twitter.com/aML2Yl1GU3 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 22, 2025

I called this earlier today. https://t.co/DedzRveW0b — Darwin's Money (@EverydayFinance) November 22, 2025

It's overdue!

I hope he means he’s taking it away from Somalis in Ohio and Seattle too. Gotta catch em all https://t.co/917iRgneKL — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 22, 2025

Don't forget clarkston, georgia. The entire little town was taken over by somalis 30 years ago. That entire part of DeKalb county is an absolute diversity third world hell hole. — xcansugouma (@xcansugouma) November 22, 2025

Gotta catch them all like Pokemon.

Columbus Ohio is full of Somalians! — MagaGranny (@payn11156741) November 22, 2025

Remember when President Trump asked the President of Somalia to take Ilhan Omar back?



“He said I don’t want her.”



Trump just terminated Temporary Protective Status for Somalians after they were caught stealing 100s of millions in taxpayer $ again.pic.twitter.com/mm5GKV2zDp — C3 (@C_3C_3) November 22, 2025

He should have taken Omar when Trump asked him about it. His bad.

My preference is for the Somali pirates to live in Somalia, thank you — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) November 21, 2025

Did you vote for Somalian’s all to be deported back to Somalia? Are you guys this cruel?



I know I am pic.twitter.com/PVCFI43cZB — 0HOUR (@0HOUR1__) November 22, 2025

Actually, yes.

Somalia is known for three things: War, Islamism, and piracy.



What exactly did people think would happen after setting up a Somalian proxy state within Minnesota? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 21, 2025

Oh, is piracy a problem in Minnesota? — kee nethery (@keenethery) November 21, 2025

Yeah. There's just no ocean to hijack boats so they steal government funds instead. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 21, 2025

BOOM!

I'm having a hard time feeling sorry for anyone living there, who can't even be bothered to deal with an offensive loudspeaker system blaring aloha snackbar noise 5 times a day...they'd rather get on here and bitch about it...it's no wonder we're losing. — Gabe Williams (@GabeAintWoke) November 21, 2025

Americans are going to have to wake up and stop worrying about offending everyone.

migrants see US as some economic zone w good roads n infrastructure and set up territories w no intention of assimilating https://t.co/tOTmgupPsy — LadyoftheLake (@LadyoftheLakefr) November 21, 2025

Seriously,@GovTimWalz , what did you think was going to happen? https://t.co/qPjDWVLpeq — Kathryn Sue Moore (K. S. Moore) (@KathrynSueMoore) November 21, 2025

Many believe that functioning democracy is the natural state of things for all human beings, and that it is war / history of injustice that prevent countries from easily establishing democratic societies. Therefore, as the thinking goes, if you move people from countries ravaged… https://t.co/FsOJVdkJGk — Anna Demidchik (@Anna_DEMK) November 21, 2025

Many people are wrong.

