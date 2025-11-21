Marjorie Taylor Greene has Announced Her Resignation From Congress
Trump Ends Somali 'All-You-Can-Fraud' Visa After Minnesota’s Billion-Dollar Terror Scheme Gets Exposed

justmindy
justmindy | 10:30 PM on November 21, 2025

Yesterday, we told you about the massive fraud happening in Minnesota. The Somali population is fleecing Minnesota taxpayers of billions and sending it back to Somalia. Today, President Trump announced he is ending temporary status for citizens from Somalia.

It's overdue!

Gotta catch them all like Pokemon.

Eric V.
He should have taken Omar when Trump asked him about it. His bad.

Actually, yes.

BOOM!

Americans are going to have to wake up and stop worrying about offending everyone.

Many people are wrong. 

