The Great Minnesota Heist: Billions in Taxes Laundered Through Fake Autism Centers to Somali Terrorists

This story is absolutely wild. Buckle up.

EXCLUSIVE: @RK_Thorpe and I have new reporting on America’s Somali fraud rings, which have stolen billions in taxpayer funds—and sent some to Islamist terrorists back home.



“The Largest Funder of Al-Shabaab Is the Minnesota Taxpayer.”https://t.co/RDgnKXAnyP — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) November 19, 2025

Yes, terrorists in other countries are being supported by Minnesota welfare dollars.

Minnesota is drowning in fraud. Billions in taxpayer dollars have been stolen during the administration of Governor Tim Walz alone. Democratic state officials, overseeing one of the most generous welfare regimes in the country, are asleep at the switch. And the media, duty-bound by progressive pieties, refuse to connect the dots. In many cases, the fraud has allegedly been perpetrated by members of Minnesota’s sizeable Somali community. Federal counterterrorism sources confirm that millions of dollars in stolen funds have been sent back to Somalia, where they ultimately landed in the hands of the terror group Al-Shabaab. As one confidential source put it: “The largest funder of Al-Shabaab is the Minnesota taxpayer.”

This should sicken every American, but specifically, the people who work hard and pay taxes in Minnesota.

On September 18, Thompson announced criminal indictments for HSS fraud against Moktar Hassan Aden, Mustafa Dayib Ali, Khalid Ahmed Dayib, Abdifitah Mohamud Mohamed, Christopher Adesoji Falade, Emmanuel Oluwademilade Falade, Asad Ahmed Adow, and Anwar Ahmed Adow—six of whom, according a U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson, are members of Minnesota’s Somali community. Thompson made clear that this is just the first round of charges for HSS fraud that his office will be prosecuting. “Most of these cases, unlike a lot of Medicare fraud and Medicaid fraud cases nationally, aren’t just overbilling,” Thompson said at a press conference announcing the indictments. “These are often just purely fictitious companies solely created to defraud the system, and that’s unique in the extent to which we have that here in Minnesota.” Thompson said many firms enrolled in the program “operated out of dilapidated storefronts or rundown office buildings.” The perpetrators often targeted people recently released from rehab, signing them up for Medicaid services they had no intention of providing. He noted many owners of companies engaged in HSS fraud had “other companies through which they billed other Medicaid programs, such as the EIDBI autism program, the . . . Adult Rehabilitative Mental Health Services program, the . . . Integrated Community Support program, the Community Access for Disability Inclusion . . . program, PCA services, and other Medicaid-waivered services.”

The fraud is so rampant, it's staggering. Most people can't wrap their heads around this kind of money.

Attention Minnesota taxpayers.



This is where your hard earned money is going 👇 https://t.co/6AhDNnKo1X pic.twitter.com/VCiPiElHmh — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) November 20, 2025

Absolutely bonkers story about Somalian immigrant communities in Minnesota over-diagnosing their own kids with autism so that they can funnel billions of Medicaid dollars back to terrorist cells in Somalia. https://t.co/B37pPUUIkK pic.twitter.com/FxVboB9QIF — Edward L Hamilton (@EdwardLHamilton) November 19, 2025

So, in the Somali community, one in every 16 four year olds was diagnosed with autism at their very own autism diagnostic centers they established so it would be 'culturally' appropriate. Then, they charged Medicaid a whole bunch of money to 'treat' these children. Game recognizes game. They were conducting quite the grift. Thanks, Tim Walz.

It all starts back with CCAP (Minnesota Daycare Fraud)



The warnings were ignored under the Mark Dayton administration and further exasperated under Tim Walz. https://t.co/MWhNI8BYk3 pic.twitter.com/dm5M83YbOK — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) November 20, 2025

however bad you think things are in Minneapolis, I promise you it’s worse. and it will not get better. https://t.co/oCh3ktvqtz pic.twitter.com/OLmlT7vvgO — amanda (@amandatalks__) November 20, 2025

The Media and the Democrats (but we repeat ourselves), don't want to seem 'racist' so they just turn a blind eye. How nice for the fraudsters.

I am glad to see this issue finally getting the coverage it deserves.



More people need to know that every fifth Somali kid is not autistic, they're just cheating the welfare system. https://t.co/vLhQgWFFgE pic.twitter.com/ocDyxH6ozj — Crémieux (@cremieuxrecueil) November 19, 2025

It's more like every fourth, but the point remains.

This is "what happens when a tribal mindset meets a bleeding-heart bureaucracy..." https://t.co/CJp4xtAFFB — Jo Clark (@JoClark70992650) November 20, 2025

This is toxic empathy in full effect.

