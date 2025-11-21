Karma in 24 Hours: Trans HR Tweets 'Ready to Ruin Your Day,' Employer Obliges by Ruining His

A few days ago, a X user @Transgirl took to the platform to post a selfie and a tweet about being the Transgender HR lady ready to 'ruin your day'.

POV the transgender HR lady is about to ruin your life. pic.twitter.com/I7e5pQrLgo — EvieGoesHard💙🤍 (@TransGirl) November 20, 2025

Advertisement

It's not a great idea to be the person in charge of dealing with personnel issues at a company and threatening to ruin people's day over your gender ideology. Just not good business.

Thank you for acknowledging that your fetish overrides the company´s obligations to employees. — Gird Your Loins (@nastytroons) November 20, 2025

Then, he (who pretends to be a she) doubled down. That was also not wise.

POV the transgender HR lady is about to ruin her own life. — 🟥 Witch? Magazine (@WitchMagazeen) November 21, 2025

This tweet was a bit prophetic.

I have no idea how the bigots managed to find my place of employment but cool.



Thanks for destroying my livelihood over a god d**n joke.



I’m sure that’s gotta feel great. https://t.co/rIzsuCpP1F pic.twitter.com/LNV0Ig3poe — EvieGoesHard💙🤍 (@TransGirl) November 20, 2025

He really left his employer with no choice.

POV the transgender HR lady ruined his own life pic.twitter.com/drUZ5Iyfda — Jay (@OneFineJay) November 21, 2025

How is it the fault of people that noticed what YOU said? — Jaihawkk (@Jaihawkk) November 21, 2025

Unfortunately, mentally ill people don't often have self-awareness or the ability to think critically, so he probably doesn't get this.

You weren’t fired because of bigots. You were fired because you violated your work’s policies.



You’re not even denying you did that. That’s why you got fired. — The Older Millennial (@teameffujoe) November 21, 2025

It's easier to blame other people, though.

I think an HR “lady” saying they’re out to ruin someone’s life is job disqualifying pic.twitter.com/kk3Wgsnbzx — kferrSea (@kferrDC) November 20, 2025

It should be.

dude i'm sorry but you work in HR, you should know better than anyone else how strict and fickle companies can be about their social media policies...



also your OF is linked to your page — 𝖌𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖌𝖔 𝖋𝖚𝖗𝖎𝖔𝖘𝖔 (@SamClemens1311) November 21, 2025

If anyone in a whole company should be aware of the social media policy, it's him. Oops! Also, including a link to your 'adult content' site was probably also really problematic.

except it wasn't a joke, was it? :) Because that is what HR does, ruin lives over mundane things.



You were merely held to your own standards, a fitting world, don't you think? You get what you want, people held to impossible standards, and we get what we want, the freedom of… — Savvy ( ˶ˆ꒳ˆ˵ ) (@MadamSavvy) November 21, 2025

*Made a post violating company policy*



*Got fired*



*Blames Conservatives* — Leftism (@LeftismForU) November 21, 2025

Same as it ever was.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.