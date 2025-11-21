Karma in 24 Hours: Trans HR Tweets 'Ready to Ruin Your Day,' Employer Obliges by Ruining His

Sen. Elissa Slotkin's Excitement Over Dems' Stunt Getting TMZ's Attention Gives Away the...
justmindy | 3:15 PM on November 21, 2025
A few days ago, a X user @Transgirl took to the platform to post a selfie and a tweet about being the Transgender HR lady ready to 'ruin your day'.

It's not a great idea to be the person in charge of dealing with personnel issues at a company and threatening to ruin people's day over your gender ideology. Just not good business. 

Then, he (who pretends to be a she) doubled down. That was also not wise.

This tweet was a bit prophetic.

He really left his employer with no choice. 

Unfortunately, mentally ill people don't often have self-awareness or the ability to think critically, so he probably doesn't get this. 

It's easier to blame other people, though. 

It should be.

If anyone in a whole company should be aware of the social media policy, it's him. Oops! Also, including a link to your 'adult content' site was probably also really problematic.

Same as it ever was. 

