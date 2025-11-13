VIP
Biden Judge Slaps Down Dem Rep. McIver: No, 'Oversight' Doesn’t Mean Storming ICE Facilities

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on November 13, 2025
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

Months ago, we told you about Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver busting into an ICE holding facility demanding to see prisoners and inspect the facility. She refused to leave and was arrested. She attempted to make the argument she had the right to enter any ICE facility at any time because the House has oversight capabilities. A judge today rejected her claim. Good!

The judge is a Biden appointee so she can't even claim it is a politically motivated ruling. 

A federal judge on Thursday declined to toss federal assault charges against New Jersey Rep. LaMonica McIver.

The first-term Democrat was charged with assaulting law enforcement officers following a chaotic scrum outside an immigration detention facility in May. McIver argued that the prosecution — led by Alina Habba, a former personal attorney to President Donald Trump whom he picked to be the state’s top federal prosecutor — was unfair and that she was shielded from the charges by the Constitution’s “speech or debate” clause, which grants members of Congress a form of immunity that is mostly impenetrable in investigations relating to the official duties of lawmakers.

In other words, what she did went way beyond oversight activities.

When their presence threatens officer safety or disrupts the operations of the facility, it's too much. 

At least she can conduct plenty of 'oversight' from the inside now.

They also can't pose as lawyers like Senator Duckworth's aide.

It seems problematic. 

That's really going to take the wind out of their sails.

It's about time.

This is certainly not good precedent for her. 

Thank goodness. 

