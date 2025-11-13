Biden Judge Slaps Down Dem Rep. McIver: No, 'Oversight' Doesn’t Mean Storming ICE Facilities

Months ago, we told you about Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver busting into an ICE holding facility demanding to see prisoners and inspect the facility. She refused to leave and was arrested. She attempted to make the argument she had the right to enter any ICE facility at any time because the House has oversight capabilities. A judge today rejected her claim. Good!

A federal judge just rejected Rep. McIver's motion to dismiss. Despite many who insisted that the indictment was invalid and the underlying conduct protected, Judge Jamel Semper ruled that her actions were “wholly disconnected” from any oversight function as a member of Congress. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 13, 2025

...The ruling rejects the prior claim of Democratic members that they have a right to enter any ICE facility at any time as a matter of oversight, a view that some of us previously challenged. https://t.co/L2ntaQuN83 — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 13, 2025

...Judge Jamel Semper is a Biden appointee who previously served as a federal prosecutor. The ruling is clearly correct and, while Rep. McIver may appeal, it is doubtful that she will be able to ultimately prevail in this extreme argument echoed by Democratic members and pundits. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 13, 2025

The judge is a Biden appointee so she can't even claim it is a politically motivated ruling.

Judge green-lights Rep. LaMonica McIver prosecution, ruling certain to be appealed https://t.co/BTCFFXBLkB — POLITICO (@politico) November 13, 2025

A federal judge on Thursday declined to toss federal assault charges against New Jersey Rep. LaMonica McIver. The first-term Democrat was charged with assaulting law enforcement officers following a chaotic scrum outside an immigration detention facility in May. McIver argued that the prosecution — led by Alina Habba, a former personal attorney to President Donald Trump whom he picked to be the state’s top federal prosecutor — was unfair and that she was shielded from the charges by the Constitution’s “speech or debate” clause, which grants members of Congress a form of immunity that is mostly impenetrable in investigations relating to the official duties of lawmakers.

MOTION TO DISMISS- DENIED!!!

Judge Jamel Semper - a Biden Appointee-ruled that Rep. LaMonica McIver’s actions were “wholly disconnected” from any oversight function as a member of Congress. https://t.co/nGf1Jax3XO pic.twitter.com/XBNjFGKNjJ — Imperfect Believer (@Imperfectblever) November 13, 2025

In other words, what she did went way beyond oversight activities.

Even a federal district court judge can understand that “oversight” does not mean license to do as you please anytime anywhere under any circumstances https://t.co/JADYk61q7i — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) November 13, 2025

...The ruling rejects the prior claim of Democratic members that they have a right to enter any ICE facility at any time as a matter of oversight, a view that some of us previously challenged. https://t.co/TAlW3sIxDm — Anthony Bazzo (@Bazzomanifesto) November 13, 2025

When their presence threatens officer safety or disrupts the operations of the facility, it's too much.

Bet she'll look good in orange. 🤣 https://t.co/vvkdQvys6h — Lori (@Loriepatriotusa) November 13, 2025

At least she can conduct plenty of 'oversight' from the inside now.

No, Kimosabe, Democrat pols can’t block or enter ICE facilities whenever they want to aid aliens sneek past the immigration laws … https://t.co/Sybjh4Pk9X — davd soul (@davdsoul) November 13, 2025

They also can't pose as lawyers like Senator Duckworth's aide.

Old Dem take:

violence is speech.



New Dem take:

violence is oversight function. https://t.co/2aARqUhVl5 — Fred M (@FredM1192001) November 13, 2025

I hope you recover fully from your fibroid surgery, @RepLaMonica. 🙏



But your constituents should also know about your mounting legal issues. 🧐 https://t.co/w1GAkVBzp0 — Not a lying MSM “journalist” (@hoosierdoggie) November 13, 2025

It seems problematic.

Democrats shocked their oversight capabilities don’t include yelling at ICE like banshees in their own facility after showing up without notice. Now that a judge says no, will they now storm the courts. https://t.co/rHs2jTgtNn — Eric CIAramella’s Dirty Whistle (@TheAndersPaul) November 13, 2025

That's really going to take the wind out of their sails.

A win for the rule of law. https://t.co/ezRMhkN75p — Jimmy “The Neck” (@jimmy_the_neck) November 13, 2025

It's about time.

I think it’s safe to say this does not bode well for Krazy Kat. https://t.co/yNTWYAbE9x — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) November 13, 2025

This is certainly not good precedent for her.

There’s still a few ethical Judges out there 💖 — Proud American (@Meow81998508) November 13, 2025

Thank goodness.

