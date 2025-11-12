Dem Senator Duckworth's Aide Forges Docs to Spring Repeat Illegal Immigrant—DUI Rap Sheet and All

A staffer of Senator Tammy Duckworth, a person who swore fidelity to the United States Constitution, posed as a lawyer to try and get an illegal out of ICE custody. Yes, they tried to break a criminal out of detainment. What in the world is going on?

🚨 BREAKING: Staffer for Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth accused of posing as lawyer in attempt to free illegal immigrant from ICE custody https://t.co/IpWrolbDVX — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 12, 2025

This @SenDuckworth staff member allegedly claimed to be the lawyer of a 40-year-old illegal immigrant who had been deported to Mexico 4 times and had a DUI conviction, in order to seek his release from custody. He accomplished this by falsifying an official Department of Homeland… pic.twitter.com/R3ggCwolE6 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 12, 2025

So, full on falsifying documents.

Democrats doing what they do best - lying & breaking the law. https://t.co/hJ54gOEkHz — Mary Walter (@MaryWalterRadio) November 12, 2025

And keeping illegals who cause harm in America out of custody. Their favorite past time.

DHS tells me that the Duckworth staffer was posing as a lawyer to get Jose Isemal Ayuzo Sandoval, who was deported four times before and has a DUI conviction.



"On October 29, 2025, ICE arrested Ayuzo in Staunton, IL. He was transferred to ICE St. Louis for processing where a… https://t.co/51MKTofg25 pic.twitter.com/IteUO0fBze — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) November 12, 2025

He looks like a real gem.

Forging Federal legal documents must be a crime somewhere.

Consequences please https://t.co/P54BOmmc9s — Michael Plotsker (@mplotsker) November 12, 2025

"Oh, I'm on Senator Duckworth's staff so that's as good as being a lawyer."



Fire him, Senator, NOW. https://t.co/n0FwHVIaHN — Toxic Miscuelinity (@Dave_DelFavero) November 12, 2025

There should be way more consequences than that.

F Duckworth. Arrest his staff member. What they did was criminal. Start applying the rule of law equally & stop this social media "look what we found" game that goes nowhere. We want arrests. Maga spent years in jail for walking into a federal building they were invited into. https://t.co/hauLJT6ZOF — Házisárkány (@Paprika_sw87) November 12, 2025

If this was a staff member of a Republican Senator, all hell would be breaking loose.

How about some consequences for the staff member AND the senator? Seems appropriate. https://t.co/A6LlAPKgmx — Cheryl (@StoreyLine) November 12, 2025

Exposing your career for someone with a DUI ?!!!

In other words, he doesn't care about law & order. https://t.co/OP9ebjeOuE — Pearl Romero (@SD_LeftHander) November 12, 2025

Democrats care nothing about upholding the law and protecting American citizens.

Senator Duckworth's staff member needs to suffer serious legal consequences for doing this and to deter anybody else from trying this. https://t.co/EpHl7FPFTI — CatDog99 (@dog99_cat) November 12, 2025

If it was a regular citizen, they'd be in cuffs, but because of who this person works for, @DHSgov will wait to hear back... Make it make sense... They should be treated like everyone else! In fact, they should be held to a higher standard! @DHSgov do better! https://t.co/sUUkjyPotF — 1776FedUp (@1776FED_UP) November 12, 2025

There needs to be swift consequences.

