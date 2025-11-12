Dem Senator Duckworth's Aide Forges Docs to Spring Repeat Illegal Immigrant—DUI Rap Sheet and All

VIP
justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on November 12, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

A staffer of Senator Tammy Duckworth, a person who swore fidelity to the United States Constitution, posed as a lawyer to try and get an illegal out of ICE custody. Yes, they tried to break a criminal out of detainment. What in the world is going on?

So, full on falsifying documents. 

And keeping illegals who cause harm in America out of custody. Their favorite past time.

He looks like a real gem.

There should be way more consequences than that. 

If this was a staff member of a Republican Senator, all hell would be breaking loose.

Democrats care nothing about upholding the law and protecting American citizens. 

There needs to be swift consequences. 

