TMZ Platforms the Lipsticked Locker Room Creeper to Whine While Real Women Get Traumatized

November 05, 2025
The other day we told you about a brave woman who stood up to a man trying to invade women's intimate spaces at a Gold's Gym. Yesterday, TMZ hosted the man who thinks he's a woman to get his perspective. It was, um, interesting. 

The dude is sick.

Tish is the woman who was victimized. She is strong and well spoken. Her statement about women suffering while the Trans movement and their supporters party is so powerful. 

Zohran Mamdani Just Delivered One of the Most Horrifying Quotes Ever From a Politician
He believes his comfort is more important than the feelings of any woman. It's the most misogynistic belief system going right now. 

They think it's woke and tolerant. 

All the sane people are on X.

Make it make sense. Oh, you can't because it is crazy nonsensical dribble.

Oh, they always think they are the victims. 

All Americans should be furious.

