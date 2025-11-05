TMZ Platforms the Lipsticked Locker Room Creeper to Whine While Real Women Get Traumatized

The other day we told you about a brave woman who stood up to a man trying to invade women's intimate spaces at a Gold's Gym. Yesterday, TMZ hosted the man who thinks he's a woman to get his perspective. It was, um, interesting.

Video of an altercation between Gold's Gym member Alexis Black and singer Trish Hyman went viral yesterday. We got to talk with Alexis about her perspective on situation today on TMZ Live! pic.twitter.com/1SggHewkqk — TMZ Live (@TMZLive) November 4, 2025

The dude is sick.

I think TMZ did a wonderful job at giving us both a platform to speak our side and I think anyone with eyes ears and a mind can see he is completely unhinged. The contrast. I am traumatized he is having a party. This says everything we need to know about how women feel about… https://t.co/WTGsdewji2 — Tish Hyman (@listen2tish) November 5, 2025

Tish is the woman who was victimized. She is strong and well spoken. Her statement about women suffering while the Trans movement and their supporters party is so powerful.

CLEAR narcissist, he loves the attention, and people are giving it to him. He has a clear lack of conscience/empathy, & normal people would be mortified to behave like him.



There's no two perspectives here, there is just right and wrong, and he's wrong.https://t.co/IsfRqpjEjE — 🔥𝕲𝖎𝖆 ~ 𝕾𝖊𝖗𝖆𝖋𝖎𝖓𝖔🔥 (@GiaSerafino17) November 5, 2025

"She confronted me at multiple locations "



So even trying to go to a different location couldn't let her have freedom from this obvious male. He KNOWS shes uncomfortable, just doesnt care.



Apparently trans comfort will always Trump female anxiety. Why do we keep enabling… https://t.co/RkbgVuktWB — Just Some Canuck (@justsomecanuk) November 5, 2025

He believes his comfort is more important than the feelings of any woman. It's the most misogynistic belief system going right now.

Schizophrenics have better reality testing than those who would call this guy "she." Stop this insanity and you'll stop the perverts pushing it. https://t.co/GcY9uLkJz7 — Grays Against Groomers (@Graysagnstgrmrs) November 5, 2025

why they would even platform this disgusting ass predator of a man with lipstick on is beyond me. https://t.co/pns1envNDS — Dee 𓂆 (@justdee70) November 5, 2025

They think it's woke and tolerant.

Gaslighting morons are the cornerstones of trans movement https://t.co/DUm2GlKw9o — Aunt Mo Saunders Scott for FL (@new_kim26659) November 5, 2025

TMZ is getting absolutely roasted in the comments. https://t.co/PbK4q5ene3 — Rose of Sharon Mayer (@RozeRage) November 5, 2025

All the sane people are on X.

So it’s okay for him to go into women’s locker rooms, but it would not be okay for him to share a locker room with other trans?? https://t.co/owRFs1m3mk — Heidi Kyle (@HeidihkKyle) November 5, 2025

Make it make sense. Oh, you can't because it is crazy nonsensical dribble.

"She's confronted me four different times"



A woman has told him FOUR different times he's a man, he makes her uncomfortable & she doesn't want him in the women's lockerroom & he still keeps going in.



Amazing, he thinks this makes him the victim here. https://t.co/ya9BFy8jD8 — Lulu Solomon (@lulu_solomo) November 5, 2025

Oh, they always think they are the victims.

Absolutely sickening @TMZLive



Three men justifying the traumatisation and sexual assault (yes it was that), of @listen2tish



Of ALL women.



I'm boiling up with rage all over again. https://t.co/WW2eaxznMD — Dr P: I stand with Tish (@Psychgirl211) November 5, 2025

All Americans should be furious.

