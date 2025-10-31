Senate Dems' Knees Turn to Jelly: Reports They Are Set to Cave on...
NJ Showdown: Republican Jack Ciattarelli Ties Sherrill in Polls, Vows to Axe Sanctuary Cities on Day One

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on October 31, 2025
Steve Hockstein/NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool, File

New York City is about to be a huge mess if Zohran Mamdani wins the Mayor race, as expected. Their neighbor, New Jersey, might make better decisions. Jack Ciattarelli has pulled within the margin of error in the Governor race. Yes, it's true. 

What does that mean? Voter turnout is everything. People have to go vote. Democrats are mad. Many Dem voters won't get their food stamp money this month and they are furious. They will show up to vote against a Republican. That's why conservatives and other sane voters must make sure to show up, too.

Promises to end sanctuary cities in New Jersey? This is a chance to make another state safer for its residents. Also, no more cashless bail. This could keep New Jersey from crumbling under the same weight that is about to bear down on New York City. 

This is why Republicans must vote. Bring friends to the polls. Call your friends and family and encourage them to vote. 

Obama is a tired act. 

They are juicing turn out. Republicans need to use that as fuel to go harder.

America is depending on New Jersey and Virginia voters.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
