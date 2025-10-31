NJ Showdown: Republican Jack Ciattarelli Ties Sherrill in Polls, Vows to Axe Sanctuary Cities on Day One

New York City is about to be a huge mess if Zohran Mamdani wins the Mayor race, as expected. Their neighbor, New Jersey, might make better decisions. Jack Ciattarelli has pulled within the margin of error in the Governor race. Yes, it's true.

🚨 BREAKING: Massive new polls show Jack Ciattarelli (R) is STATISTICALLY TIED with Mikie Sherrill (D) for New Jersey governor



"Look at what the Democrats DO...the fact they're sending Obama? They're worried. Look at their actions."



"Most of the polls show the independents… pic.twitter.com/VAjd2Bcue3 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 31, 2025

What does that mean? Voter turnout is everything. People have to go vote. Democrats are mad. Many Dem voters won't get their food stamp money this month and they are furious. They will show up to vote against a Republican. That's why conservatives and other sane voters must make sure to show up, too.

🚨 BREAKING: New Jersey governor candidate Jack Ciattarelli promises to ABOLISH sanctuary cities and end CASHLESS BAIL if elected on Tuesday



"Executive order number one on day one? No town in this state will be a sanctuary city and we will not be a sanctuary state." 🔥🔥



"Many… pic.twitter.com/VaGzR3xGNO — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 31, 2025

Promises to end sanctuary cities in New Jersey? This is a chance to make another state safer for its residents. Also, no more cashless bail. This could keep New Jersey from crumbling under the same weight that is about to bear down on New York City.

Unless the GOP has an overwhelming lead, the Dems always eke out a win during the counting process. https://t.co/cdKw1pOkT9 — Lester (@Lester_0406) October 31, 2025

This is why Republicans must vote. Bring friends to the polls. Call your friends and family and encourage them to vote.

When Democrats start flying Obama into Jersey, you know the internal polls are melting.



Biden can’t fill a cafeteria, so they’re dragging out the nostalgia act. https://t.co/d716pc7eOv — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) October 31, 2025

Obama might make Mikie even LESS popular, honestly 😅



I say it all the time ... Obama's not as popular as the Democrats like to pretend he is. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) October 31, 2025

Obama is a tired act.

When Democrats fly in Obama, it’s political CPR for a campaign gasping for air.



Ciattarelli closing that gap shows voters want results, not recycled speeches about “hope” from a party drowning in hypocrisy. — Emilia H (@Emilia__writes) October 31, 2025

They are juicing turn out. Republicans need to use that as fuel to go harder.

The media told you this race wasn’t competitive. Trafalgar and InsiderAdvantage just blew that up. It’s time to prove them wrong again — like 2016, 2020, and 2024. — Mo (@mo_free_nig) October 31, 2025

New Jersey has a chance to prevent the marxist takeover of America — Broken (@Bars4Daze) October 31, 2025

This race is going DOWN TO THE WIRE! 🔥 Independents leaning Republican and turnout is everything—NJ voters, show up strong and make your voices heard! 🇺🇸💪 — Ｂｒａｘｔｏｎ👑 (@Primewave96) October 31, 2025

America is depending on New Jersey and Virginia voters.

