Comey's Legal Tantrum: Whines for Charges to Be Dropped Because Trump Isn't His Fanboy

James Comey is asking for the charges against him to be dropped because President Trump doesn't like him. Yes, really. A real legal dream team he has representing him.

BREAKING



James Comey has filed a motion to dismiss.



Motion Here: https://t.co/JgsTGNQARt pic.twitter.com/ikrLh0lscP — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 20, 2025

If only President Trump knew he could have just filed a motion to dismiss all of his charges because 'Joe Biden doesn't like me'. Who knew there was such a get out of jail free card?

Trump should've thought of "my case must be dismissed because the president doesn't like me" and saved himself a bunch of time and money during the Biden Administration. https://t.co/feTuQgcdOs — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 20, 2025

Trump could have saved a ton of money in legal fees and lots of aggravation.

I tried this same argument when I was caught stealing office supplies and furniture from the Bureau HQ. I told HR that I was innocent and my boss just didn’t like me. I also had my attorney, @BradWCAttorney, send a strongly worded letter demanding these accusations be dismissed.… https://t.co/DWAVUPLGdm — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 20, 2025

Shocked this didn't work.

This is the entire motion? I could have written this. LAME. https://t.co/hGu8W8ERLX — Common Sense (@Dude3571) October 20, 2025

Grok could have written this.

Hahahahaha!!!! This looks like it's finally going somewhere for the DOJ to get accountability. Comey is scared of prison https://t.co/9jaYTt3um5 — Jose Perez 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@jlanicer59) October 20, 2025

Those bunkbeds would be horrible for someone as tall as him.

“My opponent is mean and doesn’t like me” — Mastersensei (@Massasplinter69) October 20, 2025

you have no idea how funny it would be if this works — Davey (@Daveydelphia76) October 20, 2025

It's a Biden appointed judge. Nothing should be surprising.

Clownish. — Daniel Foster (@Daniel_Foster_x) October 20, 2025

Not gonna work. Dudes guilty . — Underdog (@Graham475Steve) October 20, 2025

What a hoot. Oh the irony. — Draugr (@DraugrMan) October 20, 2025

He's playing checkers and the Trump Administration is playing chess.

