Comey's Legal Tantrum: Whines for Charges to Be Dropped Because Trump Isn't His Fanboy

justmindy
justmindy | 7:10 PM on October 20, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

James Comey is asking for the charges against him to be dropped because President Trump doesn't like him. Yes, really. A real legal dream team he has representing him.

If only President Trump knew he could have just filed a motion to dismiss all of his charges because 'Joe Biden doesn't like me'. Who knew there was such a get out of jail free card?

Trump could have saved a ton of money in legal fees and lots of aggravation. 

Shocked this didn't work.

Grok could have written this.

Those bunkbeds would be horrible for someone as tall as him.

It's a Biden appointed judge. Nothing should be surprising. 

He's playing checkers and the Trump Administration is playing chess. 

