VIP
Parents Strip Down to Protest Trans Athlete Policy: A Bold Stand Against School...
Zohran Mamdani Says Eliminating Bus Fare Will Reduce Assaults on Drivers
A Stroke of Sensibility: John Fetterman Places Blame for the Schumer Shutdown on...
Vice President JD Vance Does a Fake-Out With Young Republicans and Jay Jones
Lesotho's HIV Meltdown: Apparently, Uncle Sam Is the Only Uncle Who Can Afford...
Trump Says ‘Great Progress’ Was Made in Phone Call With Putin, Meets With...
Federal FAFO: DOJ Levies First Domestic Terrorism Charges Against Antifa Attackers
Bernie Sanders Credits Jeff Bezos Owning X for GOP Social Media Success
Mamdani, AOC, and the Deadliest Trend in America.
The Indictment of John Bolton Will Rattle MORE Nerves (Here Are the Charges;...
'We've reached peak David Frenchism!' Will Chamberlain Mocks the Latest French Headline
MSNBC’s Galaxy Brain Take: Black People Dare to Golf and Ski, Defying Hobbies...
Dana Loesch Can't Help But Notice That Zohran Mamdani's Calls for Gun Bans...
HERETIC! Axios Reports That Democrats Will Attempt to Oust John Fetterman

Skip Bayless’s Baptism Beef with Travis Hunter Sparks Savage Social Media Smackdown

justmindy
justmindy | 7:40 PM on October 16, 2025
Meme

Yesterday, we told you about the heartwarming story of Travis Hunter choosing to be baptized before last Sunday's Jaguars game. One person was not so thrilled. 

Advertisement

So, Skip thinks Travis hasn't been playing and contributing enough, so he shouldn't participate in his religious practices? That's weird. 

It's hard to imagine why he felt this rant was necessary. 

Hunter was baptized. Skip acts like he went out drinking and cavorting with women hours before the game. He is working on his relationship with Christ while trying to be a better Father and Husband. Those are all really great goals.

Recommended

Lesotho's HIV Meltdown: Apparently, Uncle Sam Is the Only Uncle Who Can Afford to Play Global Lifeguard
justmindy
Advertisement

Those are all infinitely more important than a football game.

3 Year Letterman would never disrespect Jesus like that. He loves the SEC. People in the SEC love America and Jesus and not necessarily in that order. 

Advertisement

The sooner the better in these matters. 

Skip has a priorities problem, meaning he has no idea how to prioritize his career and what's really important in life. He should take a sabbatical and do a bit of introspection. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

BIBLE CHRISTIANITY MENTAL HEALTH NFL SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lesotho's HIV Meltdown: Apparently, Uncle Sam Is the Only Uncle Who Can Afford to Play Global Lifeguard
justmindy
Federal FAFO: DOJ Levies First Domestic Terrorism Charges Against Antifa Attackers
Grateful Calvin
Vice President JD Vance Does a Fake-Out With Young Republicans and Jay Jones
Brett T.
Zohran Mamdani Says Eliminating Bus Fare Will Reduce Assaults on Drivers
Brett T.
'We've reached peak David Frenchism!' Will Chamberlain Mocks the Latest French Headline
Grateful Calvin
The Indictment of John Bolton Will Rattle MORE Nerves (Here Are the Charges; Trump Responds)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Lesotho's HIV Meltdown: Apparently, Uncle Sam Is the Only Uncle Who Can Afford to Play Global Lifeguard justmindy
Advertisement