Skip Bayless’s Baptism Beef with Travis Hunter Sparks Savage Social Media Smackdown

Yesterday, we told you about the heartwarming story of Travis Hunter choosing to be baptized before last Sunday's Jaguars game. One person was not so thrilled.

There is no way Travis Hunter should’ve chosen to be baptized on the morning of a game. He is losing interest. He is mentally checking out on the Jags. pic.twitter.com/hzqydPXSYG — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 15, 2025

So, Skip thinks Travis hasn't been playing and contributing enough, so he shouldn't participate in his religious practices? That's weird.

There is never a wrong time to dedicated your life to serving God. https://t.co/yRm6fzfCNj — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 16, 2025

When you say stuff just for the reaction and clicks, and you don’t even believe it yourself. This is the non-authentic era of sports TV/Radio. https://t.co/BAAJAclvlW — Sean Salisbury (@SeanUnfiltered) October 16, 2025

It's hard to imagine why he felt this rant was necessary.

Hunter was baptized. Skip acts like he went out drinking and cavorting with women hours before the game. He is working on his relationship with Christ while trying to be a better Father and Husband. Those are all really great goals.

Perfect example of someone doing something for clicks. No integrity anymore. Period. https://t.co/JIWVFcic89 — l3UCK3Y3 (@l3UCK3Y3) October 16, 2025

A take I did not see coming https://t.co/kQxbUb6vDn — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 15, 2025

Some people are criticizing Josh Allen for dotting over his wife and now Travis Hunter for *checks notes* being cleansed of his sins and being reborn into the Christian church by the sacrament of baptism?



People worship football and make it their god.



God & family matter more. https://t.co/Mmk89AL5Ix — Elijah🦬 (@kansandoge) October 16, 2025

Those are all infinitely more important than a football game.

3 Year Letterman would never disrespect Jesus like that. He loves the SEC. People in the SEC love America and Jesus and not necessarily in that order.

Didn’t see this hot take coming from anyone ever. Not even the self-righteous Skip.



Travis Hunter decided to take a few minutes before a football game to publicly express his faith in Jesus.



That should be celebrated. https://t.co/nHnrPGDRwg — Matt Flynn (@mflynn3) October 16, 2025

What a weird take. Prioritizing your relationship with Jesus over everything is exactly what we are called to do. The only right time is now!



Matthew 6:33

“But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.” https://t.co/Pfh0PyOVKa — Jared Carkuff (@thekuff16) October 16, 2025

The sooner the better in these matters.

He got baptized on a Sunday…that’s when people go to Church. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a more ridiculous, insane, evil, and frankly, retarded take in my life. You should have no voice to people. Please retire and shut up. https://t.co/eRmM2ccCOj — Jason Turner (@Turnlay) October 15, 2025

Skip has a priorities problem, meaning he has no idea how to prioritize his career and what's really important in life. He should take a sabbatical and do a bit of introspection.

