VIP
Antifa Member Begs for Help Boxing in an ICE Vehicle
Double Amputee Returns Home After 20 Years in Israeli Prison With an 'Unshaken...
PBS News Team Turns in Its Press Credentials to the Pentagon
Greta Thunberg Claims She Was Filmed While Stripped Naked in Israeli Captivity
NAACP Lawyer Argues That White Democrats Weren’t Voting for Black Candidates
Gavin Newsom's Clipped Video of Trump Praise Gets the 'Full Context' Treatment and...
Judge BLOCKS Trump From Firing Federal Employees During Schumer Shutdown
Two Teens Who Assaulted ‘Big Balls’ Given Probation; 'That's Stupid,' Says Trump
Brian Stelter Says Reporters Have Been Showing Up at the Pentagon to Turn...
Pro Bono Haters: Leftist Lawyers Scramble to Save Visa-Denied Migrants Who Cheered Charlie...
Zohran 'Ban All Guns' Mamdani Has No Opinion on Whether Hamas Should Give...
VIP
Vietor's Myanmar Meltdown: Trump’s USAID Cuts Blamed for Dead Kids, China & Qatar...
Mamdani’s NYC Mayor Bid: No Jews or Their Allies Allowed in My Socialist...
'Hit a Nerve!' Nancy Pelosi Blows Up at Reporter Over a Totally Fair...

Jacksonville Jaguars Star Travis Hunter Shines with Faith and Grace, Silencing Haterade-Sipping Reporter

justmindy
justmindy | 7:40 PM on October 15, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Too often, the news stories covering NFL athletes are very negative. This one is beautiful except dumb questions by a journalist clearly drinking Haterade.

Advertisement

Travis Hunter, recent first round draft pick and one of the very rare players playing offense and defense, decided to get baptized before last Sunday's game. For some reasons, a reporter was baffled by that choice. Sigh. 

That's the smile of a changed man!

It's an absolutely ridiculous answer, but par for the course for media that always has beef with Christians and certainly don't want Christ followers to talk about it. 

Recommended

Greta Thunberg Claims She Was Filmed While Stripped Naked in Israeli Captivity
Brett T.
Advertisement

Whether or not she intended it to humiliate him or mock him, he used it as an opportunity to proclaim the name of Jesus. Good for him!

Absolutely! He called her out with grace. 

This is so refreshing, particularly after we had to endure the 'NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem era'. 

Advertisement

Yes, way more of this and way less of the toxic divisive nonsense being fed to American young people.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

BIBLE CHRISTIANITY MEDIA BIAS NFL SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Greta Thunberg Claims She Was Filmed While Stripped Naked in Israeli Captivity
Brett T.
Double Amputee Returns Home After 20 Years in Israeli Prison With an 'Unshaken Spirit'
Brett T.
PBS News Team Turns in Its Press Credentials to the Pentagon
Brett T.
Gavin Newsom's Clipped Video of Trump Praise Gets the 'Full Context' Treatment and IMMEDIATELY Backfires
Doug P.
NAACP Lawyer Argues That White Democrats Weren’t Voting for Black Candidates
Brett T.
Judge BLOCKS Trump From Firing Federal Employees During Schumer Shutdown
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Greta Thunberg Claims She Was Filmed While Stripped Naked in Israeli Captivity Brett T.
Advertisement