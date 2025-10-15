Jacksonville Jaguars Star Travis Hunter Shines with Faith and Grace, Silencing Haterade-Sipping Reporter

Too often, the news stories covering NFL athletes are very negative. This one is beautiful except dumb questions by a journalist clearly drinking Haterade.

Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter responds to reporter who asked him why he got baptized before his game.



"It's a crazy question. Why did I get baptized? It's Sunday, it's God's day, and I've been planning to get baptized for a minute."



"I want to change my life, I want… pic.twitter.com/9Inac36UoC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 15, 2025

Advertisement

Travis Hunter, recent first round draft pick and one of the very rare players playing offense and defense, decided to get baptized before last Sunday's game. For some reasons, a reporter was baffled by that choice. Sigh.

I love this! Look at his beautiful smile. https://t.co/EFYRU2vDai — LP (@LPatburg) October 15, 2025

That's the smile of a changed man!

Guess what, if this bothers you then you are wrong! Shout out Travis for speaking out about his faith. Love to see this. Setting the example for all the young kids that look up to his as a player and a man. https://t.co/hM1AECbQoZ — Alex (@AlexGrier) October 15, 2025

Asking someone why did they get baptized? Is the most ridiculous question ever to ask? https://t.co/lgOtwY7wjJ — Jay_Blackson ⬛️🟨 4️⃣-1️⃣ (@JayDizzel412) October 15, 2025

It's an absolutely ridiculous answer, but par for the course for media that always has beef with Christians and certainly don't want Christ followers to talk about it.

In what other era would reporters ask an athlete about his Christianity? Good opportunity for him to provide testimony and I hope that’s what predicated the question but I have my doubts… https://t.co/2sITHyRMBl — KC O’Dea Program (@KCOnTheRadio) October 15, 2025

Whether or not she intended it to humiliate him or mock him, he used it as an opportunity to proclaim the name of Jesus. Good for him!

There’s a revival coming in this country. Support it. Pray for it. Join it. It’s moving fastest and deepest with the young, and more than anything, that gives me hope. https://t.co/PnUSmb7uDO — Bill Griffith (@BillGriffithNew) October 15, 2025

This is how you handle the garbage media https://t.co/BnVlYnXTwx — 🫎🎃 👻 Mooser👻 🎃🫎 (@JGP1031) October 15, 2025

Absolutely! He called her out with grace.

These reporters don’t like Christian athletes — ‏ً (@nolimit__EV) October 15, 2025

He handled the dumb question perfectly. With class. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 15, 2025

Best way to change your life is by putting your faith in Christ. — Phantom Platypus (@PhantomPlatypus) October 15, 2025

American culture has been experiencing a role model shortage. Glad to see good men stepping up. — Lotus (@lotuscheckmate) October 15, 2025

This is so refreshing, particularly after we had to endure the 'NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem era'.

Advertisement

That’s the kind of mindset this country needs more of… young men putting faith first and striving to be better. Proud of him for standing strong in his beliefs. 👏👏 — TechPulse Daily (@DailyTechpulse) October 15, 2025

Yes, way more of this and way less of the toxic divisive nonsense being fed to American young people.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.