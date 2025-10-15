Trans Athlete Ditches Men's Sports, Shocked to Discover Why Women Don't Want Dudes Stealing Their Medals

Oh, really? A man who now says he is a woman doesn't want to compete against male athletes and would rather quit the sport than continue to compete? Now, he knows how women feel who continually have men invade their sport.

“Most trans women, myself included, would rather quit their sport than to compete in [an open category that's 99% male].”



Every decision you make comes with trade-offs. If you’re male, you need to understand that transitioning means you will no longer be competitive in your… pic.twitter.com/WiVMugxD1p — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) October 15, 2025

Oh, you don’t want to get beaten by a bunch of dudes either? Interesting, that. https://t.co/xGli6kdYZo — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 15, 2025

Guess what? Women don't want that either.

Imagine being so entrenched in your position and ideology that you're being to the GLARING hypocrisy.



"I'd rather quit than compete against biological males"(b/c they have a MASSIVE advantage.



Yes. That's exactly the point about why trans shouldn't compete against girls... https://t.co/A9CnJhjMKf — JustSomeDude (@SOTTATIS) October 15, 2025

It's almost like these people have no critical thinking skills.

Translation: I’m not good enough to compete against my peers, but I’m a complete narcissist who is not above stealing opportunities from women to feed my ego! https://t.co/CyInCFccBk — Heather B✝️ (@Indiana_Patriot) October 15, 2025

Basically!

He can’t compete with other men so he demands to compete against women where he knows he has an advantage and best chance of winning. He’s a coward and a cheat. Nothing more. https://t.co/qRGBRQa95q — CharlesNotes (@Charles_Notes) October 15, 2025

Amen, @SwipeWright. The sense of entitlement required to demand that the rest of humanity re-order foundational reality to cater to the personal preferences of a tiny group is remarkable. And ridiculous. https://t.co/K714nNx5zk — John D. Davis, MD, MHS (@jddavisIV) October 15, 2025

That's the thing about 'trans-women'. They think they are better than actual women.

Choices open some doors and close others. https://t.co/T6UQMwQAUe — Yvette Nary (@AndInTheEnd2) October 15, 2025

They are choosing to abandon manhood and dress like women and therefore must give up on competing in sports. Thems the breaks.

The sports convo when it comes to trans people is so dumb. They obviously have an advantage against biological women. Just have everyone play in their what you were born as gender. That’s not discrimination https://t.co/rTdsbS9HOD — Thee Stroker (Alpha Male) (@Rawdawggbandit) October 15, 2025

That's also logical.

Then obviously it's NOT "playing the game" that's important to you, it's "beating real women" that's important to you



So go away and stop playing https://t.co/hfnRLWg12V — Better Scotusblog (@BetterScotus) October 15, 2025

They clearly cannot be the 'best' against other men, so this allows them to be the champion. That is their only desire. It has nothing at all to do with 'loving' a sport and desperately wanting to participate. There are co-ed leagues for most every sport if that is their true desire.

