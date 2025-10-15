Mollie Hemingway and Sean Davis Torch Media's First Amendment Triggering Over Pentagon's P...
Dems Overplay Their Hand: Johnson Digs in, Torches Schumer's Shutdown Dream
LOL: Kamala Harris Was the Most Qualified Person EVER to Run for President,...
Justice Jackson's DEI Disaster: Equating Race to a Disability in a Bizarre Supreme...
VIP
The DNC Must Be Texting Their Shutdown Talking Point Directly to Jimmy Kimmel...
Julie Kelly Throws a Wrench In Jack Smith's Attempt to Deny His Cases...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
PROJECTION ALERT! Gov. JB Pritzker Notices Trump Has a 'Diminished Capacity' (Yeah, About...
VIP
Sorry, Democrats, You Can't Shame Us Into Submission Anymore
Royal Pain: Scott Adams Predicts This Weekend’s ‘No Kings’ Protests Against Trump Will...
Call a Doctor! Cheryl Hines Smacks Down Whoopi Goldberg for Questioning RFK Jr.’s...
Health Nut: Dem Jasmine Crockett Says ‘Doctors’ Are Telling Her Trump Suffered a...
'Swear Her In!' Dems March to Mike Johnson’s Empty Office for Recently Elected...

Trans Athlete Ditches Men's Sports, Shocked to Discover Why Women Don't Want Dudes Stealing Their Medals

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on October 15, 2025

Oh, really? A man who now says he is a woman doesn't want to compete against male athletes and would rather quit the sport than continue to compete? Now, he knows how women feel who continually have men invade their sport. 

Advertisement

Guess what? Women don't want that either.

It's almost like these people have no critical thinking skills.

Recommended

Justice Jackson's DEI Disaster: Equating Race to a Disability in a Bizarre Supreme Court Meltdown
justmindy
Advertisement

Basically!

That's the thing about 'trans-women'. They think they are better than actual women. 

They are choosing to abandon manhood and dress like women and therefore must give up on competing in sports. Thems the breaks.

Advertisement

That's also logical.

They clearly cannot be the 'best' against other men, so this allows them to be the champion. That is their only desire. It has nothing at all to do with 'loving' a sport and desperately wanting to participate. There are co-ed leagues for most every sport if that is their true desire. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

CRITICAL RACE THEORY SPORTS TRANSGENDER DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Justice Jackson's DEI Disaster: Equating Race to a Disability in a Bizarre Supreme Court Meltdown
justmindy
Mollie Hemingway and Sean Davis Torch Media's First Amendment Triggering Over Pentagon's Press Policy
Doug P.
LOL: Kamala Harris Was the Most Qualified Person EVER to Run for President, Says ... Kamala Harris
Grateful Calvin
Julie Kelly Throws a Wrench In Jack Smith's Attempt to Deny His Cases Against Trump Were Political
Doug P.
Call a Doctor! Cheryl Hines Smacks Down Whoopi Goldberg for Questioning RFK Jr.’s HHS Qualifications
Warren Squire
Dems Overplay Their Hand: Johnson Digs in, Torches Schumer's Shutdown Dream
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Justice Jackson's DEI Disaster: Equating Race to a Disability in a Bizarre Supreme Court Meltdown justmindy
Advertisement