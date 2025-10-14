Letitia James's Mortgage Fraud Empire: Allegedly Housing Fugitive Felon Nieces While Prosecuting Trump

'They Regret Nothing, the End': The White House Channels Parks & Rec to...
justmindy
justmindy | 6:50 PM on October 14, 2025
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Letitia James allegedly committed mortgage fraud and now the information about the tenants she housed in her ill-gotten properties is really shocking.

So, this woman constantly on the news calling Donald Trump a criminal was also allowing convicts to stay in her homes.

Apparently, that doesn't include Letitia or her relatives.

New York will never learn their lesson. 

'At Least She Didn't CRAP Her Pants': Greg Gutfeld Hilariously ANNIHILATES Abigail Spanberger (WATCH)
Sam J.
That's a good question!

Hopefully, more charges are coming.

Hopefully, this will be on his radar.

Oh, how the tables turn.

