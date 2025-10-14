Letitia James's Mortgage Fraud Empire: Allegedly Housing Fugitive Felon Nieces While Prosecuting Trump

Letitia James allegedly committed mortgage fraud and now the information about the tenants she housed in her ill-gotten properties is really shocking.

Letitia James’s felon fugitive nieces living in her mortgage fraud home, wanted for Grand Larceny, Burglary and Abuse of Child. While Letitia is a prosecutor who should have been prosecuting herself and evidently her whole family. https://t.co/ku566flT0S — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) October 14, 2025

Advertisement

So, this woman constantly on the news calling Donald Trump a criminal was also allowing convicts to stay in her homes.

Um, is Letitia James harboring a fugitive in her mortgage fraud house? Because it sure looks like she's harboring a fugitive. pic.twitter.com/7qWBQTmbJ3 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 14, 2025

Lock her up. pic.twitter.com/fQ1Bf5KTOM — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) October 14, 2025

Apparently, that doesn't include Letitia or her relatives.

Hope someone checks to see if James may be getting section 8 rent on this property since she claimed rental income and nieces said they paid no rent. — LadyBC (@ebc2017ebc) October 14, 2025

Mike, what I really want to know is are these individuals employed?



Or are they paying rent with funds they receive via public assistance? — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) October 14, 2025

Did she not take payment because she was aiding and abetting felons and that would expose them? Did NY learn their lesson from hiring this criminal yet? Rules for thee — Ultra MEGA MAGA Boss Lady (@AmericanGal2021) October 14, 2025

New York will never learn their lesson.

Now she's gonna be charged for harboring a fugitive. This just keeps getting better and better pic.twitter.com/XIp89yKTJD — The BubbaDude (@The_Bubbadude) October 14, 2025

So if everyone does mortgage fraud, like @CNN claims, does everyone also commit said fraud while harboring criminal fugitives? Asking for a friend. https://t.co/xJnE472k2m — Mr. Fabulist (@MisterFabulist) October 14, 2025

That's a good question!

I have a question @DOJCrimDiv If Leticia James is "gifting" rent to her nieces in a house she gave false information on FHA/FDIC docs to secure and those nieces are wanted felony fugitives, is Leticia James harboring fugitives or is she an accomplice in their crimes?

Is it… https://t.co/k5UDYAXcIk — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) October 14, 2025

Hopefully, more charges are coming.

The criminal creativity is actually astonishing, not a single writer in Hollywood can script anything remotely close to this https://t.co/LmYgN4KsPM — noticer (@thelifeofpaolos) October 14, 2025

Advertisement

And her story keeps getting better and better, and the Democrats, who are trying to prop her up, look more idiotic by the minute! https://t.co/zWXqr3UYrD — Tom Claffey (@trclaffey) October 14, 2025

Hopefully, this will be on his radar.

Harboring wanted criminals? The NY Queen of Mean is now in bigger trouble. https://t.co/jCf2pRq7J6 pic.twitter.com/HpvcgCaDxQ — Patricia (@triciamap) October 14, 2025

Oh, how the tables turn.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.