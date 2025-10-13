Columbus Day Chaos: Greta Thunberg Morphs into Christopher Columbus, Sparking Hilarious X Roasts

Some people like Ayanna Pressley want to be massive stick in the muds on Columbus Day, but still others are determined to have a good time, despite Leftists and their lectures.
Christopher Columbus was a daring explorer and his nautical feats should be celebrated today. pic.twitter.com/7uZcI9MfWm— NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) October 13, 2025
Actually, it's hilarious.
Stop saying that! It's totally funny!
I’m never leaving this platform. https://t.co/Iq5cUuiyxG— reedes (@reedes) October 14, 2025
I never knew he was so ugly😆 https://t.co/iV2blpBYga— Natasha Fatale, Pottsylvanian Spy & Bombshell (@N_Fatale) October 14, 2025
It was a long journey.
Lol. Same haircut. https://t.co/CvHFjdZQ2w— Rob Yarbrough (@RobertKYarbro) October 13, 2025
Dude, where’s my boat? https://t.co/HQ8Xm4riiV— Dr. Moose (@TsumihajiKenzi) October 13, 2025
dammit. i told myself i was done with tweeting again but i had to put my hiatus on pause just to tell you that you're an effing treasure.— semite, yo 🇮🇱 (@sarahbellumd) October 13, 2025
This site is pure gold.
It looks like she's trying to take a dump but really constipated.— Sam Wize (@SamWizen) October 13, 2025
She needs to be more fiber.
aye, scurvy— NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) October 13, 2025
Some citrus wouldn't hurt either.
Sir, that’s Lord Farquaad— Carlos (@txiokatu) October 13, 2025
October 13, 2025
Remember when Greta’s cartoon self appeared with Bugs Bunny? “She’s a round, like a my head!” pic.twitter.com/oZMEyFuzuh— RegulatoryCreep (@BewareTheCreep) October 13, 2025
To be fair, she is a caricature of a human being.
I knew I’d seen her before. pic.twitter.com/F6H8e2mfWa— The Flying Potato ✈️ 🥔 (@LogicHasArrived) October 13, 2025
Mr. Columbus should have a bowl of raisin bran and some coffee for breakfast.— Jay Miller (@NatrlBornMiller) October 14, 2025
Christopher Farquhar Columbus Thunberg— Just Sayin’ Yo (@JustSuspent_yo) October 13, 2025
That's her full government name.
That’s not Columbus. That’s Prince Valiant.— 𝚁𝚒𝚟𝚊𝚑 𝙲𝚑𝚒𝚌𝚔 💀 (@SweetVaBreezy) October 13, 2025
Still, too late into his voyage, he realized that he should have brought along more prunes to help with constipation.— MajorMike2006 (@MichaelArtbauer) October 13, 2025
October 14, 2025
October 14, 2025
What an unfortunate poop face— melvis 🇺🇸 (@wxmel) October 13, 2025
The perfect description of Greta.
