Columbus Day Chaos: Greta Thunberg Morphs into Christopher Columbus, Sparking Hilarious X Roasts

Some people like Ayanna Pressley want to be massive stick in the muds on Columbus Day, but still others are determined to have a good time, despite Leftists and their lectures.

Advertisement

Christopher Columbus was a daring explorer and his nautical feats should be celebrated today. pic.twitter.com/7uZcI9MfWm — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) October 13, 2025

Actually, it's hilarious.

Stop saying that! It's totally funny!

I never knew he was so ugly😆 https://t.co/iV2blpBYga — Natasha Fatale, Pottsylvanian Spy & Bombshell (@N_Fatale) October 14, 2025

It was a long journey.

dammit. i told myself i was done with tweeting again but i had to put my hiatus on pause just to tell you that you're an effing treasure. — semite, yo 🇮🇱 (@sarahbellumd) October 13, 2025

This site is pure gold.

It looks like she's trying to take a dump but really constipated. — Sam Wize (@SamWizen) October 13, 2025

She needs to be more fiber.

aye, scurvy — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) October 13, 2025

Some citrus wouldn't hurt either.

Sir, that’s Lord Farquaad — Carlos (@txiokatu) October 13, 2025

Remember when Greta’s cartoon self appeared with Bugs Bunny? “She’s a round, like a my head!” pic.twitter.com/oZMEyFuzuh — RegulatoryCreep (@BewareTheCreep) October 13, 2025

To be fair, she is a caricature of a human being.

I knew I’d seen her before. pic.twitter.com/F6H8e2mfWa — The Flying Potato ✈️ 🥔 (@LogicHasArrived) October 13, 2025

Mr. Columbus should have a bowl of raisin bran and some coffee for breakfast. — Jay Miller (@NatrlBornMiller) October 14, 2025

Christopher Farquhar Columbus Thunberg — Just Sayin’ Yo (@JustSuspent_yo) October 13, 2025

That's her full government name.

That’s not Columbus. That’s Prince Valiant. — 𝚁𝚒𝚟𝚊𝚑 𝙲𝚑𝚒𝚌𝚔 💀 (@SweetVaBreezy) October 13, 2025

Still, too late into his voyage, he realized that he should have brought along more prunes to help with constipation. — MajorMike2006 (@MichaelArtbauer) October 13, 2025

What an unfortunate poop face — melvis 🇺🇸 (@wxmel) October 13, 2025

The perfect description of Greta.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.