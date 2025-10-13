Ayanna Pressley’s Stolen Land Whining: Gripes on Indigenous Day, Keeps Martha’s Vineyard Mansion

The most annoying group in Congress, 'The Squad', is really showing out today. Along with Thanksgiving, this is one of their favorite holidays to pretend they are aggrieved, mistreated and not receiving six figure salaries with exceptional healthcare and pensions.

Happy Indigenous People’s Day!



We are all on stolen land.



And while Republicans try to whitewash American history, we acknowledge our country’s role in inflicting trauma on our Indigenous neighbors.



We'll keep celebrating their contributions, centering Native voices in our… — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) October 13, 2025

So you will be giving your land to a Native American and then moving to somewhere in Africa, right?



Or is it just that you aren’t gonna actually do anything to make things better, you’re just gonna say you feel bad about it and keep all the benefits of colonialization?… https://t.co/5b6Bp0WyS0 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 14, 2025

Of course she won't. All she cares about is performative nonsense.

You should consider giving back your stolen land then— starting with your $1.1M house on Martha’s Vineyard https://t.co/bQ8YlUEKue pic.twitter.com/z3nuafhzVF — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 13, 2025

Nice work if you can get it.

Our ancestors settled this land, founded the greatest country on earth, and we should never apologize for it. https://t.co/L3p7dUV4rM — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) October 13, 2025

Get real. Your colonizing party placed millions of American Indians on reservations and promoted a cycle of government dependence that is still prevalent today. https://t.co/ba8F2NnhRb — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 13, 2025

Prevalent and getting worse every day.

okay, so give your house & your possessions to a tribe, thief. https://t.co/DXH9QkCzb2 — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) October 13, 2025

Ayanna Pressley: We are all on stolen land.



Everyone: Well, are you going to give it back then?



Ayanna: https://t.co/YiO2VSFF06 pic.twitter.com/3Ae33wfHCA — Jon (@faroutmadman) October 13, 2025

She loves her wealth, possessions and property.

Dear Drag Charles Barkley,



This land wasn’t stolen; it was conquered. However, the English and Dutch settlers were the last ones to conquer it. You see, the tribes here conquered each other. The Iroquois conquered the Algonquin, who conquered the Blackfoot, who conquered the… https://t.co/MRh4l5Os3P — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) October 13, 2025

Same as it ever was.

Everyone is on "stolen land" on the entire face of the Earth. Literally every square inch. This talking point needs to die unless this Congress person, and every idiot that uses this, is going to track down the tribe members 8 generations ago and give them their property. https://t.co/b4vm66ETmV — Josh Fields (@partiallypro) October 13, 2025

All land belonged to someone else at one point in time and another person either came along and bought it or stole it.

The kind of post you drop when people tell you "You must be fun at parties" but you can't detect sarcasm. https://t.co/WdGLPXoZZ2 — Guy (@GuyIsReborn) October 13, 2025

CZ In no possible alternate universe would this considered to be a thoughtful, helpful, well-meaning tweet.



This is petty as hell, and sustains the impression people have that you're a small, vindictive, angry person with little to contribute. https://t.co/mxO89Sx9ao — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) October 13, 2025

She is a small, angry vindictive person with nothing to contribute, so that tracks.

