AWFL TikToker Asks Why We Aren't 'Shooting Back' at ICE
VIP
Special Sauce: Former McDonald’s Fry Cook With Sanitation Background Secures Historic Peac...
MSNBC's Katy Tur Interviews Hakeem Jeffries for 15 Minutes, Never Mentions Peace Deal
Dems’ Filibuster U-Turn: Attempting to Bait the GOP into a Clumsy Power Grab...
JD Vance Adds Hilarious Insult to Injury After Liz Warren Tries to Take...
VIP
From Captivity to Millions: NVIDIA Employee’s Emotional Reunion and Windfall After Years...
But Wait, There's More: 13-Year-Old Arrested for Unknown Reasons and Turned Over to...
'Yo, Where's Your Hat'? X Trolls Alyssa Farah Griffin About a Certain Promise...
John Leguizamo Celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day With a 'Take Down of the Monster...
Wife of Zohran Mamdani Mourns Loss of Palestinian ‘Influencer’ Mr. FAFO, Who Celebrated...
'Gotta Love Hot Mics!' Trump Let Canada's PM Know What What Title He...
John Cleese Reels at the Insanity of ICE Arresting a ‘Six-Year-Old Girl’
Pete Hegseth Not Heartbroken by The Atlantic Not Signing New Pentagon Press Policy
Chris Martz Shares FRIGHTENING Reports About How Climate Change Threatens Humanity (Decade...

Ayanna Pressley’s Stolen Land Whining: Gripes on Indigenous Day, Keeps Martha’s Vineyard Mansion

justmindy
justmindy | 8:50 PM on October 13, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The most annoying group in Congress, 'The Squad', is really showing out today. Along with Thanksgiving, this is one of their favorite holidays to pretend they are aggrieved, mistreated and not receiving six figure salaries with exceptional healthcare and pensions. 

Advertisement

Of course she won't. All she cares about is performative nonsense.

Nice work if you can get it.

Recommended

JD Vance Adds Hilarious Insult to Injury After Liz Warren Tries to Take Credit for Hostage Release
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Prevalent and getting worse every day.

She loves her wealth, possessions and property.

Same as it ever was.

Advertisement

All land belonged to someone else at one point in time and another person either came along and bought it or stole it. 

She is a small, angry vindictive person with nothing to contribute, so that tracks.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

AYANNA PRESSLEY CONGRESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JD Vance Adds Hilarious Insult to Injury After Liz Warren Tries to Take Credit for Hostage Release
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
AWFL TikToker Asks Why We Aren't 'Shooting Back' at ICE
Brett T.
Dems’ Filibuster U-Turn: Attempting to Bait the GOP into a Clumsy Power Grab They’ll Regret
justmindy
'Yo, Where's Your Hat'? X Trolls Alyssa Farah Griffin About a Certain Promise She Made This Year
Grateful Calvin
But Wait, There's More: 13-Year-Old Arrested for Unknown Reasons and Turned Over to ICE
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

JD Vance Adds Hilarious Insult to Injury After Liz Warren Tries to Take Credit for Hostage Release Grateful Calvin
Advertisement