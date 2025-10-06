Jay Jones' Violent Texts and Hypocrisy: Sought to Fire Cop for Legal Fund Donation, Unfit for Virginia AG

Last week, text messages of Jay Jones were released to the public. Jones is running for Virginia AG. In the texts, Jones called for the death of a Republican rival and their children. The texts were sick and truly disturbing to read.
The Democrats should be calling for Jones to drop out, but they have no standards anymore. It's particularly disturbing when one remembers what Jay Jones tried to do to a person who donated to the legal fund of Kyle Rittenhouse.
In 2021, Jay Jones called for a Norfolk police lieutenant to be fired after donating $25 to Kyle Rittenhouse’s legal defense fund — calling it “utterly disgusting” and demanding “true accountability in policing.”— Tim Anderson (@AssocAnderson) October 5, 2025
Now Jay Jones himself is the one who fantasized about political… pic.twitter.com/ayIe4IONPD
So, Jones wanted a police lieutenant to lose their career for donating 25 dollars of their own private money to a defense fund, but he doesn't think he should face consequences for wishing for the death of opponents and their children? That's some double standards.
This man is despicable. https://t.co/erb0vGO5tC— GAgirl1967❤️🖤is radically republican. (@SavvyTamz_57) October 6, 2025
Called for firing a police officer for a $25 donation to an innocent man's legal defense. Setting aside the current scandal, is this really someone fit to be the state's top prosecutor? https://t.co/447qwjqG3Q— Andrew "The Kid" Glidden (@asglidden) October 6, 2025
He absolutely should never have that kind of power. That is terrifying.
Jay Jones says he wants to shoot Republicans and their kids: “that’s a private conversation.”— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 6, 2025
Random cop makes a private donation to a legal defense fund: FIRE HIM. https://t.co/n6b4pkZG1o
Jay Jones’ goose is cooked. It’ll take a few days or a week to play out. But he I think he’s a goner.— Peter Harrigan (@harrigan_pete) October 6, 2025
Lord knows, I’ve been wrong before, though. https://t.co/VoXTWtvwR5
Jay Jones SHOULD be done. These texts should have been career ending. He should have apologized, dropped out and committed to doing better. Maybe, even throw in he was going to attend some anger management. Staying in the race and wishing it away is crazy! Voters in Virginia should expect better.
Virginia is the heart of the Republic. If it goes, so too the rest of the nation. https://t.co/nYIExyHKk8— An American Monarchist in Carolina 🇸🇴 (@am_monarchist) October 6, 2025
He didn't just call for it. It happened https://t.co/UUc07glBdP.— Matthew Sablan (@lucentile) October 5, 2025
We'll never know how much this cost VA: time wasted, replacing the officer, settlement.
It's just another reason Jones should not have your vote. He clearly does not have the judgment to be in charge of anything. https://t.co/1JST8b3WPP
Jay Jones is clearly a vindictive, power hungry and partisan hack. He absolutely cannot have unfettered power in Virginia.
Jay Jones should be nowhere near any decisions about law or justice. He clearly has personal issues and an underlying violent nature. https://t.co/fnc98ropZc— G (@probablynobutok) October 6, 2025
He is a very unstable person. Virginians should run from electing this guy.
