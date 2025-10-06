Jay Jones' Violent Texts and Hypocrisy: Sought to Fire Cop for Legal Fund Donation, Unfit for Virginia AG

Despicable Hamas Cheerleaders Plan 'Escalate for Gaza' Stunt at NYC Israel Consulate on...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on October 06, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

Last week, text messages of Jay Jones were released to the public. Jones is running for Virginia AG. In the texts, Jones called for the death of a Republican rival and their children. The texts were sick and truly disturbing to read. 

The Democrats should be calling for Jones to drop out, but they have no standards anymore. It's particularly disturbing when one remembers what Jay Jones tried to do to a person who donated to the legal fund of Kyle Rittenhouse. 

So, Jones wanted a police lieutenant to lose their career for donating 25 dollars of their own private money to a defense fund, but he doesn't think he should face consequences for wishing for the death of opponents and their children? That's some double standards. 

He absolutely should never have that kind of power. That is terrifying. 

Jay Jones SHOULD be done. These texts should have been career ending. He should have apologized, dropped out and committed to doing better. Maybe, even throw in he was going to attend some anger management. Staying in the race and wishing it away is crazy! Voters in Virginia should expect better. 

Jay Jones is clearly a vindictive, power hungry and partisan hack. He absolutely cannot have unfettered power in Virginia.

He is a very unstable person. Virginians should run from electing this guy. 

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY GUN VIOLENCE REPUBLICAN PARTY VIRGINIA

