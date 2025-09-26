Demented Des Moines Dems Defend Illegal Superintendent Packing Heat and Dodging Deportation

Earlier tonight, we told you about an illegal with a deportation order running one of Iowa's largest school districts and collecting 300k a year for his salary. When stopped by police, he took off and was eventually caught. He had a weapon, a lot of cash and again, a standing deportation order. One would think parents and taxpayers would be livid over this. Well, they are, but probably not for the reason you would believe.

🚨BREAKING UPDATE: Democrats in Des Moines have come out in support of a superintendent who was arrested by ICE — a fugitive working illegally in the country, who fled from law enforcement and was found with an illegal firearm.



The reporter couldn’t even show some of the signs… https://t.co/KjTr5HjFUY pic.twitter.com/N6bck6BQiw — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) September 27, 2025

These parents are SUPPORTING this guy. Plus, their signs are so vile, they can't even show them on air, apparently. What a community. Maybe they deserve that dude.

Of course they’re on his side, lol. https://t.co/0vHBDiEb51 — Travis Heckel (@HeckelTravis) September 27, 2025

People wondering how he ever got hired. People like this. Weak-minded people who have no critical thinking abilities.

Mostly insane women who hate everyone https://t.co/X1dw9BjDPh — Milo Stone (@GeniusMilo) September 27, 2025

Wow! This is absolute lunacy! https://t.co/Kv9P2dOBkh — Nanna Whammy (@NannaWhammy) September 27, 2025

"However, what we do know is Dr Roberts has been an integral part of our school community since he joined two years ago." Uh....his work visa expired five years ago. Why/how was he hired? — CDaleS_TX (@CdalesP) September 27, 2025

Fully convinced many of these women believe he will get into a relationship with them and so they are blindly defending him. That's the only logical explanation.

The law is the law, no matter if 100k protesters show up, he’s here illegally and needs to be deported, NO EXCEPTIONS!!! Not to mention he should face gun charges…he’s a criminal illegal alien!!!@DHSgov @Sec_Noem pic.twitter.com/MNPcylOcFD — American USMC Veteran ❤️🇺🇸 (@MarineF18ret1) September 27, 2025

This is insanity! Keep it up Dems, an illegal with a gun charge running a f*cking school district. Another 90-10 issue. Thanks. — Pags 🇺🇸 (@bigdog0668) September 27, 2025

They have no choice but to go all in, because if they lose this 95/5 issue, which they will, they will be found culpable for putting ppl in charge of children without doing proper background checks.



We've seen a lot in the news the past few years of predators finding their way… — MrsMcGeek (@MrsMcGeek) September 27, 2025

They absolutely failed the kids of this district and it's despicable.

I am seeing Liberal women who have been screaming about gun control for the last month, defending Dr. Roberts possession of a gun and knife as "he was just trying to protect the kids". — Alea Milham (@AleaMilham) September 27, 2025

What kids was he protecting when he was running from the police?

Just more Dems cheering a criminal.

Par for the course now. — Roy Unfiltered (@Rmitchell75R) September 27, 2025

At this point, America shouldn't expect anything different.

