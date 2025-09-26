Demented Des Moines Dems Defend Illegal Superintendent Packing Heat and Dodging Deportation

As-Yet Unindicted John Brennan Earns 'Dem Projection of the Day' Honors for This...
justmindy | 10:15 PM on September 26, 2025
Earlier tonight, we told you about an illegal with a deportation order running one of Iowa's largest school districts and collecting 300k a year for his salary. When stopped by police, he took off and was eventually caught. He had a weapon, a lot of cash and again, a standing deportation order. One would think parents and taxpayers would be livid over this. Well, they are, but probably not for the reason you would believe. 

These parents are SUPPORTING this guy. Plus, their signs are so vile, they can't even show them on air, apparently. What a community. Maybe they deserve that dude. 

People wondering how he ever got hired. People like this. Weak-minded people who have no critical thinking abilities. 

Fully convinced many of these women believe he will get into a relationship with them and so they are blindly defending him. That's the only logical explanation. 

They absolutely failed the kids of this district and it's despicable. 

What kids was he protecting when he was running from the police? 

At this point, America shouldn't expect anything different.

