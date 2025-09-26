Biden’s Border Blunder: Texas Coach Shooters Get VIP Pass to Pop Shots at Little League Prayers

Jasmine Crockett Says Those Who Support James Comey’s Indictment are Un-American and Unpat...


justmindy
justmindy | 4:00 PM on September 26, 2025
imgflip

Yesterday, we told you about the Coach who was shot while praying with his athletes. The shooters claimed they were taking target practice and had an oopsie. We now know more about the shooters. 

Of course, Biden's pragmatic stance on open borders plays a part in this mess. 

Two Middle Eastern men accused of shooting a Texas youth baseball coach during a pregame prayer were handed immigration status by the Biden administration, The Daily Wire has learned.

Three men opened fire on the Ameripark youth baseball field in Katy, Texas, on Sunday from a nearby pasture, shooting the coach in the shoulder, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s office. The three suspects — Mahmood Abdelsalam Rababah, 23, Ahmad Mawed, 21, and Mustafa Mohammad Matalgah, 27 — have been charged with deadly conduct and are each being held on $100,000 bond. 

Mohammad Matalgah of Jordan was given American citizenship on Aug. 1, 2023, despite having prior arrests for drug possession, the Department of Homeland Security told The Daily Wire. Mawed, a Lebanese immigrant, entered the United States on an IR-2 visa — which is given to children of American citizens — on June 3, 2021, automatically granting him a green card.

“This horrific act of terror firing on children praying before the start of a baseball game is pure evil,” Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. “These individuals from high threat countries were let in by Biden. They clearly were not vetting the aliens they were letting legally enter our country and even become U.S. citizens.”

“Not only did Biden fail the American people by leaving our borders wide open to criminals, but he also legally allowed them to gain status and citizenship to terrorize our communities,” she said.

It's a miracle a child wasn't killed.

There should also be no automatic citizenship or anything similar. They should have to prove years of thriving in America before permanent status is bestowed. 

Let's hope so. 

Sounds like an excellent plan. 

