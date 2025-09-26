Biden’s Border Blunder: Texas Coach Shooters Get VIP Pass to Pop Shots at Little League Prayers

Yesterday, we told you about the Coach who was shot while praying with his athletes. The shooters claimed they were taking target practice and had an oopsie. We now know more about the shooters.

Advertisement

SCOOP: Two of the men accused of shooting a youth baseball coach during a pregame practice in Texas were immigrants let in by Biden, DHS tells @realDailyWire



Mustafa Mohammad Matalgah, an alien from Jordan was turned into a U.S. citizen by the Biden Administration, despite a… pic.twitter.com/RnPx8JFUZT — Jennie Taer 🎗️ (@JennieSTaer) September 26, 2025

Of course, Biden's pragmatic stance on open borders plays a part in this mess.

Two Middle Eastern men accused of shooting a Texas youth baseball coach during a pregame prayer were handed immigration status by the Biden administration, The Daily Wire has learned. Three men opened fire on the Ameripark youth baseball field in Katy, Texas, on Sunday from a nearby pasture, shooting the coach in the shoulder, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s office. The three suspects — Mahmood Abdelsalam Rababah, 23, Ahmad Mawed, 21, and Mustafa Mohammad Matalgah, 27 — have been charged with deadly conduct and are each being held on $100,000 bond. Mohammad Matalgah of Jordan was given American citizenship on Aug. 1, 2023, despite having prior arrests for drug possession, the Department of Homeland Security told The Daily Wire. Mawed, a Lebanese immigrant, entered the United States on an IR-2 visa — which is given to children of American citizens — on June 3, 2021, automatically granting him a green card. “This horrific act of terror firing on children praying before the start of a baseball game is pure evil,” Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. “These individuals from high threat countries were let in by Biden. They clearly were not vetting the aliens they were letting legally enter our country and even become U.S. citizens.” “Not only did Biden fail the American people by leaving our borders wide open to criminals, but he also legally allowed them to gain status and citizenship to terrorize our communities,” she said.

They can have that revoked after something like this. And this is EXACTLY why we do NOT need to fast track ANY citizenship! https://t.co/AkWcWLgfJu — Ella Boo Bella (@SummerShaddows) September 26, 2025

It's a miracle a child wasn't killed.

I wish there was even more things that could be done to remove these kinds of people.



Any intentional crimes beyond simple things like speeding, should just be deportation for anyone that isn't a citizen.



Even if someone shoplifting a cart full of groceries, deport them. — Jacob Stewart (@JacobStewart__) September 26, 2025

There should also be no automatic citizenship or anything similar. They should have to prove years of thriving in America before permanent status is bestowed.

The citizen can spend his life in jail, the legal permanent resident can be ejected by Rubio — DIY MOM (@OGDIYmom) September 26, 2025

Let's hope so.

Denaturalize and deport. They can do their target practicing in their home country. — James R. Borgstrom (@r_borgstro82257) September 26, 2025

Sounds like an excellent plan.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.